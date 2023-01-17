Read full article on original website
Free tacos in San Antonio next Friday! Find out where to get them.Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio welcomes migrants and assists them to get to their host cityAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Vouchers instead of tickets? San Antonio Police Department launch new program to help driversAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Out-of-state company plans to open multiple coffee shops in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Ana Sandoval Resigns from City Council in San Antonio for Family ResponsibilitiesBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Woman-owned barbecue business opening in Lockhart
Charnichart, alongside Alexis Tovias, Haley Conlin and investor Joanne Irizarry, is set to open Barbs B Q LLC in Lockhart between late February and early March.
Cedar Park restaurateur brings Texas twist to Tuscano Italian Kitchen
Jay Roush bought Gino's Italian Cuisine, rebranding it as Tuscano Italian Kitchen. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Formerly Gino’s Italian Cuisine, a Cedar Park restaurant has a new owner, menu and name—Tuscano Italian Kitchen. Owner Jay Roush is not new to the Cedar Park restaurant scene. In 2014, he purchased...
9 not-so-hidden gems to try for Restaurant Weeks in San Antonio
Culinaria is hosting the latest edition of its biannual dining series.
Kyle to open first Costco Wholesale this March
You ready to grab food samples and a $1.50 hotdog?
The Joint Chiropractic coming to Kyle
The Joint Chiropractic is set to open in February at 5103 Kyle Centre Drive, Ste. 101, Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) A new location of The Joint Chiropractic is set to open at 5103 Kyle Centre Drive, Ste. 101, Kyle. The build-out of the new location is underway with an anticipated...
Temporary outages hit part of San Antonio area as CPS Energy makes infrastructure improvements
The outages, which began at 9 a.m. Thursday, will mostly affect the unincorporated community of Cross Mountain.
P. Terry's begins serving burgers, milkshakes in Dripping Springs
The Dripping Springs P. Terry's Burger Stand is a drive-thru only, with two lanes and a walk-up window. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) P. Terry’s Burger Stand opened a Dripping Springs location in the Ledge Stone Shopping Center on Jan. 18. According to P. Terry's CEO Todd Coerver, the location is...
Iska's Secrets offers authentic Cuban food in Southwest Austin
Iska's Secrets specializes in the Cubano, a Cuban sandwich with roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard pressed in Cuban bread for $13. (Courtesy Iska's Secrets) Food truck Iska’s Secrets opened Dec. 1 at 10542 Menchaca Road, Austin, next to The Hive. Chef and owner Iska Gener said...
Affordable cosmetic store MIss A now open in Barton Creek Square
A new Miss A cosmetics store opened in Barton Creek Square on Nov. 2. (Courtesy Miss A) Affordable cosmetics and jewelry shop Miss A opened at Barton Creek Square on Nov. 2. The retailer is known for its selection of makeup products $1 and under. All products are cruelty free and made with Food and Drug Administration-approved ingredients.
ABJ: Big businesses are already steering clear of Texas now that a key incentive is gone
When it comes to the largest of deals – we're talking in the billions, in terms of capital investment – there's one tool companies say is more important than the others.
Texas 'Private Jet On Wheels' Launches Route Between San Antonio And Dallas
The luxury bus service is the perfect transportation option.
These Central Texas towns have standout barbecue joints worth visiting
Here's where to find the juiciest brisket in Central Texas.
German-style restaurant Little Gretel in Boerne hits market after 13 years
The restaurant specializes in Central European cuisine.
San Antonio residents spot inappropriate behavior at city parks
A man has seen others taking photos of runners' butts at local parks.
Kyle halts construction, renovation work on downtown project at 104 S. Burleson St. indefinitely
Construction and renovations at 104 S. Burleson St., Kyle, have been halted indefinitely. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Kyle City Council voted Jan. 17 to end its contract with Barnes Gromatzky Kosarek Architects for work at 104 S. Burleson St., Kyle. Contracts with any other firms involved in this project have also been ended.
Paid parking could come to South Congress Avenue this spring
Street parking along South Congress Avenue could soon be paid. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Visitors along South Congress Avenue could soon be paying to park in the commercial district, with transportation planners aiming to roll out a long-in-the-works parking management program this year. Concerns about parking and access have been aired...
‘It’s a big worry’: Piles of items collected at property on Edwards Aquifer Recharge Zone
Piles and piles of tires, appliances, clothing and more have accumulated outside a San Marcos home.
Austin coffee shop ranked among best in the country by Food Network
When it comes to the mornings or even the afternoon for some, there's a constant that remains intact for most of America: the day hasn't started until you've had your coffee.
San Marcos green-lights paid parking pilot program
San Marcos City Council meets at 630 E. Hopkins St., San Marcos. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The San Marcos City Council approved implementing a paid parking pilot program Jan. 17 for visitors at City Park. San Marcos residents will be able to park for free. The Parks and Recreation board has...
Has Bill Millers BBQ deceived customers with "shrinkflation?"
Bill Miller BBQ is an institution in San Antonio and many cities in Texas. The legendary BBQ chain was founded in San Antonio in 1953 and holds a place in my heart as the first BBQ restaurant I ever ate at. It has over 70 restaurants in the San Antonio area, Austin, and Corpus Christi.
