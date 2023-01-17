The All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds Event is the best time to pick up some excellent stainless steel, Copper Core, nonstick and other essential cookware for up to 72% off. There’s a minor catch: You’ll have to enter your email acknowledging these kitchen items are either factory seconds (with blemishes that do not affect cooking performance) or have packaging damage. Also, this sale isn’t held by All-Clad itself, but Home & Cook, a company owned by All-Clad’s French parent Groupe SEB. There’s also a limit of five of each item and it’ll take about 10-15 business days to ship (and there’s a flat shipping fee of $9.95). And all sales are final.

2 DAYS AGO