Rapid City, SD

newscenter1.tv

Deadwood celebrates the Year of the Rabbit

DEADWOOD, S.D. – Deadwood History’s Chinese New Year Party will be held at the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center on Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The workshop is suggested for students in grades K-6. The program is free but reservations are required.
DEADWOOD, SD
Panhandle Post

Road Trip: The Purple Pie Place

This week with the crazy weather I haven't made it out. So, I have decided this is a great time to start putting together your summer bucket list. A must on that list, would have to be in Custer, South Dakota. As many things in the Black Hills, this is...
CUSTER, SD
newscenter1.tv

Sturgis unveils an epic motorcycle built for charities

STURGIS, S.D. – In just over three months, Laura Klock, founder and president of Helping with Horsepower, along with seven students from Mitchell Technical College’s PowerSports program have transformed a 2018 Harley-Davidson Road Glide motorcycle into an amazing one-of-a-kind performance machine. Klock and the city of Sturgis revealed...
STURGIS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Live the log cabin life like Abe Lincoln in Piedmont, but with a hot tub gazebo!

PIEDMONT, S.D. – This beautiful log cabin home in Piedmont is the perfect place to unwind and chill. This place has it all, including beautiful knotty pine walls and ceilings, and custom woodwork throughout. The cabin also features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage that is fully finished with a walk-up attic. A corner kitchen that has ceiling-height cabinetry, upgraded countertops, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry, and a large island for added seating and storage is the perfect area for all of your entertaining needs. And of course, take a look at that hot tub gazebo! The perfect place to warm up after a cold wintery day.
PIEDMONT, SD
newscenter1.tv

For a “wheelie” good time, try Fat Tire Biking this winter in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The biking community in the Black Hills is fairly large, but you might not think of it as a winter activity. That’s where fat tire bikes come in. Fat tire bike are exactly what they sound like: bikes with fat tires. The large, low pressure tires allow you to traverse difficult terrain, in many conditions, fairly easily. I had the opportunity to give it a shot with some help from Rushmore Bikes in Spearfish, SD. You can try it out too! In the month of January, they are offering free trial rides to anyone who wants them.
SPEARFISH, SD
newscenter1.tv

How School of Mines students celebrated Dr. King’s legacy

RAPID CITY, S.D. — For the 13th year in a row, volunteering for Feeding South Dakota was on Monday’s agenda for students at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, where student groups collected food and cash donations at local grocery stores. All food collected from the...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

More than burgers and beer, Thirsty’s lines up the perfect Mexican meal for 2023 Restaurant Week in downtown Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – For $20.11, you get the works at Thirsty’s Burgers and Beer as they promote their special for the 2023 Restaurant Week in downtown Rapid City. Owners Tim and Alicia Roman invite you to stop in and try this amazing menu selection. Sarah Pethick, executive chef for Thirsty’s, is proud of her experience of farm to table style of creating dishes. Utilizing the freshest elements, although challenging in South Dakota in January, is very important to her. Originally from New Mexico, Pethick is excited about bringing some of her authentic and traditional Mexican flavors to the customers at Thirsty’s.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Ellsworth Air Force Base’s newest group of Honorary Commanders named during special luncheon

RAPID CITY, S.D.– During the Chow Hall Luncheon on Wednesday, military and civilian officials gathered to hold a very special ceremony as part of Ellsworth Air Force Base’s Honorary Commanders program. Black Hills Military Affairs Coalition and Incoming Honorary Commander Kevin Andreson explains more about the event and the importance of the title of Honorary Commander.
BOX ELDER, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City High School students replace shelter destroyed by drunk driver

RAPID CITY, S.D.– There’s a grateful middle school crossing guard thanks to some high school students. Last year the crossing guard shed at East Middle School in Rapid City was hit and destroyed by a drunk driver. Oddly enough, the shed was recently donated by students at Rapid City High School. Upon hearing that the shed needed to be replaced students taking Geometry in Construction got to work.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Saint Thomas More students raise money while raising awareness to human trafficking

RAPID CITY, S.D.– Students at Saint Thomas More are doing their part to help combat human trafficking. They presented a check Thursday to the Cornerstone Rescue Mission’s Women and Children Shelter. Just over a thousand dollars were raised, and that money goes back into the facility which helps victims of trafficking. Since students at Saint Thomas More wear uniforms students used comfort dress days as a way to raise money.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Car versus pedestrian accident in Rapid City

The early evening news on KEVN. The early evening news on KEVN. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. Feeding South Dakota gives back to the community as a way to celebrate MLK day. Updated: 18 hours ago. Feeding South Dakota also held a food drive to...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City man goes to new heights in Africa and shares his experience

Bob Julius is a math teacher at Stevens High School and he recently went to Africa, specifically Tanzania, and climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, the tallest peak in Africa. “Long story short, but it kind of started out as just it’s there, it’s the tallest peak in Africa, it would be kind of cool,” Bob said. “And it kind of morphed into this idea of, ‘I want to do something to challenge me, not just physically, but also mentally.’ In the past, I’ve always had some struggles and try to be open with my mental health, and this was just something that I thought if I could do it, if I could make myself go out of my comfort zone and achieve it, just a huge win in that area of my life.”
RAPID CITY, SD

