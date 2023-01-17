ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There’s a Secret Nest New York Candle Sale at Dermstore Right Now

By Claire Sullivan
 2 days ago

Few household items are as space-transforming as luxury candles . When lit, you’ll enjoy a soft glow, wafts of fragrance, and a reason to curl up on the couch in your favorite silk pajamas . If you’re in need of a new scent to warm up your home this winter, don’t miss out on Dermstore’s sale: You can shop Nest New York candles and diffusers for 33% off with code EXTRA10 applied at checkout.

After launching in 2008, Nest New York has become a household name for home fragrances. Candles are the brand’s bread and butter, but you can also shop their iconic scents in luxury hand soaps , hand creams , women’s perfumes , reed diffusers, and perfume oils . The fragrances span from woodsy and warm to citrusy and verdant, so you’ll have no trouble finding a scent that suits your preference. The brand also has a wellness line with aromatherapy-inspired fragrances to help lull you to sleep, melt away stress, or sharpen your focus — they pair well with any self-care accessories like acupressure mats , infrared sauna blankets , and LED face masks .

Nest New York’s candles and diffusers rarely go on sale, so you’ll want to take full advantage of Dermstore’s discounts. Treat yourself to a new scent for the New Year, or order up a few items to dole out to friends and family: These candles and diffusers make amazing gifts for women — and gifts for girlfriends this Valentine’s Day .

Nest New York Wellness Classic Candle Duo

This Nest New York Wellness Candle Duo gives you two fragrances to burn during different times of day. Light the Wild Mint and Eucalyptus candle to shake off sleepiness in the morning, then drift off with the Driftwood and Chamomile scent at night.

Nest New York Wellness Classic Candle Duo $76 $51.30 Buy Now AT DERMSTORE

Nest New York Crystallized Ginger and Vanilla Bean 3-Wick Candle

Channel the warmth of the holiday season all winter long with Nest New York’s Crystallized Ginger and Vanilla Bean 3-Wick Candle . You’ll notice zesty ginger notes with a touch of cinnamon.

Nest New York Crystallized Ginger and Vanilla Bean 3-Wick Candle $78 $52.65 Buy Now at dermstore

Nest New York Blue Cypress and Snow 3-Wick Candle

Introducing your new wintertime favorite — the Nest New York Blue Cypress and Snow Candle will plunk you in the Alps with its notes of juniper berry, vanilla, and crisp cypress.

Nest New York Blue Cypress and Snow 3-Wick Candle $78 $52.65 Buy Now AT DERMSTORE

Nest New York Wellness Trio Votive Set

Votive candles are great for burning by the sink, in the powder room, or by the bath. This Wellness Trio Votive Set will treat your senses to fragrances that range from calming to invigorating.

Nest New York Wellness Trio Votive Set $48 $32.40 Buy Now AT DERMSTORE

Nest New York Hearth 3-Wick Candle

If you’re looking for a host or hostess gift , the Nest New York Hearth 3-Wick Candle is just the thing. The smoky oud will enhance the effect of their fireplace, or act in place of one.

Nest New York Hearth 3-Wick Candle $78 $52.65 Buy Now AT DERMSTORE

Nest New York Blue Cypress & Snow Reed Diffuser

This long-lasting Blue Cypress & Snow Reed Diffuser will fill your home with wintery warmth for months, and it’s a safe alternative to candles for those with children or pets.

Nest New York Blue Cypress & Snow Reed Diffuser $58 $39.15 Buy Now AT DERMSTORE

Nest New York Birchwood Pine Luxury Candle

Nest New York’s Birchwood Pine Luxury Candle is a richly fragrance with notes of pine, fir, balsam, and amber. It’s only available around the holidays, so don’t miss out on the opportunity to stock up on the scent.

Nest New York Birchwood Pine Luxury Candle $180 $121.50 Buy Now AT DERMSTORE

Nest New York Crystallized Ginger and Vanilla Bean Reed Diffuser

Give any room some sweet warmth with the Nest New York Crystallized Ginger and Vanilla Bean Reed Diffuser . You can enjoy the fragrance for about three months; when it’s feeling faint, just flip the reed sticks to intensify the scent.

Nest New York Crystallized Ginger and Vanilla Bean Reed Diffuser $58 $39.15 Buy Now AT DERMSTORE

