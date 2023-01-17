Read full article on original website
MLB news: Red Sox-Rockies trade, Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners
Let’s take a look at some of the recent MLB news you might have missed, including a trade between the Boston Red Sox and Colorado Rockies. Colorado Rockies news: Connor Seabold acquired in trade with Boston Red Sox. The Rockies filled out their 40-man roster on Tuesday by acquiring...
MLB news: St. Louis Cardinals, Detroit Tigers, New York Mets
We are another day closer to the start of spring training, and there’s plenty of MLB news from around the league to discuss, including some buzz surrounding the jerseys of the St. Louis Cardinals. St. Louis Cardinals news: City Connect uniforms are coming in 2024. Get ready, St. Louis....
Lewin Diaz offseason saga comes to an end with Baltimore Orioles
After months of uncertainty, Lewin Diaz may have a home with the Baltimore Orioles. The frequently claimed, and subsequently released, first baseman had been a part of four different organizations this offseason, including two different stints in Baltimore. When he was designated for assignment again last week as the Orioles acquired Darwinzon Hernandez, it appeared as though his odyssey was continuing.
batterypower.com
This Day Braves History: Hall of Famer Don Sutton passes away
1943 - The Boston Braves release veteran outfielders Paul Waner and Johnny Cooney. 1978 - Eddie Mathews is elected to the Hall of Fame by the BBWAA. The former third baseman is named on 301 of 379 ballots. 2021 - Hall of Famer Don Sutton, a 300-game winner, passes away...
New York Mets make smart move with Tommy Pham
Now that the Carlos Correa saga has come to an end, the New York Mets’ major shopping is over. However, they still need depth pieces to fill out their roster as they hope to bring a championship back to New York. The Mets have addressed one of those needs....
WKYC
Cincinnati Reds president Phil Castellini under fire again for comments about team
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Reds president and CEO Phil Castellini is once again angering his own fanbase after comments he made about the organization. Castellini, the son of owner Bob Castellini, not only put his foot into his mouth, but it might as well have been his whole leg. And this isn’t the first time the younger Castellini has said something controversial about the organization to its supporters.
Boston Red Sox could undercut Miami Marlins on trade front
It is known that the Miami Marlins are desperately looking to trade their pitching in an attempt to bolster their lineup. The Boston Red Sox may be able to undercut their market. According to Chris Cotillo at MassLive.com, the Red Sox are also receiving considerable interest in one of their...
Fox 19
Whoops! Joe Burrow explains jersey mishap
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday’s media session for Joe Burrow got started with some laughs. As he walked up to the podium, reporters noticed Burrow was not in his usual orange No. 9 practice jersey. He was wearing Brandon Allen’s No. 8 practice jersey. Do not worry, though, Bengals...
WLWT 5
3 Bengals opponents named designated teams for 2023 international games
Three road opponents on the Cincinnati Bengals' 2023 schedule will be playing an international game, leaving the door open for the Bengals to go overseas next season. The Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans have been designated teams for the NFL's slate of 2023 international games. The Chiefs will play in Germany while the Jaguars and Titans will play in London.
Fox 19
Young Bengals superfan with Down syndrome meets players
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A photo of a young Bengals fan getting the chance to meet some of his favorite players and coach captured the hearts of Who Dey Nation. Calvin Theetge is a 10-year-old Bengals diehard who has Down syndrome. Two days before the Bengals faced the Baltimore Ravens, Calvin...
FanSided
