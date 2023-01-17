Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food Critic Changes the Life of Local Food Truck OwnerJenn LeachLas Vegas, NV
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLas Vegas, NV
Famed Star Of Iconic 21st Century Television Program Has Sadly DiedNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Jon Jones & Ciryl Gane set to Headline UFC 285Everyday EntertainmentLas Vegas, NV
Watching other couples at a Las Vegas resort showed me the truth about my own relationshipM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Financial professional shares tips for how to make most of charitable giving
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As the old saying goes, it's better to give than to receive. But it can be hard to know where and when to donate to have the biggest impact. Brad Zucker, a financial professional with SMA Wealth Management, joined us to share some strategies that benefit those in need and make the most of your contributions.
news3lv.com
Check out the spa at Four Seasons
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The spa at the Four Seasons wants to help you start the year off right with your best face forward. Joining us with more on their featured treatment this month and some tips to help that skin glow is lead esthetician, was Shelly Vincent, and to help model some of these products is Amy Dillon.
news3lv.com
'Dropicana' continues on I-15 in Las Vegas, your questions answered
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Dropicana" enters Day 2. The major overhaul of the Interstate 15/Tropicana Avenue interchange began at 9 p.m. Tuesday. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Dropicana is here: Alternate routes to notable Las Vegas locations. Both ramps from southbound I-15 to Tropicana will be closed for several...
news3lv.com
WC Health shares tips on how to take care of mental health
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The pandemic, coupled with the uncertainty of the economy, has taken its toll on the mental health of many people in our community. Why does it do this, and what can we do to stay mentally healthy during times like this?. David Gillis, a licensed...
news3lv.com
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri to open new sports bar at Horseshoe Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Horseshoe Las Vegas is welcoming Flavortown. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri's Flavortown Sports Kitchen will open at the Las Vegas Strip resort this summer, Caesars Entertainment announced Wednesday. The restaurant will feature a 360-degree island bar, an MVP lounge for private events, and multiple TVs. It's...
news3lv.com
City of Las Vegas announces 'Helldorado' parade switch back to original name
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A popular downtown Las Vegas parade is switching names once again, this time, back to the name where it all started. The Helldorado Days Parade was formally known as the Las Vegas Days Parade, which is an event that celebrates the diverse city and its history.
news3lv.com
Lotus of Siam owner announces two new restaurants for Red Rock Casino
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The owner of the acclaimed Lotus of Siam restaurant has announced two new concepts coming to Red Rock Casino next month. Bua Food Group says Naxos Taverna and Kallisto Oyster Bar at Naxos will open on Saturday, Feb. 18. "We are excited to continue on...
news3lv.com
The Animal Foundation shares story of recently-adopted color-changing kitten
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Meet Peter, the color-changing kitten!. The Animal Foundation recently shared the story of an adorable kitten, who was recently adopted following a foster stay. Peter arrived at the nonprofit with silver-colored fur in November at just four weeks old. Over time, that fur began to...
news3lv.com
Donny Osmond returns to Las Vegas Strip following months-long holiday break
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Donny Osmond is gearing up to continue his Las Vegas residency following the holiday season. The singer will return to the stage on Tuesday, January 24, inside Harrah’s Las Vegas Showroom at Harrah’s Las Vegas. Osmond announced the extension of his residency back...
news3lv.com
Concerns amid upcoming return of Lovers & Friends festival
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The big named artists expected at this year’s Lovers & Friends festival have fans beyond excited and feeling nostalgic. Michelle Andrade attended the inaugural festival last year. “The lineup was great. So initially, of course, I was like, well, that would be so fun....
news3lv.com
Boutique Artisan Hotel in Las Vegas to rebrand as cannabis-friendly property
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Artisan Hotel in Las Vegas will rebrand as a new cannabis-friendly concept. The boutique hotel, located near Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, will undergo a multi-million-dollar rebranding to become The Lexi, a spokesperson for Elevation Hotels and Resorts announced Tuesday. The Lexi is...
news3lv.com
Pop star Tiffany brings one-of-a-kind experience to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "An Evening with Tiffany" is a one-of-a-kind entertainment and culinary experience coming to The Space in Las Vegas. Pop star Tiffany joined us to share more details on what the evening will bring.
news3lv.com
Year of the Rabbit: Where to celebrate Chinese New Year in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Downtown Summerlin will be celebrating Chinese New Year starting Monday, January 23, through January 27. Its annual parade will make its return down the streets of Downtown Summerlin on Sunday, January 22. Festivities are slated to begin at 5 p.m., with the parade starting at...
news3lv.com
UMC kicks off career fair for former Desert Springs employees
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UMC kicked off its first step in lending a hand to those laid off by Desert Springs Hospital. Medical professionals joined in the first of UMC's two-day career fair on Thursday. The event offered more than 400 positions with on-the-spot hiring available. The search comes...
news3lv.com
NASCAR Hauler Parade returns to Las Vegas in March
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The fan-favorite NASCAR Hauler Parade is returning to Las Vegas. Fans will be able to see their favorite drivers' haulers make their way up the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, March 2, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway announced Thursday. About 40 brightly-colored 18-wheeled NASCAR Cup...
news3lv.com
LED panels tested on MSG Sphere in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — LED panels on the MSG Sphere are getting a test drive. Panels on the top portion of the sphere could be seen illuminated as white, green, red and blue Tuesday morning. No other panels on the venue appeared to have been activated. Executives with Madison...
news3lv.com
Casino cage robberies becoming a problem in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There’s been an uptick in casino robberies since November, and police are searching for a suspect linked to multiple of them. Hospitality experts tell News 3 it’s a bold move to try to steal money from a Las Vegas casino that usually ends one way for a suspect: in handcuffs.
news3lv.com
Zillow: Las Vegas was only metro area were rents dropped from year ago
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas was the only major U.S. metro area where rents are down compared to a year ago, according to new research from Zillow. The real estate marketplace company says in its rental market brief that nationwide, typical asking rents fell in December for a third month in a row, but they're still 7.4% higher than they were in December 2021.
news3lv.com
World of Concrete returns to Las Vegas, brings awareness to economic trends
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — World of Concrete is officially back in town this week. More than 60,000 industry professionals from all around the world are expected to be in attendance. The event is also bringing attention to the economic trends impacting the construction industry. Ed Sullivan, the chief economist...
news3lv.com
Four Las Vegas parks now equipped with AED machines
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There are now AED machines at four City of Las Vegas parks. The Automated External Defibrillators were first placed at Kellogg Zaher Sports Complex in 2017 and recently expanded to three other sports parks. Those three parks are:. Doc Romeo Park (2 AEDs) Bettye Wilson...
Comments / 0