Prosecutors: Brian Walshe searched for the best ways to dispose of a body after Ana Walshe went missing
Brian Walshe made a rash of internet searches on his son’s tablet about how to dismember a body and whether a person could be charged with murder if there was no body in the days after his wife, Ana Walshe, a Cohasset mother of three, went missing, according to prosecutors.
Missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee: Ground search to resume Saturday
The ground search for a missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee will resume Saturday, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. said Thursday afternoon. Authorities searched a 3-mile radius in the town by ground and air on Tuesday for Tee, 35, and expanded that search radius on Wednesday, according to the Massachusetts State Police. Authorities did not conduct a ground search Thursday.
David Pena, ex-boyfriend of missing woman Felicia McGuyer, charged with murder
David Pena, the ex-boyfriend of Felicia McGuyer who has been reported missing since October of 2007, was charged with murder Tuesday afternoon in Dorchester division of Boston District Court. Pena was also ordered to be held without bail. McGuyer was last seen on Oct. 7, 2007 at 17-19 Roxton St....
Victor Carter accused of stabbing woman 30 times to death held without bail
A Massachusetts man who stands accused of stabbing a Stoughton woman 30 times to death in December was ordered held without bail after entering a plea of not guilty during his arraignment Tuesday morning, according to a Stoughton District Court clerk. Victor Carter, 39, most recently of Stoughton and Brockton,...
Byron Salgado-Melendez charged in connection with Jorge Meeswee Calderon death
A Springfield man was arraigned on charges in connection with the fatal January hit-and-run that killed a 22-year-old bicyclist in Holyoke. In Holyoke District Court Wednesday, Byron Salgado-Melendez, of Springfield, pleaded not guilty to charges in connection with the hit-and-run that killed Jorge Meeswee Calderon, of Lawrence. Salgado-Melendez faces two...
Boston Uber driver charged with raping woman on St. Patrick’s Day goes to trial
A Boston Uber driver charged with raping an inebriated female passenger on St. Patrick’s Day five years ago will head to trial on Wednesday. Prosecutors will argue that driver Ranjan Thapa, of Everett, raped an “extremely intoxicated” 23-year-old woman after the staff at a Boston bar called him to take her home following a night of heavy drinking, the Suffolk Country District Attorney’s Office said.
Jury selection starts for Tony Evans, Lorenzo Jones murder trial in Boston
Jury selection kicked off Tuesday morning in a murder trial stemming from the 2014 shooting deaths of Clarence McGreggor and Teasia Montgomery, officials said. Police said they responded to 92 Rosewood St. in Mattapan for gunshots in the early-morning hours of Jan. 27, 2014, where McGreggor, a 25-year-old from Dorchester, and Montgomery, a 28-year-old from Medford, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Multi-car Mass. Pike crash kills 23-year-old Ohio man, police say
A three-car collision on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Auburn killed an Ohio driver Thursday morning, authorities said as they continue to investigate the crash that led to hours-long lane closures on the state’s central highway. The driver killed was a 23-year-old Columbus man, the Massachusetts State Police said in...
Worcester to get first look at new police body cam policy by end of January
Mass. Newsmakers: Part of an ongoing series talking to those with unique insight into the issues and concerns Massachusetts communities face. Worcester City Council will soon have a report outlining the Worcester Police Department’s body camera program and its policy, according to City Manager Eric Batista.
Victor Cardona of Quincy sentenced to 41 months in prison for counterfeiting
A Quincy man was sentenced to 41 months in prison Wednesday after he used Mr. Clean Magic Erasers, inkjet printers and other items in a counterfeiting scheme that produced more than $467,000 in phony $100 bills, according to U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins and court documents. Victor Cardona, 34, pleaded guilty...
Police, firefighters, civilian awarded for saving man after Douglas car crash
It was the quick action of a civilian and then Douglas police officers and firefighters that saved the life of a man who stopped breathing after he was in a car crash in September 2022. The civilian, Marc Rousseau, said he was at his girlfriend’s house when he heard the...
Brittany Tee: Mass. State Police set up tip line for missing Brookfield woman
As investigators continue to search for missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee, a dedicated tip line is available for anyone with information, authorities announced on Tuesday afternoon. Massachusetts State Police continued to search for Tee, 35, on Tuesday morning with K-9 units and the agency’s Air Wing — an air support...
Brittany Tee: K-9s and police search expanded radius for missing Brookfield woman
From the ground and the sky, police began searching an expanded area of Brookfield on Tuesday morning for signs of a woman now missing for a week as they urged the public to contribute any information that may lead to her whereabouts. Working from the last known location of Brittany...
Boston man arrested for illegal possession of multiple firearms, drugs, police say
A Boston man is facing a slew of charges after police said he fled during a stop where he was found with possession of a firearm without a license, according to Massachusetts State Police. Around 3 a.m. on Monday, Trooper Ryan Crumbaker was patrolling Blue Hill Avenue in Boston when...
2 Worcester residents sentenced for roles in drug trafficking conspiracy
Two Worcester residents who previously pleaded guilty for their role in a drug-trafficking conspiracy were both sentenced on Saturday. Antonio “Animal” Rosario Garcia was sentenced to 80 months in prison and four years of supervised release, while Cintia Franco was sentenced to two years in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office. Both were sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Hillman.
All Mass. Pike east lanes open after multi-car crash in Auburn halts traffic
All eastbound lanes on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Auburn have reopened after a multi-vehicle crash slowed traffic to a halt Thursday morning. Massachusetts State Police tweeted that all lanes reopened while the cause of the investigation continues. No information about the individual or individuals injured in the crash was immediately available.
One Eyed Jack’s Tiki Bar to move to new Worcester location after sprinkler problems
The owner of a popular Worcester bar is moving to a new location after the city forced him to shut down because the building did not have a sprinkler system. David Thacker, owner of One Eyed Jack’s Tiki Bar and Grill, told MassLive he will soon open a new bar, Jack’s Tiki Tavern, at 3 Mill St., the former home of Scal’s Sports Bar.
Manish Kumar sentenced in drug smuggling plot that brought opioids into Boston
A man who pleaded guilty to his role in a $3.5 million international drug smuggling conspiracy that brought illegal opioids from India and Singapore into Massachusetts and other states, was sentenced in federal court Thursday. Manish Kumar, 34, was sentenced to 87 months in prison and three months of supervised...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Here’s who won $1 million in Palmer
The winner of a $1 million prize in Palmer has come forward to claim his money, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. Wayne Doyle, a resident of Palmer, won his $1 million from the “50X The Money” scratch ticket game. Doyle purchased his winning ticket at S & S Food Mart on North Main Street in Palmer.
Snow and ice expected across Massachusetts Thursday into Friday
A wintry mix of rain and snow forecasted earlier this week is expected to douse Massachusetts Thursday afternoon until conditions clear up Friday, forecasters said. The snow and sleet mix will stretch across northern Connecticut through to northern Massachusetts, covering Hartford, Springfield, Worcester and northeastern Massachusetts, the National Weather Service said Thursday.
