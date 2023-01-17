Read full article on original website
Related
news3lv.com
Cookie season arrives for Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's a sweet time of year - literally - as Girl Scout cookies are going on sale!. It starts with a cookie rally on Saturday, Jan. 21. Kimberly Trueba and some local scouts from the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada joined us to share all of the details.
fernleyreporter.com
Northern Nevada ‘industrial eco-system’ moving east of Reno/Sparks, developer Tolles says
Northern Nevada “industrial eco-system” is shifting east of the Reno/Sparks area, a leading Nevada developer said on Nevada Newsmakers last week. In Southern Nevada, Par Tolles of the Tolles Development Company, added industrial growth could come south of Las Vegas on the Interstate-15 corridor, although that may hinge on federal legislation.
news3lv.com
New report reveals Nevada has 4th most expensive eggs in America
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's no secret that egg prices are the highest they have ever been. Instacart released a report noting that Nevada has some of the highest egg prices in the county, where the average is $6.07 per dozen--making the state the 4th most expensive nationwide. Top...
news3lv.com
Nevada loses jobs in December as unemployment rate rises
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada lost several hundred jobs last month as the state's unemployment rate climbed, according to new economic figures. The state lost 1,300 jobs over the month, per the new December 2022 economic report from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, or DETR. Even...
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada among top 5 states with most expensive eggs, report says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s been no secret that eggs have seen some of the largest price increases among items at the grocery store. According to Instacart, data shows that the price of a dozen eggs has increased 54% year-over-year when they compared December 2022 to December 2021.
bouldercityreview.com
Nevada’s Yesteryear: Controversy surrounds lake’s name
As stated by Nevada historian Phillip Earl, “Few of Nevada’s geological features have had a history of controversy quite like that of Lake Tahoe, which graces the California-Nevada border.”. Discovered by Captain John C. Fremont on his expedition for the U.S. Topographical Corp. in February 1844, Fremont called...
news3lv.com
History of Southern Nevada road construction projects
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — 'Dropicana' phase one is officially underway. While many may be dreading the work ahead, News 3 wants to point out Las Vegas has been through this before. Here is a look at the history of large construction projects in our area. When you think of...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Nevada history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Nevada using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
8newsnow.com
Thousands of Nevada families to see cuts in SNAP benefits this spring
Hundreds of thousands of Nevada families will be out a lot of money in emergency assistance for buying groceries. Thousands of Nevada families to see cuts in SNAP …. Hundreds of thousands of Nevada families will be out a lot of money in emergency assistance for buying groceries. Woman shares...
northernminer.com
Getchell Gold delivers wide intercepts at Fondaway Canyon
Getchell Gold (CSE: GTCH; US-OTC: GGLDF) has released the latest drill results from the SW Colorado Zone at its Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada, about 170 km east of Reno. Assay results from two drill holes have extended the Colorado SW Zone along strike. In a 40-metre step out...
news3lv.com
Nevada regulators warn of cannabis products treated with unapproved pesticide
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada state regulators are warning the public that some cannabis products from a Clark County-based cultivator were treated with an unapproved pesticide. The Cannabis Compliance Board announced Thursday that several products from Clark Natural Medicinal Solutions were treated with Ethephon, and it's asking people to avoid consuming them.
Here's The Most Gorgeous Waterfall In Nevada
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most gorgeous waterfalls in each state.
businesspress.vegas
2023 Nevada Top Workplaces gears up for new year
It’s a new year, and plans for 2023 Nevada Top Workplaces are underway. The deadline to nominate companies has been extended to Jan. 27. Philadelphia-based research company Energage conducts Top Workplaces surveys for media in 61 markets nationwide and surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations in the past year.
NEW: COVID-19 hospitalizations declining as Kraken variant appears in Clark County
A rapid decline in the number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19, flu or RSV has improved the situation at hospitals around the state, according to a Wednesday report.
Follow the Money: Lombardo raised record amount after victory, bolstered by gaming
Lombardo received significant contributions from donors previously supportive of Sisolak, including 27 maximum contributions totaling $270,000 from companies owned and operated by MGM Resorts International. The post Follow the Money: Lombardo raised record amount after victory, bolstered by gaming appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
jammin1057.com
Nevada Ranks In Bottom 10 For Worst States To Drive In
We don’t want Nevada to become one of the worst states to drive in but unfortunately it’s out of our control. Most people don’t like driving in traffic and if you’re someone who says you do we would think you’re crazy. Las Vegas has roughly...
Fox5 KVVU
Residents share video of pack of coyotes in south Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Residents in the south Las Vegas Valley shared video with FOX5 that showed a pack of coyotes. Ashley Sanchez with the Nevada Department of Wildlife says the best advice is to find the root of why the coyotes are visiting your neighborhood. Coyotes can often...
Fox5 KVVU
Are children safe? Inspectors find significant issues at five Nevada facilities
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - State inspectors question the safety of children in five different facilities in Nevada, according to a new state report. The facilities include youth homes, detention locations, and a healing center in Nye County. The state inspected 19 children’s facilities where they suspected there may be issues. Five did not pass their test. That includes one location that’s made headlines for years.
news3lv.com
Interim Nevada state veterinarian named director of Department of Agriculture
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada's interim state veterinarian has been appointed as director of the state's Department of Agriculture. Gov. Joe Lombardo approved the appointment of Dr. Julian Joseph (J.J.) Goicoechea, a department spokesperson said Tuesday. "J.J. is one of the best and brightest leaders in agriculture in Nevada,...
Comments / 0