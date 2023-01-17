ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, PA

wtae.com

Man killed in downtown Pittsburgh shooting; charges filed against suspect

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: Pittsburgh Police announced the arrest of one person involved in a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon in downtown Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh Public Safety says police have arrested 18-year-old Erique Collington of the Hill District for his alleged role in the homicide along the 700 block of Liberty Avenue.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Fayette County caretaker arrested for involvement in assault case

A caretaker in Fayette County is facing charges for her alleged involvement in a brutal assault case.  Her son, Devon Aultz, was arrested last year after police said he assaulted a woman so badly, part of her skull had to be removed.  This week, Marjorie Aultz was arrested after police said she knew about the abuse and neglect of her niece, Diane Bullock, and tried to cover it up. "It's very horrible to see your mom like that and the hospital is telling you your mom might not make it through the night," Julie Bullock said, the victim's daughter. Paperwork says Diane...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Larimer man whose blood-alcohol level was 4 times legal limit gets prison for deadly crash

A Larimer man will spend at least 2-1/2 years in state prison after pleading guilty to killing a pedestrian while driving drunk in 2021. Cody Riggins, 28, pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle and driving under the influence in December. On Thursday, Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Kelly Bigley sentenced Riggins to 2-1/2 to 7 years behind bars followed by three years of probation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wccsradio.com

BLAIRSVILLE MAN FACES CHARGES IN CONNECTION WITH VEHICLE THEFT

Blairsville Borough Police have charged a man following an incident in December. Police say that 41-year-old Christopher Reynolds of Blairsville faces charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, and access device fraud in connection with an incident on December 27, when 2019 Jeep was reported stolen along Johnson Avenue. Reynolds is currently lodged in Westmoreland County Jail for other charges.
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman shot, injured in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A woman was shot in a Pittsburgh neighborhood Thursday morning. Police responded to the 5000 block of Dearborn Street in Garfield at 9:26 a.m. after receiving a six-round ShotSpotter alert. They were originally unable to find a victim. Officers later received a call about a woman suffering...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Greene County

A man was shot and killed in Greene County after a domestic situation ended with troopers exchanging gunfire with him. Frederick Lee Fonner Jr., 47, allegedly fired a rifle at a family member at 334 Water Dam Road, Washington Township, Tuesday afternoon. Troopers responded and obtained an arrest warrant for Fonner just before 5 p.m., according to a report from state police in Waynesburg.
GREENE COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Charges filed in deadly Aliquippa shooting

Charges have been filed in a deadly shooting in Aliquippa, Beaver County last week. According to court documents, 31-year-old Alex Minerd shot the victim, identified as Vincent Ciccone, in the chest. Investigators accused Ciccone of physically assaulting the mother of his children, who people say is Minerd's co-worker and love...
ALIQUIPPA, PA
venangoextra.com

Four facing drug charges after incidents in Cranberry

Three men and a woman are facing drug related charges after state police were called Monday morning to Sheetz on Route 322 in Cranberry for reports of a fight. Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint they arrived at Sheetz and found Steven Forsell, 38, of Oil City, who told them he didn’t remember much since the day before, when he got into an argument with a man called “Squeak” and was cut on the face with an unknown object.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

New Kensington man pleads guilty in fatal 2018 crash in Plum

A New Kensington man pleaded guilty Tuesday to homicide by vehicle for a 2018 crash in Plum that killed a 90-year-old woman. Richard Stutz, 44, will be sentenced by Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Thomas E. Flaherty on April 17. Stutz also pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault by vehicle.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
wtae.com

Man killed in South Side hit-and-run identified

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner has identified the man struck and killed in a hit-and-run over the weekend. The crash happened just before 3 a.m. on the city's South Side on West Carson Street. First responders found 35-year-old Zachary D. Gleason, of Bridgeville, down in the road. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
PITTSBURGH, PA

