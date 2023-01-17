ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

KXLY

The complex psychology behind keeping Californians safe in a megastorm

Despite desperate pleas from California Gov. Gavin Newsom about the dangers of extreme weather, and weeks of advance warnings from meteorologists, the relentless series of storms drenching California has already claimed more lives than the death toll from the past two years of wildfires. So how do people still get...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KXLY

Can a $42B internet expansion plan close WA’s digital divide?

Destiny Armstrong peered through a circular hole in the white fence that separates her driveway from a large mobile home park where, beside a pile of logs, sits a small green box. For many rural Americans without internet access, it’s the “last mile” of infrastructure that separates them from the...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY

Cloudy and cooler on Friday – Matt

Skies have cleared in Central Washington, but in the far east of the Evergreen State and across North Idaho clouds and fog will remain stuck in place overnight. Freezing fog is a possibility along with light icing in the morning. The next storm arrives Saturday afternoon and will bring light...
SPOKANE, WA

