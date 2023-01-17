Don’t say I didn’t warn you fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Because I did. After the emotional roller coaster season that was 2022 for your beloved black-n-gold, from the injury to TJ Watt, to the on-the-fly start of the career of rookie QB Kenny Pickett, to the final seconds of Week 18 play that saw the Miami Dolphins eliminate the Steelers from playoff contention this season, it was always in the back of people’s minds that Matt Canada wasn’t going anywhere.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO