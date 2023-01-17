Read full article on original website
NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news
As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Tom Brady's Feelings On Byron Leftwich Revealed
There's no question that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense weren't firing on all cylinders in 2022. On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers franchise fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team. According to NFL insider Charles Robinson, this move could improve the ...
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Dolphins GM Chris Grier claims Tua Tagovailoa is no more prone to concussions than anyone else
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was knocked out on the field with one of the most disturbing concussions ever seen in an NFL game this season. Another concussion later in the year ended his season, and has led to major questions about Tagovailoa’s NFL future. But Dolphins General Manager Chris...
Saints Fans Freak Out After RB Alvin Kamara Shares Photo of His Locker on Instagram
New Orleans Saints fans are in a fragile spot right now. Many of the New Orleans die-hards are still coping with the back-to-back losses of the only Super Bowl-winning Saints quarterback Drew Brees as well as the all-time greatest franchise head coach Sean Payton. 2022 was a season marred with...
NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident
The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
Steelers Choose Offensive Coordinator
The Pittsburgh Steelers have confirmed their offensive coordinator for 2023.
NFL world reacts to Steelers coaching decision
Mike Tomlin made a big coaching decision Wednesday. The Steelers’ head coach is retaining Matt Canada as the team’s offensive coordinator, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Steelers have no plans to replace offensive coordinator Matt Canada and he is expected to return in 2023, per sources https://t.co/aF3nnZsgLk — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) January Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Steelers coaching decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Dallas Cowboys Player Reportedly Facing Prison Time
The sad saga of Aldon Smith has taken another unfortunate twist. The once-productive pass rusher had his NFL career derailed, multiple times, due to off-field incidents. Now, a report has emerged from TMZ that Smith could be facing up to 16 months in prison. According to the report, Smith has ...
Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far
After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
NFL insider: Ravens could replace Lamar Jackson with Tom Brady
One NFL insider thinks an interesting AFC North team could make a move to sign Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. For a piece published Thursday, Jason La Canfora of The Washington Post named the Baltimore Ravens as "a serious long shot" to acquire Brady if the seven-time Super Bowl champion doesn't return to the Buccaneers and doesn't sign with the Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, or Miami Dolphins.
Game Officials Reportedly Alerted Regarding Possible Use of Illegal Aids on PATs, FGAs
Officials have reportedly been advised to watch for potential scoring breeches.
Steelers DB Coach Grady Brown Named Senior Bowl DC
The Pittsburgh Steelers secondary coach is headed to the Senior Bowl.
Steelers expected to retain Matt Canada as offensive coordinator
The Steelers were tied with the Rams as the sixth-worst team in points per game (18.1) and were the only team in the league to have only three plays longer than 40 yards all year. Their longest touchdown was 31 yards, and 21 of their 28 total touchdowns were less than 10 yards, according to Dulac.
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Retaining Matt Canada In 2023 Is A Brutal Pill Steeler Nation Must Swallow
Don’t say I didn’t warn you fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Because I did. After the emotional roller coaster season that was 2022 for your beloved black-n-gold, from the injury to TJ Watt, to the on-the-fly start of the career of rookie QB Kenny Pickett, to the final seconds of Week 18 play that saw the Miami Dolphins eliminate the Steelers from playoff contention this season, it was always in the back of people’s minds that Matt Canada wasn’t going anywhere.
Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches
Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
Ravens, offensive coordinator Greg Roman part ways after six seasons
The Baltimore Ravens are making a major change with one of their coordinators for a second straight season. The Ravens and offensive coordinator Greg Roman are parting ways, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Thursday, following the team's wild-card loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Baltimore later announced...
Lamar Jackson next NFL team odds: Jets, Raiders, Patriots among favorites
Lamar Jackson's future with the Baltimore Ravens looks uncertain following an injury-plagued 2022 NFL season for the star quarterback. Jackson dealt with a knee injury late in the year and ended up playing in only 12 games. He missed the last five regular season games, plus the Ravens' AFC Wild Card playoff loss to the rival Cincinnati Bengals. Baltimore went 2-4 (including the playoffs) without Jackson during that span.
Bears get 53rd overall pick from Roquan Smith trade to Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens lost their Wild Card round game against the Cincinnati Bengals and are eliminated. And now that the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have also been eliminated, the Raven's position in the NFL Draft order is cemented. That means the Bears finally know what that second round...
Ravens officially hold No. 22 overall pick in 2023 NFL draft
The Baltimore Ravens saw their 2022 season end in the Wild Card round as they lost to the Cincinnati Bengals by the final score of 24-17. The team finished the year at 10-7, and now will turn their attention to the 2023 offseason and the many questions that will need to be answered during it.
