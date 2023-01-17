ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee: Ground search to resume Saturday

The ground search for a missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee will resume Saturday, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. said Thursday afternoon. Authorities searched a 3-mile radius in the town by ground and air on Tuesday for Tee, 35, and expanded that search radius on Wednesday, according to the Massachusetts State Police. Authorities did not conduct a ground search Thursday.
BROOKFIELD, MA
Boston Uber driver charged with raping woman on St. Patrick’s Day goes to trial

A Boston Uber driver charged with raping an inebriated female passenger on St. Patrick’s Day five years ago will head to trial on Wednesday. Prosecutors will argue that driver Ranjan Thapa, of Everett, raped an “extremely intoxicated” 23-year-old woman after the staff at a Boston bar called him to take her home following a night of heavy drinking, the Suffolk Country District Attorney’s Office said.
BOSTON, MA
Jury selection starts for Tony Evans, Lorenzo Jones murder trial in Boston

Jury selection kicked off Tuesday morning in a murder trial stemming from the 2014 shooting deaths of Clarence McGreggor and Teasia Montgomery, officials said. Police said they responded to 92 Rosewood St. in Mattapan for gunshots in the early-morning hours of Jan. 27, 2014, where McGreggor, a 25-year-old from Dorchester, and Montgomery, a 28-year-old from Medford, were pronounced dead at the scene.
BOSTON, MA
Multi-car Mass. Pike crash kills 23-year-old Ohio man, police say

A three-car collision on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Auburn killed an Ohio driver Thursday morning, authorities said as they continue to investigate the crash that led to hours-long lane closures on the state’s central highway. The driver killed was a 23-year-old Columbus man, the Massachusetts State Police said in...
AUBURN, MA
2 Worcester residents sentenced for roles in drug trafficking conspiracy

Two Worcester residents who previously pleaded guilty for their role in a drug-trafficking conspiracy were both sentenced on Saturday. Antonio “Animal” Rosario Garcia was sentenced to 80 months in prison and four years of supervised release, while Cintia Franco was sentenced to two years in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office. Both were sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Hillman.
WORCESTER, MA
Snow and ice expected across Massachusetts Thursday into Friday

A wintry mix of rain and snow forecasted earlier this week is expected to douse Massachusetts Thursday afternoon until conditions clear up Friday, forecasters said. The snow and sleet mix will stretch across northern Connecticut through to northern Massachusetts, covering Hartford, Springfield, Worcester and northeastern Massachusetts, the National Weather Service said Thursday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Springfield, MA
