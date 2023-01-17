Read full article on original website
Food Critic Changes the Life of Local Food Truck OwnerJenn LeachLas Vegas, NV
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLas Vegas, NV
Famed Star Of Iconic 21st Century Television Program Has Sadly DiedNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Jon Jones & Ciryl Gane set to Headline UFC 285Everyday EntertainmentLas Vegas, NV
Watching other couples at a Las Vegas resort showed me the truth about my own relationshipM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas local turns 20-cent bet into $108K Keno win
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local turned a 20-cent bet into a massive payday last Monday at an off-Strip casino. According to Station Casinos, the lucky winner, who remained anonymous, bet 20 cents while playing Keno at Boulder Station. Station Casinos said the guest picked 10 numbers...
Fox5 KVVU
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor
(Stacker) - Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.
What happened to Dinner in the Sky in Las Vegas?
Las Vegas has been home to just about every type of strange, dangerous, and jaw-dropping business over the decades, but one that just couldn't take off was called Dinner in the Sky.
Fox5 KVVU
Off-Strip property transforming into ‘Las Vegas’ first cannabis-friendly hotel’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A property located near the Strip announced on Tuesday that it will be transforming into “Las Vegas’ first cannabis-friendly hotel.”. According to a news release, the Artisan Hotel Boutique will undergo a multi-million-dollar renovation as it transforms into The Lexi. The release says...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas will soon welcome its first 5 p.m. sunset of 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those longing for more daylight will have a welcome sight next week. The first 5 p.m. sunset of the year in the Las Vegas Valley will be on Thursday, Jan. 26, according to timeanddate.com. The website shows that sunsets in Las Vegas will slowly get...
Great Buns Bakery: the bread & butter of many restaurants and resorts
Las Vegas welcomes 40 million visitors a year. And it takes a lot of food to keep everyone full. We're introducing the company that’s the bread and butter of many local restaurants and resorts.
Fox5 KVVU
Team behind Lotus of Siam to debut 2 new Las Vegas restaurants
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Bua Food Group, the team behind the famed restaurant Lotus of Siam, has announced that it will debut two new concepts next month in Las Vegas. According to a news release, Bua will launch its two new restaurants, Naxos Taverna and Kallisto Oyster Bar at Naxos, at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas record store closing one its locations after over 30 years
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas record store is closing one its locations after more than 30 years. According to a post shared by Record City on Facebook, the store will close its location on E. Charleston later this month. Located at 4555 E. Charleston, Record City said...
Las Vegas valley flood patterns are changing, new study shows
What was once an open desert is now an urban metropolis with miles of above and below-ground water diversion channels and tunnels to keep human-inhabited parts of the Las Vegas valley dry. But the Las Vegas valley didn't always need man-made tunnels to divert water -- over the course of millennia the desert created its own flood channels, many of them built over with homes, roads, and parking lots.
First cannabis-inclusive hotel in Las Vegas set for spring opening
“One of our goals is to de-stigmatize the use of cannabis in the proper areas. We are and will follow the local laws. Some of our hotels will have more flexibility depending on where they are.”
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas egg producer talks about sky-high egg prices
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The owner and founder of the Las Vegas Farm takes a lot of pride in her chickens and the eggs they lay. Sharon Linsenbardt showed FOX5 her hen house recently as she pulled out a couple of freshly laid eggs from a hen. “They’re still...
CBS Austin
Event featuring Kyle Rittenhouse on Las Vegas Strip canceled
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An event on the Las Vegas Strip that touted a private reception with Kyle Rittenhouse has been canceled, according to a spokesperson. Rittenhouse had tweeted a promotion for a reception on Wednesday at the Oak Room, a cocktail bar inside the Grand Canal Shoppes, which is part of the Venetian Resort.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas college ramps up efforts as Nevada faces critical nursing shortage
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - States across the country continue to face a familiar and common problem a shortage of nurses. One local college in Las Vegas is working to address the need. Alreeze Crystal Mercado was living in Sacramento pursuing a career in child development but a series of...
'Woke Marxists' Blamed for Cancelled Las Vegas Strip Event
A controversial las Vegas Strip won't be happening and some people are very angry.
luxury-houses.net
An Immaculate Luxury Home with Full Strip Views in Las Vegas for Sale at $2.5 Million
2000 Bogart Court Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 2000 Bogart Court, Las Vegas, Nevada is a one of a kind home situated on a cul-de-sac inside a private gated community featuring stunning finishes throughout with Limestone and hardwood flooring, quartzite fireplace, motorized window shades and grand 24” foot ceilings. This Home in Las Vegas offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 5,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2000 Bogart Court, please contact Natalia Harris (Phone: 702-550-8602) at Las Vegas Sotheby’s International for full support and perfect service.
Fox5 KVVU
Guest at off-Strip casino turns $25 bet into $34K after hitting jackpot
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at an off-Strip property started the week by hitting a massive jackpot. According to Green Valley Ranch, the lucky winner was playing on a $25 bet when they hit a jackpot worth more than $34,000. A photo shared by Green Valley Ranch on...
City of Las Vegas to offer ‘No School Fun Days’ for CCSD students, families
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Extra support for families across the Clark County School District has arrived in the form of more childcare support during teacher in-service days this year. The City of Las Vegas will offer all-day fun, recreation, and enrichment for youth in kindergarten through eighth grade when the CCSD has teacher-in-service days. ‘No […]
news3lv.com
Decades-old record store 'Record City' to close one of two valley locations
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A record store that has been in business for over 30 years is saying goodbye to the Las Vegas valley. Record City Las Vegas says it will be closing the doors to its East Charleston location at the end of this month, which is one of two locations they have here in town.
Fox5 KVVU
Event with Kyle Rittenhouse not taking place at Venetian on Las Vegas Strip, officials say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An event that was being promoted as a “private reception” with Kyle Rittenhouse will not take place at the Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip, according to a statement provided to FOX5. According to a flyer for the event that was shared by...
Comments / 0