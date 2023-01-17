Read full article on original website
From beetle burning to chili cookoffs: Events are getting HOT this weekend in and around Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Hey, do you want to burn a giant beetle effigy? Are you in the mood to try out 21 different chili recipes? This weekend is full of amazing events that you won’t want to sleep on. If you do go to any of these events be sure to send us some pictures, we’d love to see them.
Deadwood celebrates the Year of the Rabbit
DEADWOOD, S.D. – Deadwood History’s Chinese New Year Party will be held at the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center on Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The workshop is suggested for students in grades K-6. The program is free but reservations are required.
This week with the crazy weather I haven't made it out. So, I have decided this is a great time to start putting together your summer bucket list. A must on that list, would have to be in Custer, South Dakota. As many things in the Black Hills, this is...
The steaks have never been better than at Firehouse Brewing Company for 2023 Restaurant Week
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Cowboy Fondue, the 2023 Restaurant Week special at Firehouse Brewing Company in downtown Rapid City, is sure to please steak lovers near and far. NC1 caught up with Rob, the general manager of Firehouse, to see behind the scenes of how this amazing dish is created.
Sturgis unveils an epic motorcycle built for charities
STURGIS, S.D. – In just over three months, Laura Klock, founder and president of Helping with Horsepower, along with seven students from Mitchell Technical College’s PowerSports program have transformed a 2018 Harley-Davidson Road Glide motorcycle into an amazing one-of-a-kind performance machine. Klock and the city of Sturgis revealed...
Sabatino’s Italian Ristorante: Bringing authentic Italian cuisine to the Black Hills
Sabatino’s Italian Ristorante located in downtown Rapid City is owned by Alessio Sabatino and Jimena Scarfone. Alessio is from Rome, Jimena from northeast Italy, and they moved to Rapid City two years ago and opened the restaurant that features authentic Italian cuisine. “We are proud to make everything fresh...
Live the log cabin life like Abe Lincoln in Piedmont, but with a hot tub gazebo!
PIEDMONT, S.D. – This beautiful log cabin home in Piedmont is the perfect place to unwind and chill. This place has it all, including beautiful knotty pine walls and ceilings, and custom woodwork throughout. The cabin also features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage that is fully finished with a walk-up attic. A corner kitchen that has ceiling-height cabinetry, upgraded countertops, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry, and a large island for added seating and storage is the perfect area for all of your entertaining needs. And of course, take a look at that hot tub gazebo! The perfect place to warm up after a cold wintery day.
For a “wheelie” good time, try Fat Tire Biking this winter in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The biking community in the Black Hills is fairly large, but you might not think of it as a winter activity. That’s where fat tire bikes come in. Fat tire bike are exactly what they sound like: bikes with fat tires. The large, low pressure tires allow you to traverse difficult terrain, in many conditions, fairly easily. I had the opportunity to give it a shot with some help from Rushmore Bikes in Spearfish, SD. You can try it out too! In the month of January, they are offering free trial rides to anyone who wants them.
How School of Mines students celebrated Dr. King’s legacy
RAPID CITY, S.D. — For the 13th year in a row, volunteering for Feeding South Dakota was on Monday’s agenda for students at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, where student groups collected food and cash donations at local grocery stores. All food collected from the...
Officials from The Monument give the scoop on ground preparation for the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Officials from the Monument are laying the groundwork for stock show and rodeo preparation with one very important material: the dirt. Engineering Manager for the Monument Rory Hammerbeck explains more on what goes into getting the dirt in and ready for the big event. Is the...
More than burgers and beer, Thirsty’s lines up the perfect Mexican meal for 2023 Restaurant Week in downtown Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – For $20.11, you get the works at Thirsty’s Burgers and Beer as they promote their special for the 2023 Restaurant Week in downtown Rapid City. Owners Tim and Alicia Roman invite you to stop in and try this amazing menu selection. Sarah Pethick, executive chef for Thirsty’s, is proud of her experience of farm to table style of creating dishes. Utilizing the freshest elements, although challenging in South Dakota in January, is very important to her. Originally from New Mexico, Pethick is excited about bringing some of her authentic and traditional Mexican flavors to the customers at Thirsty’s.
Ellsworth Air Force Base’s newest group of Honorary Commanders named during special luncheon
RAPID CITY, S.D.– During the Chow Hall Luncheon on Wednesday, military and civilian officials gathered to hold a very special ceremony as part of Ellsworth Air Force Base’s Honorary Commanders program. Black Hills Military Affairs Coalition and Incoming Honorary Commander Kevin Andreson explains more about the event and the importance of the title of Honorary Commander.
Rapid City High School students replace shelter destroyed by drunk driver
RAPID CITY, S.D.– There’s a grateful middle school crossing guard thanks to some high school students. Last year the crossing guard shed at East Middle School in Rapid City was hit and destroyed by a drunk driver. Oddly enough, the shed was recently donated by students at Rapid City High School. Upon hearing that the shed needed to be replaced students taking Geometry in Construction got to work.
Saint Thomas More students raise money while raising awareness to human trafficking
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Students at Saint Thomas More are doing their part to help combat human trafficking. They presented a check Thursday to the Cornerstone Rescue Mission’s Women and Children Shelter. Just over a thousand dollars were raised, and that money goes back into the facility which helps victims of trafficking. Since students at Saint Thomas More wear uniforms students used comfort dress days as a way to raise money.
Want to make your home unique while building equity? Unfinished basements may be the key
KEYSTONE, S.D.- With home prices still elevated, finding ways to build equity is a smart move for any homeowner. This four bedroom, three bathroom townhome in Keystone is just minutes from the grand Mt. Rushmore National Monument and breathtaking Custer State Park. Rapid City is only 20 minutes away for all of your shopping needs.
Fire and ice: Rapid City firefighters conducting annual rescue training sessions through the week
RAPID CITY, S.D.– With more cold weather in the Black Hills region, Rapid City Fire Department crews are taking advantage of the weather to conduct their annual ice rescue training. RCFD Journeyman Paramedic Jonny Knutson explains more about the significance and importance of the training. What is ice rescue?
Some Rapid City residents are facing a stinky problem
A 23 year old man with cerebral palsy has new wheels to enjoy outdoor activities. Sturgis's right-of-way areas are now the responsibility of property owners. Sturgis's right-of-way areas are now the responsibility of property owners.
Car versus pedestrian accident in Rapid City
The early evening news on KEVN. The early evening news on KEVN. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. Feeding South Dakota gives back to the community as a way to celebrate MLK day. Updated: 18 hours ago. Feeding South Dakota also held a food drive to...
Rapid City man goes to new heights in Africa and shares his experience
Bob Julius is a math teacher at Stevens High School and he recently went to Africa, specifically Tanzania, and climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, the tallest peak in Africa. “Long story short, but it kind of started out as just it’s there, it’s the tallest peak in Africa, it would be kind of cool,” Bob said. “And it kind of morphed into this idea of, ‘I want to do something to challenge me, not just physically, but also mentally.’ In the past, I’ve always had some struggles and try to be open with my mental health, and this was just something that I thought if I could do it, if I could make myself go out of my comfort zone and achieve it, just a huge win in that area of my life.”
RCPD : Southbound lanes of Highway 16 are currently closed for half a mile south of Cathedral Drive
RAPID CITY, S.D. – MOTORIST ADVISORY: The southbound lanes of Highway 16 are currently closed for half a mile south of Cathedral Drive while crews work to recover a garbage truck that left the roadway. Please find an alternate route for the time being.
