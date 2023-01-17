ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Financial professional shares tips for how to make most of charitable giving

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As the old saying goes, it's better to give than to receive. But it can be hard to know where and when to donate to have the biggest impact. Brad Zucker, a financial professional with SMA Wealth Management, joined us to share some strategies that benefit those in need and make the most of your contributions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Check out the spa at Four Seasons

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The spa at the Four Seasons wants to help you start the year off right with your best face forward. Joining us with more on their featured treatment this month and some tips to help that skin glow is lead esthetician, was Shelly Vincent, and to help model some of these products is Amy Dillon.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Dropicana' continues on I-15 in Las Vegas, your questions answered

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Dropicana" enters Day 2. The major overhaul of the Interstate 15/Tropicana Avenue interchange began at 9 p.m. Tuesday. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Dropicana is here: Alternate routes to notable Las Vegas locations. Both ramps from southbound I-15 to Tropicana will be closed for several...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

WC Health shares tips on how to take care of mental health

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The pandemic, coupled with the uncertainty of the economy, has taken its toll on the mental health of many people in our community. Why does it do this, and what can we do to stay mentally healthy during times like this?. David Gillis, a licensed...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri to open new sports bar at Horseshoe Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Horseshoe Las Vegas is welcoming Flavortown. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri's Flavortown Sports Kitchen will open at the Las Vegas Strip resort this summer, Caesars Entertainment announced Wednesday. The restaurant will feature a 360-degree island bar, an MVP lounge for private events, and multiple TVs. It's...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Concerns amid upcoming return of Lovers & Friends festival

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The big named artists expected at this year’s Lovers & Friends festival have fans beyond excited and feeling nostalgic. Michelle Andrade attended the inaugural festival last year. “The lineup was great. So initially, of course, I was like, well, that would be so fun....
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Boutique Artisan Hotel in Las Vegas to rebrand as cannabis-friendly property

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Artisan Hotel in Las Vegas will rebrand as a new cannabis-friendly concept. The boutique hotel, located near Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, will undergo a multi-million-dollar rebranding to become The Lexi, a spokesperson for Elevation Hotels and Resorts announced Tuesday. The Lexi is...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Year of the Rabbit: Where to celebrate Chinese New Year in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Downtown Summerlin will be celebrating Chinese New Year starting Monday, January 23, through January 27. Its annual parade will make its return down the streets of Downtown Summerlin on Sunday, January 22. Festivities are slated to begin at 5 p.m., with the parade starting at...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

UMC kicks off career fair for former Desert Springs employees

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UMC kicked off its first step in lending a hand to those laid off by Desert Springs Hospital. Medical professionals joined in the first of UMC's two-day career fair on Thursday. The event offered more than 400 positions with on-the-spot hiring available. The search comes...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

NASCAR Hauler Parade returns to Las Vegas in March

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The fan-favorite NASCAR Hauler Parade is returning to Las Vegas. Fans will be able to see their favorite drivers' haulers make their way up the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, March 2, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway announced Thursday. About 40 brightly-colored 18-wheeled NASCAR Cup...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

LED panels tested on MSG Sphere in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — LED panels on the MSG Sphere are getting a test drive. Panels on the top portion of the sphere could be seen illuminated as white, green, red and blue Tuesday morning. No other panels on the venue appeared to have been activated. Executives with Madison...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Casino cage robberies becoming a problem in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There’s been an uptick in casino robberies since November, and police are searching for a suspect linked to multiple of them. Hospitality experts tell News 3 it’s a bold move to try to steal money from a Las Vegas casino that usually ends one way for a suspect: in handcuffs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Zillow: Las Vegas was only metro area were rents dropped from year ago

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas was the only major U.S. metro area where rents are down compared to a year ago, according to new research from Zillow. The real estate marketplace company says in its rental market brief that nationwide, typical asking rents fell in December for a third month in a row, but they're still 7.4% higher than they were in December 2021.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Four Las Vegas parks now equipped with AED machines

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There are now AED machines at four City of Las Vegas parks. The Automated External Defibrillators were first placed at Kellogg Zaher Sports Complex in 2017 and recently expanded to three other sports parks. Those three parks are:. Doc Romeo Park (2 AEDs) Bettye Wilson...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy