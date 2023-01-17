ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcn247.com

Mom 'livid' after key figure in teen's death gets parole

DETROIT (AP) — A man who told police that he placed a Detroit-area teen's body in a trash bin has been released from prison after less than a year. The mother of Zion Foster says she's “livid.” Police last year spent months searching a landfill for Zion's remains but were unsuccessful. Jalyn Brazier was sentenced to at least 23 months in prison for lying to police during the investigation of Zion's disappearance. But he was granted parole this week, apparently after completing a special program for certain inmates. Detroit Police Chief James White says Zion's death remains under investigation. Brazier has insisted that she lost consciousness when they were smoking marijuana.
DETROIT, MI
wcn247.com

AP source: Michigan's Harbaugh refuses to agree on charge

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh told NCAA investigators in multiple meetings this week that he will not agree to an unethical conduct charge, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details of the investigation have not been shared publicly. Michigan announced two weeks ago that it received notice from the NCAA that the governing body is looking into potential rules infractions in the Wolverines football program.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wcn247.com

Young sparks Maryland late, knocks off Michigan, 64-58

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Jahmir Young scored 26 points and Maryland took command of the game over the final 10 minutes to beat Michigan, snapping a five-game losing streak to the Wolverines with a 64-58 victory. The game tipped off the second-round of Big Ten Conference play. Michigan posted a 35-point rout of the Terrapins, 81-46 in their first meeting on New Year’s Day.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy