news3lv.com
Seal announces 30th Anniversary North American Tour with stop in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grammy award-winning artist Seal is coming to Las Vegas this summer as part of his North American tour. Live Nation announced Seal's 30th Anniversary Tour will make a stop for two nights at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on Friday, June 2, and Saturday, June 3. The shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.
news3lv.com
Donny Osmond returns to Las Vegas Strip following months-long holiday break
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Donny Osmond is gearing up to continue his Las Vegas residency following the holiday season. The singer will return to the stage on Tuesday, January 24, inside Harrah’s Las Vegas Showroom at Harrah’s Las Vegas. Osmond announced the extension of his residency back...
news3lv.com
The Mob Museum to host program honoring Moulin Rouge for Black History Month
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas will host a special program paying tribute to the trailblazing Moulin Rouge for Black History Month. "A Night at the Moulin Rouge: Celebrating the Iconic Las Vegas Resort Through Memories and Music" will be held on Thursday, Feb. 23.
news3lv.com
Pop star Tiffany brings one-of-a-kind experience to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "An Evening with Tiffany" is a one-of-a-kind entertainment and culinary experience coming to The Space in Las Vegas. Pop star Tiffany joined us to share more details on what the evening will bring.
news3lv.com
Check out the spa at Four Seasons
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The spa at the Four Seasons wants to help you start the year off right with your best face forward. Joining us with more on their featured treatment this month and some tips to help that skin glow is lead esthetician, was Shelly Vincent, and to help model some of these products is Amy Dillon.
news3lv.com
Lotus of Siam owner announces two new restaurants for Red Rock Casino
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The owner of the acclaimed Lotus of Siam restaurant has announced two new concepts coming to Red Rock Casino next month. Bua Food Group says Naxos Taverna and Kallisto Oyster Bar at Naxos will open on Saturday, Feb. 18. "We are excited to continue on...
news3lv.com
Carnevale – an Eataly Extravaganza
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Carnevale: it's an Eataly extravaganza. Joining us live with more is general manager of Eataly, Luca Esposito.
news3lv.com
Casino cage robberies becoming a problem in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There’s been an uptick in casino robberies since November, and police are searching for a suspect linked to multiple of them. Hospitality experts tell News 3 it’s a bold move to try to steal money from a Las Vegas casino that usually ends one way for a suspect: in handcuffs.
news3lv.com
'Dropicana' continues on I-15 in Las Vegas, your questions answered
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Dropicana" enters Day 2. The major overhaul of the Interstate 15/Tropicana Avenue interchange began at 9 p.m. Tuesday. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Dropicana is here: Alternate routes to notable Las Vegas locations. Both ramps from southbound I-15 to Tropicana will be closed for several...
news3lv.com
NASCAR Hauler Parade returns to Las Vegas in March
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The fan-favorite NASCAR Hauler Parade is returning to Las Vegas. Fans will be able to see their favorite drivers' haulers make their way up the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, March 2, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway announced Thursday. About 40 brightly-colored 18-wheeled NASCAR Cup...
news3lv.com
World of Concrete returns to Las Vegas, brings awareness to economic trends
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — World of Concrete is officially back in town this week. More than 60,000 industry professionals from all around the world are expected to be in attendance. The event is also bringing attention to the economic trends impacting the construction industry. Ed Sullivan, the chief economist...
news3lv.com
Year of the Rabbit: Where to celebrate Chinese New Year in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Downtown Summerlin will be celebrating Chinese New Year starting Monday, January 23, through January 27. Its annual parade will make its return down the streets of Downtown Summerlin on Sunday, January 22. Festivities are slated to begin at 5 p.m., with the parade starting at...
news3lv.com
Boutique Artisan Hotel in Las Vegas to rebrand as cannabis-friendly property
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Artisan Hotel in Las Vegas will rebrand as a new cannabis-friendly concept. The boutique hotel, located near Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, will undergo a multi-million-dollar rebranding to become The Lexi, a spokesperson for Elevation Hotels and Resorts announced Tuesday. The Lexi is...
news3lv.com
Decades-old record store 'Record City' to close one of two valley locations
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A record store that has been in business for over 30 years is saying goodbye to the Las Vegas valley. Record City Las Vegas says it will be closing the doors to its East Charleston location at the end of this month, which is one of two locations they have here in town.
news3lv.com
Artisan Hotel rebranded as cannabis-inclusive
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Artisan Hotel near I-15 and Sahara will emerge from renovations in April with a new name, and, if successful, a selling point not offered by the big resorts. Elevations Hotels and Resorts, which now owns the Artisan, says it plans to allow for legal marijuana consumption on premises.
news3lv.com
The Animal Foundation shares story of recently-adopted color-changing kitten
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Meet Peter, the color-changing kitten!. The Animal Foundation recently shared the story of an adorable kitten, who was recently adopted following a foster stay. Peter arrived at the nonprofit with silver-colored fur in November at just four weeks old. Over time, that fur began to...
news3lv.com
Zillow: Las Vegas was only metro area were rents dropped from year ago
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas was the only major U.S. metro area where rents are down compared to a year ago, according to new research from Zillow. The real estate marketplace company says in its rental market brief that nationwide, typical asking rents fell in December for a third month in a row, but they're still 7.4% higher than they were in December 2021.
news3lv.com
Man headed to Las Vegas trade show has anti-tank rifle confiscated at Texas airport
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) recently confiscated a de-militarized rifle after a man was found to have the weapon in his possession while headed to Nevada. According to a report by an NBC affiliate station in Austin, the passenger was on an outbound flight from...
news3lv.com
History of Southern Nevada road construction projects
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — 'Dropicana' phase one is officially underway. While many may be dreading the work ahead, News 3 wants to point out Las Vegas has been through this before. Here is a look at the history of large construction projects in our area. When you think of...
news3lv.com
City Council approves renovation, expansion project at Las Vegas Academy downtown
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Officials with the City of Las Vegas have approved an upcoming project that will renovate and expand a historic downtown Las Vegas high school during a recent city council meeting. The city announced that a proposed project for the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts...
