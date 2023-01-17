ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Washington

March for Life Returns to DC: 2023 Road Closures, Metrobus Impacts

Thousands of people will converge on Washington, D.C., Friday for the annual March For Life, the biggest anti-abortion rights rally in the country. It’s the first March for Life demonstration since the Supreme Court in June overturned the Roe vs. Wade decision that created a legal right to an abortion in the United States.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

“this intersection is notorious for traffic violence and poorly planned”

“not sure what happened or how each car ended up where they did, but this intersection is notorious for traffic violence and poorly planned. Very glad no pedestrians appear to have been hurt, as it is also one of the only spots to cross North Capitol Street. The city is aware of the issues with accidents here but favors commuters over the communities that surround it.”
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Man dead after stabbing in Dupont Circle

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department was investigating a deadly stabbing that took place Wednesday night. The department tweeted that it received word of the stabbing in the 2000 block of P St. NW around 9:50 p.m. Many of the restaurants in the area were winding down, getting ready to close for […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Teens gather to tackle youth violence in DC

WASINGTON (DC News Now) — Teenagers are among the groups of people upset by the recent wave of youth violence across the District. They and adults filled the Thurgood Marshall Center Wednesday night for the annual Youth Summit, discussing topics of concern to them. A lot of that centered around shootings that had taken place […]
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Stabbing Homicide around 9:39pm last night in Dupont Circle

“Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, in the 2000 block of P Street, Northwest. At approximately 9:39 pm,. members of the Second District responded to the listed location for the report of a man down. Upon...
WASHINGTON, DC
washingtoninformer.com

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Justice for Karon

I have no words for the killing of 13-year-old Karon Blake, but I’m tired. May he rest in heavenly peace, and may the killer be brought to justice. I absolutely loved last week’s Words to Live By by the great George Washington Carver. His words on treating people with compassion were so powerful and will be my new motto.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

D.C. Groups Holding Free Criminal Record Sealing Clinic This Weekend

This Saturday, D.C. representative Oye Owolewa, alongside a local community and legal aid groups, will host a clinic to help individuals seal or expunge their criminal records. Representatives from Time for Change, a D.C.-area agency that helps individuals find employment following periods of homelessness or incarceration, and Christian Legal Aid...
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

New trail highlights Black history across southern Old Town

A new trail is launching in Alexandria next month that highlights Black history across southern Old Town. The new South Trail Route is an extension of the African American Waterfront Heritage Trails’ North Trail Route that launched in 2021. Together, both trails run from Montgomery Street to the southern tip of Jones Point Park.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

Regal Cinemas closing 3 DC-area movie theaters

Regal Cinemas, whose parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy reorganization in September, has released a list of 39 theater locations that will be closing this year. It includes theaters at D.C.’s Gallery Place and Rockville and Bowie in Maryland. They may close as soon as Feb. 15. Other D.C.-area...
BOWIE, MD
WTOP

1 killed, 2 others hurt in Southeast DC shooting

A woman is dead, and two others are injured after a shooting in Southeast D.C. Tuesday night. It happened just before 9 p.m. on the 5000 block of Benning Road Southeast near D.C.’s border with Prince George’s County, Maryland. D.C. police said a woman died on the scene....
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

DC men talk after stray bullet narrowly misses them in home

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two DC residents in the Shaw neighborhood are calling on city leaders after stray bullets pierced their apartment last night. They spoke exclusively with DC News Now. This latest incident is too close to home for Joe Cox and his partner, Colten Staten. A stray bullet from a shooting last […]
WASHINGTON, DC
offMetro.com

5 Fun Date Ideas in Washington DC

Planning a special weekend getaway to the Capital with your loved one? If you’re searching for a few fun date ideas in Washington DC - you’ve reached the right place. Our capital is home to world-class attractions that can create unforgettable memories for you and your special someone. From playing Mini Golf in a very special place, cozying up in a wine bar, going on a cool brewery tour or a romantic hike, there’s something for everyone.
WASHINGTON, DC

