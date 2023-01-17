ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
Our Favorite Cookware Deals From the All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds Event

The All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds Event is the best time to pick up some excellent stainless steel, Copper Core, nonstick and other essential cookware for up to 72% off. There’s a minor catch: You’ll have to enter your email acknowledging these kitchen items are either factory seconds (with blemishes that do not affect cooking performance) or have packaging damage. Also, this sale isn’t held by All-Clad itself, but Home & Cook, a company owned by All-Clad’s French parent Groupe SEB. There’s also a limit of five of each item and it’ll take about 10-15 business days to ship (and there’s a flat shipping fee of $9.95). And all sales are final.
Dylan Barket

Ring wants this Robo-Drone to patrol your home while you're away

Ring, the maker of the popular doorbell camera, may soon offer an automated drone camera to patrol your home while you're away. According to their website, the "always on" indoor camera "can move around it when you're away" - it can do this because the camera is attached to a miniature flying drone that uses navigation sensors to patrol your house while you're away. The drone was designed to offer peace of mind through a guard-like patrolling that can be set up to wander your home while you're away.
