98.3 The KEY

The Independent

Texas Roadhouse customer says she paid $4 for mac and cheese that turned out to be Kraft

A Texas Roadhouse customer ordered a side of mac and cheese at the popular American restaurant chain, only to discover that it was actually Kraft mac and cheese made from a box.TikTok user @bre_an_muffin went viral last week when she filmed the experience in a video that now has been viewed more than 530,000 times. “When you order mac and cheese and pay $4 for Kraft,” she wrote over the video.Although this TikToker paid $4 for what she thought was a side dish of mac and cheese made in-house, one box of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese retails at just...
Mashed

Taco Bell Is Giving Away Mexican Pizzas For A Limited Time But Only Through The App

Even if you don't often eat at Taco Bell, chances are you've heard about its Mexican Pizza. Fans of the iconic dish were elated in 2022 when rumors of the Mexican Pizza's permanent return were confirmed. This came after a brief reappearance in stores in 2020. What makes this item so different than others on the menu? While not everyone is impressed with the Mexican Pizza, for some, it's a revelation. "The best part was the flaky, crispy shells," said one happy diner on Reddit. "So different from the regular crunchy shells that they use for tacos."
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

McCormick Warns Customers To Check Their Spices

Regardless of if you are a gourmet chef or if you just microwave frozen meals, chances are you have spices in your house. In fact, based on Census data and a Simmons National Consumer Survey, 300.62 million Americans used seasonings and spices in 2020, and McCormick, the largest spice manufacturer in the world, has a warning for all of them.
Mashed

KFC Is Adding $5 Pot Pies To The Menu For A Limited Time

Now that the holidays have passed, cooks are emerging from their kitchens for what may feel like the first time since November. Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years all have their own demands on people who know their way around a chef's knife, so now probably feels like the perfect time for a break.
Albany Herald

Celebrity Chef Tries Costco's Famous Rotisserie Chicken

One of the best parts of every visit to the warehouse mega-grocery chain Costco (COST) - Get Free Report is stopping by the little food counter on your way out the door. Customers will secure a spot in line as soon as they finish checkout, leaning against their carts packed full of bulk-package groceries and listening carefully for their ticket number to be called.
Tracy Stengel

Many Texas Roadhouse Restaurants Serve Kraft Macaroni and Cheese -- But Does it Matter?

Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Westland, Michigan.Photo byDwight Burdette/Wikimedia Commons. There’s been a lot of hoopla since a woman went viral on TikTok for blasting Texas Roadhouse for serving her Kraft Mac & Cheese and charging $4.00. Apparently, she expected it to be homemade. It turns out, it came from the familiar blue box you can get for $0.99 at Target. After scouring over 50 of the 615Texas Roadhouse menus from all over the United States, I found most plainly state on the ‘Sides’ menu, as well as the ‘Kids and Rangers’ menu, they are offering Kraft Macaroni and Cheese.
Taste Of Home

Pizza Hut’s Big New Yorker Is Officially Coming Back

There’s something incredibly special about the food we grew up with. They’re the flavors we remember during our formative years. And while most food chains are used to progressing and constantly adding new food items, it’s nice to see some oldies come back from the vault. Just this past year alone, we saw the return of the McDonald’s McRib, Mountain Dew Pitch Black and Taco Bell’s Enchirito.
Mashed

You Can Still Order A McDonald's Pizza In One State

We know McDonald's for a myriad of classic fast food items, from hamburgers and Chicken McNuggets to fries and milkshakes. However, this golden-arched chain has also tried its hand at other foods over the years, like the McRib sandwich and the New England-only McLobster Roll. In fact, McDonald's even gave pizza a try back in the 80s, in an attempt to compete with the likes of chains like Pizza Hut, according to Business Insider.
Mashed

Can You Buy Taco Bell Quesadilla Sauce At The Store?

Fast food cravings come in all different shapes and sizes. Sometimes, it's a chain's signature burger, chicken, or fries that you have a hankering for, while other times, you can't get the thought of an ice-cold fountain drink out of your head. And then, there are times when you simply need to dunk something — anything — into a vat of your favorite fast food dipping sauce for your tastebuds to be satisfied.
Mashed

Domino's Just Ended The Pineapple Pizza Debate Once And For All

It is a debate that seems to have raged since the beginning of time, or possibly even before that: Is it acceptable to put pineapple on a pizza? Have you ever wondered why dinosaurs are always portrayed as roaring hysterically? That's right, they could well have been arguing about pizza toppings.
98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

