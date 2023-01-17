ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cookie season arrives for Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's a sweet time of year - literally - as Girl Scout cookies are going on sale!. It starts with a cookie rally on Saturday, Jan. 21. Kimberly Trueba and some local scouts from the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada joined us to share all of the details.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

New report reveals Nevada has 4th most expensive eggs in America

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's no secret that egg prices are the highest they have ever been. Instacart released a report noting that Nevada has some of the highest egg prices in the county, where the average is $6.07 per dozen--making the state the 4th most expensive nationwide. Top...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Nevada loses jobs in December as unemployment rate rises

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada lost several hundred jobs last month as the state's unemployment rate climbed, according to new economic figures. The state lost 1,300 jobs over the month, per the new December 2022 economic report from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, or DETR. Even...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada among top 5 states with most expensive eggs, report says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s been no secret that eggs have seen some of the largest price increases among items at the grocery store. According to Instacart, data shows that the price of a dozen eggs has increased 54% year-over-year when they compared December 2022 to December 2021.
NEVADA STATE
bouldercityreview.com

Nevada’s Yesteryear: Controversy surrounds lake’s name

As stated by Nevada historian Phillip Earl, “Few of Nevada’s geological features have had a history of controversy quite like that of Lake Tahoe, which graces the California-Nevada border.”. Discovered by Captain John C. Fremont on his expedition for the U.S. Topographical Corp. in February 1844, Fremont called...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

History of Southern Nevada road construction projects

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — 'Dropicana' phase one is officially underway. While many may be dreading the work ahead, News 3 wants to point out Las Vegas has been through this before. Here is a look at the history of large construction projects in our area. When you think of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KPVI Newschannel 6

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Nevada history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Nevada using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

Thousands of Nevada families to see cuts in SNAP benefits this spring

Hundreds of thousands of Nevada families will be out a lot of money in emergency assistance for buying groceries. Thousands of Nevada families to see cuts in SNAP …. Hundreds of thousands of Nevada families will be out a lot of money in emergency assistance for buying groceries. Woman shares...
NEVADA STATE
northernminer.com

Getchell Gold delivers wide intercepts at Fondaway Canyon

Getchell Gold (CSE: GTCH; US-OTC: GGLDF) has released the latest drill results from the SW Colorado Zone at its Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada, about 170 km east of Reno. Assay results from two drill holes have extended the Colorado SW Zone along strike. In a 40-metre step out...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Nevada regulators warn of cannabis products treated with unapproved pesticide

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada state regulators are warning the public that some cannabis products from a Clark County-based cultivator were treated with an unapproved pesticide. The Cannabis Compliance Board announced Thursday that several products from Clark Natural Medicinal Solutions were treated with Ethephon, and it's asking people to avoid consuming them.
NEVADA STATE
businesspress.vegas

2023 Nevada Top Workplaces gears up for new year

It’s a new year, and plans for 2023 Nevada Top Workplaces are underway. The deadline to nominate companies has been extended to Jan. 27. Philadelphia-based research company Energage conducts Top Workplaces surveys for media in 61 markets nationwide and surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations in the past year.
NEVADA STATE
jammin1057.com

Nevada Ranks In Bottom 10 For Worst States To Drive In

We don’t want Nevada to become one of the worst states to drive in but unfortunately it’s out of our control. Most people don’t like driving in traffic and if you’re someone who says you do we would think you’re crazy. Las Vegas has roughly...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Are children safe? Inspectors find significant issues at five Nevada facilities

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - State inspectors question the safety of children in five different facilities in Nevada, according to a new state report. The facilities include youth homes, detention locations, and a healing center in Nye County. The state inspected 19 children’s facilities where they suspected there may be issues. Five did not pass their test. That includes one location that’s made headlines for years.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Interim Nevada state veterinarian named director of Department of Agriculture

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada's interim state veterinarian has been appointed as director of the state's Department of Agriculture. Gov. Joe Lombardo approved the appointment of Dr. Julian Joseph (J.J.) Goicoechea, a department spokesperson said Tuesday. "J.J. is one of the best and brightest leaders in agriculture in Nevada,...
