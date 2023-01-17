ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears’ Former Assistant Victoria Asher Says Singer Is Fully Free: ‘You Can Believe It or You Can Not Believe It’

By Taylor Alexis Heady
 2 days ago
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears Declares She 'Married Herself' Again As Rumors Of Relationship Issues With Sam Asghari Swirl

Britney Spears is continuing to confuse her 41.6 million followers. On Sunday, January 8, the pop icon took to Instagram to remind fans of the day she tied the knot — with herself — as rumors of troubles within her marriage to Sam Asghari continue to run rampant. "Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," Spears penned alongside a selfie, which showed her dressed in a white silk dress and white lace veil as she stared blankly into the camera. FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP...
Tyla

Fans fear Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in latest video

Some fans are concerned that Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in her latest video. The 'Toxic' singer was dancing away to JLO's 'Booty' featuring Iggy Azalea and has divided the opinion of viewers with her moves. Watch below:. As usual, one of her latest Instagram posts hasn't gone down well...
People

JoJo Siwa Seems to Accuse Ex Avery Cyrus of Trying to Use Their Relationship to Grow Her Career

Earlier this week, Siwa said she “got tricked into being told that I was loved” in a video posted to her mom Jessalynn’s Instagram Story JoJo Siwa is doubling down on claims she was "used" in a previous relationship — seemingly addressing her recent split from TikTok star Avery Cyrus after three months of dating.  In a video posted to Siwa's TikTok page on Wednesday, onscreen text written by the Dance Moms alum accuses an ex-partner of admittedly dating her to grow their own "career" and "get to the top," echoing her own...
RadarOnline

Billionaire Oprah Shocked To Discover $100 Is Too Expensive To Spend On A Christmas Gift

Mogul Oprah Winfrey, whose net worth is estimated to be $2.5 billion, was shocked to discover that $100 is too much for some people to spend on a single Christmas gift, RadarOnline.com has learned. Oprah, 68, was left speechless when a photographer approached the star and sought out her wisdom on gift giving. The photographer who captured the viral clip can be heard on the video, asking the former talk show host for a "favorite gift" idea to get his mother for Christmas, who was "not doing well."Drenched in designer duds, Oprah turned to the camera and seemed eager to...
HollywoodLife

Oprah Shows Off Weight Loss & Fitness On 10.2 Mile ‘Gratitude’ Hike After Knee Replacements

Oprah Winfrey closed out 2022 by going on a long hike with Gayle King and some other friends. She posted videos from the trek, which totaled 10.2 miles, on Instagram. The excursion came 13 months after Oprah underwent two knee replacements in Nov. 2021. “During this gratitude hike, I am also grateful for my new knees that carried me through this journey,” Oprah captioned one video. “A year ago I couldn’t walk and I finished 2022 walking 10.2 miles up a mountain. God is good.”
RadarOnline

Lisa Marie Presley Spilled About Intimate Bedroom Romps With Ex-Husband Michael Jackson Years Before Her Shocking Death

The world was confused when Lisa Marie Presley eloped with Michael Jackson in 1994, but there was sexual chemistry. The two consummated their marriage on their wedding night and continued to be intimate during their 20-month union, RadarOnline.com can reveal.As this outlet reported, Elvis Presley's only child died on Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest. Lisa Marie's passing comes 13 years after her second husband's death. After her failed marriage with Danny Keough — whom she shared two children with — she said "I do" to Jackson.When Lisa Marie was promoting her second album, Now What, she dropped juicy details about...
RadarOnline

SHOCKING PHOTOS Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Pill, Powder & Booze-Filled 'Drug Den' Where She Hid Years Before Her Death

Years before Lisa Marie Presley's sudden death, the singer lived in sleazy mayhem surrounded by illegal substances, prescription pills, and booze — and only RadarOnline.com has exclusive photos of the late star's "drug den."Elvis Presley's only child struggled throughout her life with addiction, admitting she used "cocaine, sedatives, pot, and drinking — all at the same time." While she attempted to get clean several times, Lisa Marie fell off the bandwagon after splitting from her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood, who used the photos and drug allegations against her in court. The shocking photos obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com were taken in...
Shine My Crown

Brandy in Hot Water After Bank Declines $40K Check She Wrote to Ex-Housekeeper

Brandy Norwood’s ex-housekeeper is airing out the singer’s dirty laundry after her lawyers made public a lawsuit brought against the Cinderella star. Maria Elizabeth Castaneda sued Norwood for being underpaid citing age discrimination last year and settled out of court for $40,000 in November. But Castaneda’s legal team claims the $40,000 check bounced. They are also seeking $87,445.80 in legal fees, according to documents obtained by RadarOnline.
Lefty Graves

Granddaughter devastated when grandparents refuse to attend wedding in order to attend auto races

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend was planning her daughter’s wedding when she came home from her grandparent's house in tears. Inquiring what was wrong, her daughter broke down and told her mother that her grandparents (the mother’s parents) wouldn’t attend her wedding because they had opted to attend an auto race instead.
Mary Duncan

"I'll never treat them as my own," woman waits until after wedding to tell new husband feelings for stepdaughters

*This is a work of nonfiction and opinion based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. What would you do if you were a single parent and the partner you’d been dating for years suddenly revealed to you that they don’t like your kids? Would you continue a relationship with this person, knowing that they wouldn’t treat your children as they deserved to be loved and treated as young innocents? Or would you cut and run to protect your kids from a hostile family environment?
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears Models Revealing White Dress As The Paris Hilton Photoshop Debacle Rages On

Britney Spears is showing she's model material!On Monday, January 9, the chart topper took to Instagram to strut her stuff in an all white outfit as Justin Bieber's hit song "Honest" played over the video. The "Circus" vocalist spun around to her fellow pop sensation's 2022 hit song as she showed off her white lace dress with a cutout on her chest area that she paired with tan heels.The bizarre video comes on the heels of Spears shutting down claims that she attended Cade Hudson's birthday alongside Paris Hilton after the socialite posted a selfie with the songstress from the...
New York Post

Britney Spears seen yelling and having a ‘meltdown’ in LA restaurant

A casual date night for Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari at a JOEY restaurant Friday in Los Angeles ended in a bizarre Britney “meltdown,” according to TMZ. Upon arriving for dinner, fans quickly spotted the acclaimed pop star and whipped out their phones to snap photos and film her, causing Spears to become visibly upset, footage obtained by the outlet shows. According to witnesses, the seemingly “manic” 41-year-old “Piece of Me” singer began yelling and “speaking gibberish,” prompting Asghari to storm out of the Woodland Hills restaurant, TMZ reported. The Post reached out to Spears representatives and a restaurant spokesperson for comment. In...
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears Claims A Woman Tried To Set Up Her Husband Sam Asghari With A 'Pretty Girl'

Britney Spears went on another rant — this time, she claimed that her husband, Sam Asghari, was set up by a woman, much to her dismay. "The dance I wanted to at my wedding but don't you love the 'we have a surprise for you,'" the pop star, 41, said in a since-deleted Instagram video of herself dancing to Justin Bieber's song "Honest." "AWWWW THANKS!!! I was watching the birds perform for me.. while sitting in a chair," she continued. "The MOM points to my hubby and the pretty girl!! 'Thats a good match' she said and put them together!!!...
