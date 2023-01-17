Read full article on original website
Is North Dakota The Coldest State & Which Is 2023’s Coldest City??
The worst is still to come! -- Sorry, that's not very optimistic. Winter is blowing by, but January and February tend to be the coldest months, so bundle up. North Dakotans are a bunch of very warm and friendly folks, but our winters are brutal. World Population Review looked at the temperatures and ranked each state.
Recipients announced for 2023 Governor’s Awards for the Arts
The reception and ceremony will be held on Wednesday, February 1 at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum in Bismarck.
North Dakota Game and Fish in need of volunteers
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Game and Fish Department has many programs that wouldn’t be possible without the help from volunteers. More than 500 volunteers help administer the Game and Fish Department’s many important educational programs statewide. The most popular is the mandatory hunter education program where over...
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
The 5 Best Things About February In North Dakota!
Things to look forward to next month in North Dakota, so you don't go stir-crazy!
Advice for a beginning farmer
Justin Zahradka, a young farmer from Lawton, North Dakota, has always wanted to farm and raise cattle for as long as he can remember. Editor, Lorrie Boyer talks with Justin to hear his advice on beginning a farm operation in North Dakota.
Are home daycares the future of North Dakota?
In-home daycares are more cost-effective and are often already up to code for safety standards.
What causes the fog?
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — We can see fog all throughout the year. But we quite often see it after rain or snow if the conditions are just right. Any precipitation offers the moisture needed for the fog to form. While there are many types of fog, there are two...
Will 2023 bring a recession? North Dakotans weigh in
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Murmurs of a recession have been spreading. By definition, a recession is two straight quarters of a decline in Gross Domestic Product. It’s usually accompanied by layoffs and a high percentage of unemployment. In 2007, when the last recession hit the U.S., North Dakota was...
Top 5 Cities In North Dakota With High Crime Index
North Dakota has a lot to offer. We have tons of great farmland, beautiful countrysides and wonderful small towns that have people that are just "North Dakota nice." There are some towns where things are not so nice, and have crime rates that are not so good. Let's take a look at the top 5 cities in North Dakota with the worst crime index. This top 5 comes from USA.com.
What North Dakota City Has the Most Crime?
Here are the top 10 North Dakota cities with the most crime, according to available data. The city’s annual crime rate is 2,312 incidents for every 100,000 people. Minot has a lower overall crime rate than the country as a whole, and is 2% higher than the overall crime rate in North Dakota.
Does North Dakota Have More Shoplifters Than Minnesota & Other States?
For the most part, North Dakota is a very nice and safe place to live, hence the phrase "North Dakota Nice." Even with that being the case, there's still some crime to look out for. Shoplifting. Shoplifting is an issue in every state, but which states have the biggest problem...
Proposed North Dakota Bill To Ban Cabaret Exposure To Minors
Does anyone really know what is considered an "adult cabaret performance"?
Five Scandals That Took Place In North Dakota
While some may think nothing ever happens in North Dakota, here are five of the biggest scandals to have occurred in the state. In August 2007, crews at Minot mistakenly loaded six cruise missiles carrying nuclear warheads onto a B-52 heavy bomber that flew to another base in Louisiana. The warheads were not properly guarded for 36 hours before anyone realized they were missing. Partly as a result, the secretary of the Air Force was forced to resign.
From Idaho to North Dakota, true crime cases spark public conversations
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In the 1970s and 80s, stories of serial killers dominated headlines. Now, fewer of these stories are around due to many factors, like the growth of forensic science, and more specific classifications of crimes. But public interest in criminal cases remains. People wonder why crimes were committed and ask how to prevent tragedies in the future.
AG bans Nu Life from doing business in ND
The North Dakota Attorney General’s office has issued a Cease and Desist Order against Nu Life Institute and Edward Baca III of Las Vegas banning Nu Life from conducting business in North Dakota. The A-G’s Consumer Protection Division began investigating the business when it received a complaint involving an...
Human trafficking survivors in North Dakota remember their journey to safety
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Your News Leader has shared stories about how trafficking happens in rural areas. Specialists who work to prevent human trafficking have seen numbers increase in recent years. Two survivors share their stories of how they were pulled into human trafficking...
North Dakota Could Jail Librarians Who Don’t Comply with Anti-LGBTQ+ Book Bans
North Dakota lawmakers have introduced legislation to ban books that contain “sexually explicit” content from public libraries, including a provision that could jail librarians if they don’t comply. While Republican legislators around the country have introduced similar bills over the past year, most apply only to school...
State Capitol Hearing: House Bill 1171 will ban the force of abortion on women
The bill will prohibit anyone from forcing or coercing a woman to get an abortion. There is a law similar to this that was passed several years ago.
Bachelor Nation: The First Woman Ever From NoDak To Be On Show
No man or woman from North Dakota has ever appeared on The Bachelor before.
