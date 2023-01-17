Read full article on original website
Arlington County Board meeting will mark 20 years since death of chairman on dais
The January meeting of the Arlington County Board marks the 20th anniversary of one of the sadder moments in local governance. It was at the County Board’s January meeting in 2003 that Democratic board member Charles Monroe, who was slated to serve as chair for the year, collapsed and died early in the meeting.
Arlington School Board might be forced to install a student member
For years, the Arlington School Board has shown no interest in following the lead of some others (like Fairfax County) and having a student sit on the dais as a board member. A local member of the General Assembly delegation may force the issue – not just for Arlington but for all school districts across the commonwealth.
Arlington board vote will allow high school to move into temporary quarters
Arlington County Board members on Jan. 21 are slated to take the procedural steps needed to permit the first half of a two-stage move of Arlington Community High School. Board members are expected to approve zoning changes to allow the school to operate in a Ballston office building for several years, until its new home is ready for occupancy.
Prince William County superintendent apologizes for National Merit ‘oversight’
Prince William County Schools Superintendent LaTanya McDade said the school system was “deeply sorry” for what she called “sheer human error” that delayed the notification of more than 20 county students of their National Merit commendations. In remarks at Wednesday night’s School Board meeting, McDade said...
Northern Virginia lawmakers’ bills target local data centers
For years, Loudoun County has been known as the world’s “data center capital.” However, not everyone is happy that Prince William County has recently become a destination for future data centers. One of the most controversial projects is Prince William’s Digital Gateway data center complex. In November,...
Manassas City Council concerned about church plans
City Council members in Manassas are threatening to stall a proposed church building on Route 28 over traffic and parking concerns, but federal law prohibiting burdensome land-use decisions from restricting houses of worship could come into play. The International Bible Baptist Church is proposing to first rehabilitate the current storefront...
Prince William Board tables Kline Farm multi-use plans
It’s been nearly seven years, so what’s another two months?. Shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors tabled a decision on the multi-use Kline Farm project until March 14. Stanley Martin Homes LLC has been trying for more than six years to gain...
Editorial: Public notices still belong in print
In almost every edition of our weekly Prince William County newspaper, you will find several public notices. They contain important information about various local government meetings and actions as well as, on occasion, upcoming foreclosures, court cases and attempts by local stores and restaurants to obtain licenses to serve alcohol.
Executive director of Arlington Thrive is stepping down
After serving as executive director for seven years, Andrew Schneider has announced plans to step down from Arlington Thrive, which provides social-safety-net services to those in need across the community. “It has been an absolute pleasure,” Schneider said of the experience, saying the highlights included “building an incredible team that...
Vienna looks to consultant in effort to maximize space usage at Town Hall
Faced with challenges from staffing increases to heightened imperatives for health and security, the Vienna Town Council on Jan. 9 unanimously agreed to hire a consulting firm to redesign space at Vienna Town Hall for maximum effectiveness. The town will pay PMA Architecture $84,900 to evaluate and plan Town Hall’s...
Dozens of Prince William County students weren't notified of merit commendations
Prince William County Schools officials say an accidental oversight delayed notification of National Merit commendations for 28 high school students, months after the commendations were originally awarded and schools were supposed to tell students. According to a school system spokesperson, 28 students at four county high schools were notified months...
Field on McLean park may be next in line to receive synthetic turf
Synthetic-turf athletic fields are popping up all over Fairfax County and now another is being planned for Linway Terrace Park in McLean. McLean Little League has proposed to pay for conversion of the diamond field (Field 2, which mostly is used for softball) at the park from grass to synthetic turf. (Field 1 at the 10.7-acre park, located at 6246 Linway Terrace in McLean, already is covered with artificial turf.)
Prince William County purchasing Elite Shooting Sports complex for $22M
Prince William County has agreed to purchase the Elite Shooting Sports facility as its new law enforcement training center, county officials announced Tuesday night. The purchase price for the complex at 7751 Doane Drive, Manassas, is nearly $22 million, according to a county news release. The 65,000-square-foot facility features four...
Sheriff's office investigates white supremacy flyers in western Loudoun
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office received several reports Thursday of white supremacy propaganda flyers found in the driveways of several homes on Sagle Road in Purcellville, Hamilton Station Road in Hamilton, and Waterford Creek Circle in Waterford. All the flyers were in plastic bags that also contained bird seed....
Say leaving post at Culpeper Chamber
Jeff Say, President/CEO, of the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce will be leaving the position Feb. 17, the Chamber announced Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Say has served in the role since Feb. 17, 2020. *I love Culpeper. I believe it was my passion for this community that gave me the honor...
Affordable housing proposed in Woodbridge
Prince William County will test out its commitment to affordable housing with a proposed development near the government complex. Indianapolis-based KCG Development LLC is asking to rezone 7.08 acres at the intersection of Prince William Parkway and Marblestone Drive for the project. The company wants to build 186 apartments for people making between 60% and 80% of the area median income, or an average of $71,240.
Silver Line already having an impact on how travelers get to, from Dulles Airport
It’s only been in operation for a few months, but the second phase of Metro’s Silver Line already is having an impact on travel to and from Washington Dulles International Airport. An average of 9 percent of travelers to the airport during the holiday period used the Silver...
Two charged with murder in missing Woodbridge man's disappearance
Police believe they have found the body of a 20-year-old Woodbridge man missing since Dec. 21 -- and two suspects are now charged with his murder. On Thursday, police arrested 19-year-old Olvin Daniel Argueta Ramirez and a 17-year-old boy, both of Woodbridge, in connection with the disappearance of Jose Abelino Guerrero. Two days after he was reported missing, Guerrero’s family found his car near Bel Air and Jeffries roads with blood and evidence of a struggle inside, Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said in a news release.
VSP: Major Culpeper cocaine supplier arrested in Gainesville
A Baltimore, Maryland man was arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with multiple drug-related offenses. The investigation led the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force officers to Prince William County, where they arrested Reginald L. Morgan, 56. He was taken into custody without incident in the 14400 block of Lee Highway in Gainesville.
Fairfax County kicks off annual post holiday food drive
To help local food pantries restock their shelves after the holidays, Fairfax County recently kicked off its annual “Stuff the Bus” food drive this weekend. Through Feb. 18, Fastran buses will make weekly visits to local grocery stores and collect nonperishable food donations to feed those in need.
