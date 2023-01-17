Read full article on original website
Food Critic Changes the Life of Local Food Truck OwnerJenn LeachLas Vegas, NV
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLas Vegas, NV
Famed Star Of Iconic 21st Century Television Program Has Sadly DiedNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Jon Jones & Ciryl Gane set to Headline UFC 285Everyday EntertainmentLas Vegas, NV
Watching other couples at a Las Vegas resort showed me the truth about my own relationshipM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
Digging deeper into pet boarding regulations after Henderson dog dies in sitter’s care
There are many apps and services out there that allow us to leave our pets in the care of a sitter, but it is often hard to tell if someone is licensed to do so.
Great Buns Bakery: the bread & butter of many restaurants and resorts
Las Vegas welcomes 40 million visitors a year. And it takes a lot of food to keep everyone full. We're introducing the company that’s the bread and butter of many local restaurants and resorts.
Check out the spa at Four Seasons
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The spa at the Four Seasons wants to help you start the year off right with your best face forward. Joining us with more on their featured treatment this month and some tips to help that skin glow is lead esthetician, was Shelly Vincent, and to help model some of these products is Amy Dillon.
Las Vegas will soon welcome its first 5 p.m. sunset of 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those longing for more daylight will have a welcome sight next week. The first 5 p.m. sunset of the year in the Las Vegas Valley will be on Thursday, Jan. 26, according to timeanddate.com. The website shows that sunsets in Las Vegas will slowly get...
City of Las Vegas announces 'Helldorado' parade switch back to original name
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A popular downtown Las Vegas parade is switching names once again, this time, back to the name where it all started. The Helldorado Days Parade was formally known as the Las Vegas Days Parade, which is an event that celebrates the diverse city and its history.
Coyotes running wild: Man captures video of coyotes near Sunset Park
A Las Vegas man, Norman Coles recorded video of a pack of coyotes running through the lot of an Albertsons and crossed the street into Sunset Park.
City of Las Vegas to offer ‘No School Fun Days’ for CCSD students, families
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Extra support for families across the Clark County School District has arrived in the form of more childcare support during teacher in-service days this year. The City of Las Vegas will offer all-day fun, recreation, and enrichment for youth in kindergarten through eighth grade when the CCSD has teacher-in-service days. ‘No […]
Allegiant surprises child with 2000th Make-A-Wish flight
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One lucky 8-year-old is making their way to the valley to celebrate Make-A-Wish history. Allegiant Air is joining in a surprise celebration to mark the 2000th Make-A-Wish flight. Annabelle and her family arrived in Las Vegas at Harry Reid International Airport on Thursday. MORE ON...
Nevada Survivors Of Human Trafficking Open Art Exhibit At City Hall
Nevada is second in the nation for human trafficking, and it’s a designation we’re working very hard to lose. This week, a very touching art exhibit opened at Las Vegas City Hall. It’s a series of watercolors, each painted by a different survivor of human trafficking. “I...
Foster mom calls for community help amid foster parent shortage
Clark County Foster Champion Katie Krikorian called for more people to become foster parents as she raised her three kids while simultaneously caring for three young foster children.
Vegas-Born Actor to Open Coffee Shop in the Market at Laughlin
Double Shot represents a new phase in actor David Lewis’s career
Springs Preserve Calendar of Upcoming Shows, Events, Exhibits and More
ADVENTURE IS RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER AT SPRINGS PRESERVE. The Springs Preserve is open Thursday-Monday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Hours may vary for classes and special events. The Springs Preserve is closed Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. The Nevada State Museum is open Thursday-Monday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The Springs Café is open Thursday-Monday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Las Vegas valley flood patterns are changing, new study shows
What was once an open desert is now an urban metropolis with miles of above and below-ground water diversion channels and tunnels to keep human-inhabited parts of the Las Vegas valley dry. But the Las Vegas valley didn't always need man-made tunnels to divert water -- over the course of millennia the desert created its own flood channels, many of them built over with homes, roads, and parking lots.
Pop star Tiffany brings one-of-a-kind experience to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "An Evening with Tiffany" is a one-of-a-kind entertainment and culinary experience coming to The Space in Las Vegas. Pop star Tiffany joined us to share more details on what the evening will bring.
What happened to Dinner in the Sky in Las Vegas?
Las Vegas has been home to just about every type of strange, dangerous, and jaw-dropping business over the decades, but one that just couldn't take off was called Dinner in the Sky.
‘Lights of Love’ to return to Henderson’s Ethel M kicking off Valentine’s Day festivities
One of the sweetest spots in the valley is giving couples across Southern Nevada the perfect spot to spend Valentine's Day this year.
Las Vegas egg producer talks about sky-high egg prices
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The owner and founder of the Las Vegas Farm takes a lot of pride in her chickens and the eggs they lay. Sharon Linsenbardt showed FOX5 her hen house recently as she pulled out a couple of freshly laid eggs from a hen. “They’re still...
Valley restaurants scrambling to find decent egg prices
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Many people throughout the valley are scrambling to find eggs at a decent price, everyone from grocery shoppers to small businesses. As the old saying goes: “you can’t make an omelet without breaking eggs,” and at the Omelette Cafe in Skye Canyon, owner Ignazio Sessa is trying to do just that without breaking […]
Casino cage robberies becoming a problem in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There’s been an uptick in casino robberies since November, and police are searching for a suspect linked to multiple of them. Hospitality experts tell News 3 it’s a bold move to try to steal money from a Las Vegas casino that usually ends one way for a suspect: in handcuffs.
Lotus of Siam owner announces two new restaurants for Red Rock Casino
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The owner of the acclaimed Lotus of Siam restaurant has announced two new concepts coming to Red Rock Casino next month. Bua Food Group says Naxos Taverna and Kallisto Oyster Bar at Naxos will open on Saturday, Feb. 18. "We are excited to continue on...
