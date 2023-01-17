Read full article on original website
Pizza and wings are quintessential Super Bowl foods, so Taco Bell has incorporated both into a special new trio box ahead of the big game on Feb. 12. For $22, the new Ultimate GameDay Box comes with one Mexican pizza, eight crispy chicken wings, two spicy ranch dipping sauces, and four crunchy tacos meant to be shared with a crowd.
Texas Roadhouse customer says she paid $4 for mac and cheese that turned out to be Kraft
A Texas Roadhouse customer ordered a side of mac and cheese at the popular American restaurant chain, only to discover that it was actually Kraft mac and cheese made from a box.TikTok user @bre_an_muffin went viral last week when she filmed the experience in a video that now has been viewed more than 530,000 times. “When you order mac and cheese and pay $4 for Kraft,” she wrote over the video.Although this TikToker paid $4 for what she thought was a side dish of mac and cheese made in-house, one box of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese retails at just...
Taco Bell Is Giving Away Mexican Pizzas For A Limited Time But Only Through The App
Even if you don't often eat at Taco Bell, chances are you've heard about its Mexican Pizza. Fans of the iconic dish were elated in 2022 when rumors of the Mexican Pizza's permanent return were confirmed. This came after a brief reappearance in stores in 2020. What makes this item so different than others on the menu? While not everyone is impressed with the Mexican Pizza, for some, it's a revelation. "The best part was the flaky, crispy shells," said one happy diner on Reddit. "So different from the regular crunchy shells that they use for tacos."
Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite from the '90s
Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly 25-year hiatus.
I've worked at Aldi for 4 years. Here are 10 of my favorite things to buy there.
As someone who's worked at the chain for four years, I buy Specially Selected pita chips, Winking Owl wine, and Barissimo's iced coffee and creamers.
Man Returns To Restaurant After He Finds $5,000 In McDonald's Bag Instead Of His To-Go Order, Sparks Reaction
A man is being praised for doing the right thing when he accidentally got his hands on about $5,000 in cash instead of his to-go order at McDonald’s. The TikTok user, Josiah Vargas (@dookiedoeboy) found himself in possession of a whole lot of money – but he also had some pretty hefty decisions to make about what to do with it.
McCormick Warns Customers To Check Their Spices
Regardless of if you are a gourmet chef or if you just microwave frozen meals, chances are you have spices in your house. In fact, based on Census data and a Simmons National Consumer Survey, 300.62 million Americans used seasonings and spices in 2020, and McCormick, the largest spice manufacturer in the world, has a warning for all of them.
The Best Instant Oatmeal At The Grocery Store, According To Nutritionists
This "healthy" breakfast staple can be loaded with sugar. Here are the brands experts trust.
KFC Is Adding $5 Pot Pies To The Menu For A Limited Time
Now that the holidays have passed, cooks are emerging from their kitchens for what may feel like the first time since November. Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years all have their own demands on people who know their way around a chef's knife, so now probably feels like the perfect time for a break.
“This is the lettuce you eat at Burger King“ Man Posts Photo of His Feet in Lettuce Sparking Outrage Online
In 2012, a Burger King employee posted a shocking photo online. An anonymous employee posted a photo of a leg in a salad jar on his 4chan website with the caption:. “This is the lettuce you eat at Burger King." The image quickly spread around the Internet, causing anger and disgust among Burger King's customers.
Albany Herald
Celebrity Chef Tries Costco's Famous Rotisserie Chicken
One of the best parts of every visit to the warehouse mega-grocery chain Costco (COST) - Get Free Report is stopping by the little food counter on your way out the door. Customers will secure a spot in line as soon as they finish checkout, leaning against their carts packed full of bulk-package groceries and listening carefully for their ticket number to be called.
This Is The Best Restaurant In California, According To Guy Fieri
After visiting over 1,250 restaurants nationwide, the “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” host say this is the best place to eat in all of California.
Many Texas Roadhouse Restaurants Serve Kraft Macaroni and Cheese -- But Does it Matter?
Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Westland, Michigan.Photo byDwight Burdette/Wikimedia Commons. There’s been a lot of hoopla since a woman went viral on TikTok for blasting Texas Roadhouse for serving her Kraft Mac & Cheese and charging $4.00. Apparently, she expected it to be homemade. It turns out, it came from the familiar blue box you can get for $0.99 at Target. After scouring over 50 of the 615Texas Roadhouse menus from all over the United States, I found most plainly state on the ‘Sides’ menu, as well as the ‘Kids and Rangers’ menu, they are offering Kraft Macaroni and Cheese.
Pizza Hut’s Big New Yorker Is Officially Coming Back
There’s something incredibly special about the food we grew up with. They’re the flavors we remember during our formative years. And while most food chains are used to progressing and constantly adding new food items, it’s nice to see some oldies come back from the vault. Just this past year alone, we saw the return of the McDonald’s McRib, Mountain Dew Pitch Black and Taco Bell’s Enchirito.
You Can Still Order A McDonald's Pizza In One State
We know McDonald's for a myriad of classic fast food items, from hamburgers and Chicken McNuggets to fries and milkshakes. However, this golden-arched chain has also tried its hand at other foods over the years, like the McRib sandwich and the New England-only McLobster Roll. In fact, McDonald's even gave pizza a try back in the 80s, in an attempt to compete with the likes of chains like Pizza Hut, according to Business Insider.
Can You Buy Taco Bell Quesadilla Sauce At The Store?
Fast food cravings come in all different shapes and sizes. Sometimes, it's a chain's signature burger, chicken, or fries that you have a hankering for, while other times, you can't get the thought of an ice-cold fountain drink out of your head. And then, there are times when you simply need to dunk something — anything — into a vat of your favorite fast food dipping sauce for your tastebuds to be satisfied.
Domino's Just Ended The Pineapple Pizza Debate Once And For All
It is a debate that seems to have raged since the beginning of time, or possibly even before that: Is it acceptable to put pineapple on a pizza? Have you ever wondered why dinosaurs are always portrayed as roaring hysterically? That's right, they could well have been arguing about pizza toppings.
Server shows how she prefers people leave their table after dining in a restaurant
Do you ever feel anxious waiting for the restaurant bill while you sit surrounded by dirty plates? Well, you are not alone. You could spend the time scrolling on your phone. But some servers would prefer you use the time to leave the table orderly.
Woman's Restaurant Request for Uncooked Spaghetti Is Going Viral
The server didn't know what to think.
Krispy Kreme Is Releasing a Biscoff Collection and One of the Doughnuts Tastes Like a Cheesecake
Just when you thought doughnuts couldn’t get any more craveable, Krispy Kreme is pulling a “hold my beer” — or “dough” — moment. Teaming up with Lotus, the company behind the legendary Biscoff cookies, the two iconic brands have created three new donut flavors available for the first time in the United States.
