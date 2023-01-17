ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Check out the spa at Four Seasons

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The spa at the Four Seasons wants to help you start the year off right with your best face forward. Joining us with more on their featured treatment this month and some tips to help that skin glow is lead esthetician, was Shelly Vincent, and to help model some of these products is Amy Dillon.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas will soon welcome its first 5 p.m. sunset of 2023

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those longing for more daylight will have a welcome sight next week. The first 5 p.m. sunset of the year in the Las Vegas Valley will be on Thursday, Jan. 26, according to timeanddate.com. The website shows that sunsets in Las Vegas will slowly get...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Allegiant surprises child with 2000th Make-A-Wish flight

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One lucky 8-year-old is making their way to the valley to celebrate Make-A-Wish history. Allegiant Air is joining in a surprise celebration to mark the 2000th Make-A-Wish flight. Annabelle and her family arrived in Las Vegas at Harry Reid International Airport on Thursday. MORE ON...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Springs Preserve Calendar of Upcoming Shows, Events, Exhibits and More

ADVENTURE IS RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER AT SPRINGS PRESERVE. The Springs Preserve is open Thursday-Monday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Hours may vary for classes and special events. The Springs Preserve is closed Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. The Nevada State Museum is open Thursday-Monday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The Springs Café is open Thursday-Monday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas valley flood patterns are changing, new study shows

What was once an open desert is now an urban metropolis with miles of above and below-ground water diversion channels and tunnels to keep human-inhabited parts of the Las Vegas valley dry. But the Las Vegas valley didn't always need man-made tunnels to divert water -- over the course of millennia the desert created its own flood channels, many of them built over with homes, roads, and parking lots.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas egg producer talks about sky-high egg prices

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The owner and founder of the Las Vegas Farm takes a lot of pride in her chickens and the eggs they lay. Sharon Linsenbardt showed FOX5 her hen house recently as she pulled out a couple of freshly laid eggs from a hen. “They’re still...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Valley restaurants scrambling to find decent egg prices

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Many people throughout the valley are scrambling to find eggs at a decent price, everyone from grocery shoppers to small businesses. As the old saying goes: “you can’t make an omelet without breaking eggs,” and at the Omelette Cafe in Skye Canyon, owner Ignazio Sessa is trying to do just that without breaking […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Casino cage robberies becoming a problem in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There’s been an uptick in casino robberies since November, and police are searching for a suspect linked to multiple of them. Hospitality experts tell News 3 it’s a bold move to try to steal money from a Las Vegas casino that usually ends one way for a suspect: in handcuffs.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy