Seal announces 30th Anniversary North American Tour with stop in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grammy award-winning artist Seal is coming to Las Vegas this summer as part of his North American tour. Live Nation announced Seal's 30th Anniversary Tour will make a stop for two nights at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on Friday, June 2, and Saturday, June 3. The shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.
Check out the spa at Four Seasons

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The spa at the Four Seasons wants to help you start the year off right with your best face forward. Joining us with more on their featured treatment this month and some tips to help that skin glow is lead esthetician, was Shelly Vincent, and to help model some of these products is Amy Dillon.
Casino cage robberies becoming a problem in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There’s been an uptick in casino robberies since November, and police are searching for a suspect linked to multiple of them. Hospitality experts tell News 3 it’s a bold move to try to steal money from a Las Vegas casino that usually ends one way for a suspect: in handcuffs.
'Dropicana' continues on I-15 in Las Vegas, your questions answered

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Dropicana" enters Day 2. The major overhaul of the Interstate 15/Tropicana Avenue interchange began at 9 p.m. Tuesday. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Dropicana is here: Alternate routes to notable Las Vegas locations. Both ramps from southbound I-15 to Tropicana will be closed for several...
NASCAR Hauler Parade returns to Las Vegas in March

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The fan-favorite NASCAR Hauler Parade is returning to Las Vegas. Fans will be able to see their favorite drivers' haulers make their way up the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, March 2, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway announced Thursday. About 40 brightly-colored 18-wheeled NASCAR Cup...
Year of the Rabbit: Where to celebrate Chinese New Year in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Downtown Summerlin will be celebrating Chinese New Year starting Monday, January 23, through January 27. Its annual parade will make its return down the streets of Downtown Summerlin on Sunday, January 22. Festivities are slated to begin at 5 p.m., with the parade starting at...
Boutique Artisan Hotel in Las Vegas to rebrand as cannabis-friendly property

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Artisan Hotel in Las Vegas will rebrand as a new cannabis-friendly concept. The boutique hotel, located near Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, will undergo a multi-million-dollar rebranding to become The Lexi, a spokesperson for Elevation Hotels and Resorts announced Tuesday. The Lexi is...
Artisan Hotel rebranded as cannabis-inclusive

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Artisan Hotel near I-15 and Sahara will emerge from renovations in April with a new name, and, if successful, a selling point not offered by the big resorts. Elevations Hotels and Resorts, which now owns the Artisan, says it plans to allow for legal marijuana consumption on premises.
Zillow: Las Vegas was only metro area were rents dropped from year ago

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas was the only major U.S. metro area where rents are down compared to a year ago, according to new research from Zillow. The real estate marketplace company says in its rental market brief that nationwide, typical asking rents fell in December for a third month in a row, but they're still 7.4% higher than they were in December 2021.
History of Southern Nevada road construction projects

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — 'Dropicana' phase one is officially underway. While many may be dreading the work ahead, News 3 wants to point out Las Vegas has been through this before. Here is a look at the history of large construction projects in our area. When you think of...
