Police: East Liberty armed robbery suspect arrested
Police have made an arrest in the armed robbery of an East Liberty business. Dean Tyler, 23, was placed in the Allegheny County Jail for allegedly robbing Mike’s Tobacco & Lottery in the 6100 block of Penn Avenue on Jan. 9. He was charged with robbery, carrying a firearm...
wtae.com
Man killed in downtown Pittsburgh shooting; charges filed against suspect
PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: Pittsburgh Police announced the arrest of one person involved in a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon in downtown Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh Public Safety says police have arrested 18-year-old Erique Collington of the Hill District for his alleged role in the homicide along the 700 block of Liberty Avenue.
Fayette County caretaker arrested for involvement in assault case
A caretaker in Fayette County is facing charges for her alleged involvement in a brutal assault case. Her son, Devon Aultz, was arrested last year after police said he assaulted a woman so badly, part of her skull had to be removed. This week, Marjorie Aultz was arrested after police said she knew about the abuse and neglect of her niece, Diane Bullock, and tried to cover it up. "It's very horrible to see your mom like that and the hospital is telling you your mom might not make it through the night," Julie Bullock said, the victim's daughter. Paperwork says Diane...
Man arrested in connection with shooting death of Pitcairn man
PITCAIRN, Pa. — A man was arrested after police said he shot and killed another man in Pitcairn in early January. Nekye Smith, 20, was shot at around 4 p.m. on Jan. 2 in the 400 block of Robinson Street in Pitcairn. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
1 dead, 18-year-old in custody after shooting in downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — One man is dead and an 18-year-old is in custody after a shooting in downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday. Investigators were called to the scene just after 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of Liberty Avenue and Seventh Street. When they arrived, they found a man who had been...
Mt. Pleasant woman describes being left for dead after alleged assault by ex-boyfriend
A Mt. Pleasant Township woman told a jury how she was bloodied, bruised, covered in mud and vegetation and left for dead in the woods in 2020 after she was assaulted by her live-in boyfriend. But she regained consciousness some 12 hours later and crawled to a road to seek...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Larimer man whose blood-alcohol level was 4 times legal limit gets prison for deadly crash
A Larimer man will spend at least 2-1/2 years in state prison after pleading guilty to killing a pedestrian while driving drunk in 2021. Cody Riggins, 28, pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle and driving under the influence in December. On Thursday, Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Kelly Bigley sentenced Riggins to 2-1/2 to 7 years behind bars followed by three years of probation.
Man sentenced to prison in deadly 2017 Westmoreland Co. stabbing
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Michael Covington will spend the next 25 to 60 years in prison for third degree murder.Covington is third person to plead guilty in the stabbing death of Matthew Genard in Youngwood in 2017.Genard was found dead at a home in the 100 block of Wineman Lane.
wccsradio.com
BLAIRSVILLE MAN FACES CHARGES IN CONNECTION WITH VEHICLE THEFT
Blairsville Borough Police have charged a man following an incident in December. Police say that 41-year-old Christopher Reynolds of Blairsville faces charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, and access device fraud in connection with an incident on December 27, when 2019 Jeep was reported stolen along Johnson Avenue. Reynolds is currently lodged in Westmoreland County Jail for other charges.
Woman shot, injured in Pittsburgh neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A woman was shot in a Pittsburgh neighborhood Thursday morning. Police responded to the 5000 block of Dearborn Street in Garfield at 9:26 a.m. after receiving a six-round ShotSpotter alert. They were originally unable to find a victim. Officers later received a call about a woman suffering...
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Greene County
A man was shot and killed in Greene County after a domestic situation ended with troopers exchanging gunfire with him. Frederick Lee Fonner Jr., 47, allegedly fired a rifle at a family member at 334 Water Dam Road, Washington Township, Tuesday afternoon. Troopers responded and obtained an arrest warrant for Fonner just before 5 p.m., according to a report from state police in Waynesburg.
GoFundMe for family of man who killed Brackenridge Police Chief stirring up controversy
Harsh words are being said about a GoFundMe set up to assist the individual who is thought to be responsible for the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief, Justin McIntire.
Allegheny County Jail inmate posts videos from inside cell potentially endangering alleged victim
PITTSBURGH — Officials are investigating after an inmate at the Allegheny County Jail, charged with rape, posted more than a dozen videos to YouTube, including one calling out his alleged victim and sharing her name and address. “Making information public can be very, very easy, and it can be...
wtae.com
Charges filed in deadly Aliquippa shooting
Charges have been filed in a deadly shooting in Aliquippa, Beaver County last week. According to court documents, 31-year-old Alex Minerd shot the victim, identified as Vincent Ciccone, in the chest. Investigators accused Ciccone of physically assaulting the mother of his children, who people say is Minerd's co-worker and love...
wtae.com
Police: Greene County suspect killed after firing weapon at troopers
State police say a suspect was shot and killed by troopers in Greene County on Wednesday as they tried to arrest the man at his Washington Township home. Police said the suspect, identified as Frederick Fonner Jr., fired shots at them first. The incident began Tuesday evening as a disturbance...
venangoextra.com
Four facing drug charges after incidents in Cranberry
Three men and a woman are facing drug related charges after state police were called Monday morning to Sheetz on Route 322 in Cranberry for reports of a fight. Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint they arrived at Sheetz and found Steven Forsell, 38, of Oil City, who told them he didn’t remember much since the day before, when he got into an argument with a man called “Squeak” and was cut on the face with an unknown object.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New Kensington man pleads guilty in fatal 2018 crash in Plum
A New Kensington man pleaded guilty Tuesday to homicide by vehicle for a 2018 crash in Plum that killed a 90-year-old woman. Richard Stutz, 44, will be sentenced by Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Thomas E. Flaherty on April 17. Stutz also pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault by vehicle.
wtae.com
Man killed in South Side hit-and-run identified
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner has identified the man struck and killed in a hit-and-run over the weekend. The crash happened just before 3 a.m. on the city's South Side on West Carson Street. First responders found 35-year-old Zachary D. Gleason, of Bridgeville, down in the road. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
GoFundMe for family of man who killed Brackenridge Chief criticized
A GoFundMe to help pay for the expenses of the man reportedly responsible for the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire is drawing harsh criticism.
Student charged for allegedly striking, choking teacher with extension cord at Westmoreland school
A student has been charged for allegedly assaulting a school employee in Fairfield Township. Anthony Jenkins, 15, of Bolivar, was placed in the Westmoreland County Jail, unable to post $200,000 bond, after state police in Greensburg say he assaulted a 32-year-old male employee with an extension cord, according to a report.
