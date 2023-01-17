ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Chargers fire OC Joe Lombardi, which carries several implications for the Saints

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Los Angeles Chargers dismissed offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi as well as quarterbacks coach Shane Day on Tuesday, following their playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars over the weekend. This move carries several big implications for the New Orleans Saints and their former head coach Sean Payton, who has coveted the Chargers gig during his return to the NFL.

First of all, this likely means that the Chargers will not be moving off of head coach Brandon Staley — who went one-and-done during his lone playoff appearance in two seasons on the job, along with a 19-15 record. If Staley is entrenched in Los Angeles for another year, the Chargers go off of the list of potential suitors for Payton. As his preferred destination, it’s been previously reported that Payton may opt to stay in the media through 2024 in hopes of landing that job in the future rather than settle for a lesser opportunity.

That wouldn’t be good for the Saints. They need a first round draft pick in 2023 after trading theirs to the Philadelphia Eagles, and their best shot at acquiring one is trading Payton’s coaching rights to another team. If Payton remains with FOX Sports this year, they won’t get any compensation until the following offseason. Time is of the essence for them.

Additionally, this opens the door for Lombardi to return to New Orleans or follow Payton to his next team. Lombardi previously worked as the Saints quarterback coach under Payton in-between stops with the Chargers and Detroit Lions as an offensive coordinator and play caller. He’s someone the organization is familiar with, and who Payton has valued before as a top assistant.

You have to think Lombardi would be in consideration should the Saints move on from offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, though ideally they’ll aim higher; Lombardi’s Lions and Chargers teams didn’t make much noise offensively, and it’s telling that two different organizations have made him a scapegoat for their woes. Lombardi has a good track record as a position coach and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him end up in New Orleans or with Payton in Denver, Houston, Arizona, or Carolina in a few weeks. This is something to watch out for.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

