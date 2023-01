The Twin Cities North Chamber of Commerce (TCN), in partnership with the Cities of Arden Hills and Shoreview, has been awarded a Critical Corridors Grant from Ramsey County. This grant, along with donations from the City of Arden Hills and Shoreview, has funded a campaign that promotes local businesses and encourages shoppers to patronize the many retail establishments along Lexington Avenue. The goal of this initiative is to provide support and assistance to local businesses who were impacted by the Lexington Avenue construction project.

ARDEN HILLS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO