SB Nation
Formula 1 unveils their finalized schedule for 2023
Ahead of the 2023 Formula 1 season, F! released the final schedule for the upcoming year. While the initial F1 schedule for 2023 contained 24 Grands Prix, the cancellation of the Chinese Grand Prix for the fifth year in a row led to speculation over a potential replacement. F1 confirmed...
Top Speed
A Mercedes-AMG SL63 All-Terrain Could Challenge the Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Sterrato
The Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Huracán Steratto's debuts made everyone mindful that supercars can go off-road. Unfortunately, these two newcomers to the off-road world are still limited in their all-terrain capabilities and are suitable for mild enduro. To challenge the idea that sports cars and supercars can't be full-fledged off roaders, sugardesign_1 has imagined a Mercedes-AMG SL63 that is fully qualified for tackling all terrains. Enter the Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG Shootingbrake All-Terrain Plus Maybach-line, which is certainly not the most intuitive car name on the planet, but could be the Tri-Star's answer to Porsche and Lamborghini.
Top Speed
Mercedes AMG-SL63: A Brilliant Sports GT That Can't Quite Keep Up With The 911 Turbo S
Mercedes has a long line of luxurious, sports coupes. The Mercedes SL is the most notable of the brand’s models as the nameplate dates back to 1954 with the 190 SL W121 and 300 SL W198 models. Over the years, the model has evolved, and eventually, it transformed into a heavyweight luxury convertible with massive power.
Michael Andretti Lashes Out At Formula 1 Status Quo
The FIA opened a can of worms when it announced a new procedure to get more teams on the grid, and now Michael Andretti has spoken up about the controversy for the first time. In an interview with Forbes, he denied that the ties with Cadillac are merely a badging exercise. Andretti has provided a simple explanation that matches our initial assessment of the situation. "It's all about money," said Andretti. "First, they think they are going to get diluted one-tenth of their prize money, but they also get very greedy, thinking we will take all the American sponsors as well."
Top Speed
Here's An Insane Lambretta Scooter With More Horsepower Than A Kawasaki Ninja 650
When you think of scooters, you think of two-wheelers that get you from point A to point B effortlessly and comfortably, but going fast is almost never a priority. That’s just how scooters have always been marketed, and there’s no real problem with this approach. However, this doesn’t mean scooters can’t be fast. For proof, this 1960 Lambretta scooter shows scooters can be plenty quick, too. In fact, this custom scooter belts out 76 horsepower on the dyno, which, by the way, is more than a Kawasaki Ninja 650!
Did Chevy Just Reveal the 2025 Silverado?
GM Design just dropped these images of what looks to be the next Chevy Silverado 1500. The post Did Chevy Just Reveal the 2025 Silverado? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
This VW-Powered Cruiser Was A Nightmare For Harley-Davidson
The 1950s were tough times for Harley-Davidson as the brand’s Panhead-powered cruisers were nowhere near as robust, reliable, or efficient as other bikemakers. At the same time, the cruiser market was flouring in America, and enthusiasts direly needed a powerful cruiser to enjoy. The solution came in the form of the Webley-Vickers cruiser that looked as gorgeous as any American cruiser but employed a Volkswagen boxer engine with better power and efficiency.
This Never-Used 550-HP Ford Mustang GT500 Crate Motor Needs a Good Home
Bring a TrailerThe 5.4 liter V8 makes its power with help from four camshafts and an Eaton supercharger.
First-Ever 2024 Ford Mustang GT Will Sell For An Insane Amount Of Money
The seventh-generation Ford Mustang was revealed late last year, but excited fans of the iconic pony car will have to wait for the 2024 model year to get their hands on one. However, as early as January 28, you could claim to be the owner of VIN 001 of the 2024 Mustang GT, as the very first model to roll off the line is being auctioned at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction.
Top Speed
The Undisputed Fastest Street Car On Planet Earth Is A Ford!
Would you believe it if someone told you that the fastest car on the planet is a Ford? That may seem an outlandish concept, but if you look at Ford’s racing heritage, you might begin to think this is absolutely possible. The Ford GT badge carries a lot of history. And one particular 2006 Ford GT model just added more accolades to that history. It has a proud owner and a name, and it's been improved upon several times throughout its life. Meet Johnny Bohmer’s 2006 Ford “BADD GT”.
Crazy Drag Racer With More Than 6,100 HP Reportedly Breaks Hub Dyno Record
Mike Moran is the proud owner of what is being claimed to be the most powerful car ever to hit a hub dyno. Dyno runs are a great way to determine how much power your vehicle is producing at the wheels. But, on the rare occasion that you're packing too much muscle for a regular dynamometer, one has to resort to a hub dyno.
Top Speed
Watch As Richard Hammond Shows Off His Restored Ford Escort RS2000
In 2021, Richard Hammond and his expert team officially opened ‘The Smallest Cog’, a restoration workshop that specializes in restoring and preserving classic cars. Their first project was one of the most beloved specialty Blue Ovals, the 1979 Ford Escort RS2000 Mk2. The Escort RS2000 Mk2 was originally made from 1976-80 and has remained a hot commodity in the collector car market. Hammond has his own history with this model, and outlines its story in a recent video from Drivetribe.
Top Speed
The Ford GT Reigns Supreme Over The Corvette Z06 In The Chevy Vs. Ford Supercar Showdown
The Corvette and Ford GT are not only two of the most iconic nameplates in automotive history, they reside at the summit of American performance. The GT has a storied racing pedigree and is only sold in exclusive numbers while the 'Vette is the obtainable, mid-engine supercar that delivers serious thrills for an agreeable price. But when it comes to all-out performance, which takes the cake? Throttle House recently released a video review of the Ford GT versus a Corvette Z06 attempting to answer the question in a modern-day Ford vs. Chevy showdown. The results are somewhat expected with the more powerful and race-ready GT taking the crown, but the Z06 holds its own and shows its potency in the process.
Top Speed
10 Ways The Porsche 911 Turbo S Is Better Than The Nissan GT-R Nismo
Ever since the Nissan GT-R arrived on the market there has been a constant battle between it and the Porsche 911 Turbo. And, while it is hard to determine which one is better, all the changes the 911 Turbo received over the years have constantly improved it and made it better, while the GT-R has remained largely unchanged. The same goes for both the Nissan GT-R Nismo and the Porsche 911 Turbo S. They are both great cars, but the 992 911 Turbo S has evolved enough that the aging GT-R struggles to compete.
Top Speed
Three Solid Alternatives To The Mercedes G-Wagen
The Mercedes G-Wagen, or G-Class as the cool kids prefer to call it, is an ideal luxury SUV if you're looking to feel like the belle of the ball. It's no surprise that it's so popular among those who can afford its pricey cost of around $140,000 since it's iconic, off-road competent, and luxurious. However, there are alternative luxury SUVs available if you want a comparable level of performance, features, and the sensation of being the life of the party without using all your funds. We'll look at three options that can compete with the classic Mercedes G-Wagen. These three SUVs will satisfy your needs regardless of whether you desire a sporting powerhouse, an elegant Italian beauty, or a rough-terrain conqueror.
Leaked! Lamborghini Aventador Successor's Full Design Revealed By Patent Filings
Design patent images of Lamborghini's upcoming hybrid V12 successor to the Aventador have made their online debut courtesy of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) website. For whatever reason(s), the patent was filed in North Macedonia. Lamborghini clearly did not intend for these images to break loose online but, well, here we are.
Top Speed
The Fastest Car Around The Nurburgring Has Become A Production Reality
The Mercedes-AMG One was a long time coming. From its unveiling in concept form in 2017, it took five years to bring this highly-complex hypercar that Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kallenius jokingly said they were probably drunk during the time they approved the project. Nevertheless, the Formula 1 car for the road has finally entered production, and the first-ever model to be produced for a customer looks sinister in all the right ways.
Top Speed
Watch the C8 Corvette Z06 Dominate A Race Track, A Porsche GT3 RS, And A Viper
The long-awaited Chevrolet Corvette C8 Z06 is finally making its way to owners after years of hype and patience, and now that the C8 Z06 is out to play, the videos from the track prove it was well worth the wait. In the latest video by Speed Phenom on YouTube we watch as the C8 Z06 takes on Buttonwillow Raceway Park in Southern California. In the video, the C8 Z06 goes toe-to-toe with a Viper, an M3, and several Porsches, including the legendary GT3 RS, as they make their way around an open track event.
Ferrari To Employ Innovative In-Cabin Assists From Harman
Ferrari and Harman have announced a partnership that will see the Italian marque implement cutting-edge technology in the cabin of future supercars. Harman's Ready Upgrade hardware and software will enable Ferrari to swiftly enhance in-cabin experiences across the lineup, likely improving the overall user experience of products like the Roma and the all-new Purosangue. And it's not just roadgoing vehicles that will benefit from this new alliance - Harman is the official In-Cabin Experience Team partner of the Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 team.
lsxmag.com
Chevrolet Performance Releases The Impressive L8T As A Crate Engine
Chevrolet Performance has recently announced the release of the Gen V Small Block V-8 crate engine known as the L8T. Until now, this particular Gen V version could be found in 2020 and newer GM 2500HD and 3500HD trucks. It is now available for purchase through GM Performance dealers and select authorized retailers. The L8T is the latest addition to GM’s line of high-performance engines and is sure to be a hit with car enthusiasts and builders alike.
CarBuzz.com
