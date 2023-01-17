ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas local turns 20-cent bet into $108K Keno win

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local turned a 20-cent bet into a massive payday last Monday at an off-Strip casino. According to Station Casinos, the lucky winner, who remained anonymous, bet 20 cents while playing Keno at Boulder Station. Station Casinos said the guest picked 10 numbers...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor

(Stacker) - Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas will soon welcome its first 5 p.m. sunset of 2023

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those longing for more daylight will have a welcome sight next week. The first 5 p.m. sunset of the year in the Las Vegas Valley will be on Thursday, Jan. 26, according to timeanddate.com. The website shows that sunsets in Las Vegas will slowly get...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Team behind Lotus of Siam to debut 2 new Las Vegas restaurants

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Bua Food Group, the team behind the famed restaurant Lotus of Siam, has announced that it will debut two new concepts next month in Las Vegas. According to a news release, Bua will launch its two new restaurants, Naxos Taverna and Kallisto Oyster Bar at Naxos, at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa on Saturday, Feb. 18.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas valley flood patterns are changing, new study shows

What was once an open desert is now an urban metropolis with miles of above and below-ground water diversion channels and tunnels to keep human-inhabited parts of the Las Vegas valley dry. But the Las Vegas valley didn't always need man-made tunnels to divert water -- over the course of millennia the desert created its own flood channels, many of them built over with homes, roads, and parking lots.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas egg producer talks about sky-high egg prices

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The owner and founder of the Las Vegas Farm takes a lot of pride in her chickens and the eggs they lay. Sharon Linsenbardt showed FOX5 her hen house recently as she pulled out a couple of freshly laid eggs from a hen. “They’re still...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Austin

Event featuring Kyle Rittenhouse on Las Vegas Strip canceled

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An event on the Las Vegas Strip that touted a private reception with Kyle Rittenhouse has been canceled, according to a spokesperson. Rittenhouse had tweeted a promotion for a reception on Wednesday at the Oak Room, a cocktail bar inside the Grand Canal Shoppes, which is part of the Venetian Resort.
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

An Immaculate Luxury Home with Full Strip Views in Las Vegas for Sale at $2.5 Million

2000 Bogart Court Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 2000 Bogart Court, Las Vegas, Nevada is a one of a kind home situated on a cul-de-sac inside a private gated community featuring stunning finishes throughout with Limestone and hardwood flooring, quartzite fireplace, motorized window shades and grand 24” foot ceilings. This Home in Las Vegas offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 5,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2000 Bogart Court, please contact Natalia Harris (Phone: 702-550-8602) at Las Vegas Sotheby’s International for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

Pasco WA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy