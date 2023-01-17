ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

NFL Wild Card: Notable performances from former Tigers

By Frank Bonner II
The Daily Memphian
2 days ago
 2 days ago

Notable performances by former University of Memphis Tigers football players who now play in the National Football League.

Riley Patterson, Jaguars kicker

Riley Patterson capped a 27-point comeback with a game-winning field goal against the Los Angeles Chargers. His 36-yard attempt went through the uprights as time expired to give the Jaguars a 31-30 win. Jacksonville advances to play the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round.

Tony Pollard, Cowboys RB

Tony Pollard rushed for 77 yards on 15 carries while catching three passes for 12 yards in the 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Dallas advances to play the San Francisco 49ers next round.

