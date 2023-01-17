Read full article on original website
racer.com
Vintage race cars contribute to big Saturday at Mecum Kissimmee
Following up on the preview story of the race cars headed to auction at Mecum Kissimmee, three of those machines, along with hundreds of others, found new owners last Saturday at the Osceola Heritage Park auction. The top-selling race car of the auction, and currently sitting at No. 7 in...
gmauthority.com
Owner Of 52-Mile 2023 Corvette Z06 With Blown Engine Will Keep The Car
Just last week, GM Authority covered the story of a 2023 Corvette Z06 owner who experienced a total engine failure with a mere 52 miles on the clock of his brand-new sports car. The owner posted a video to social media that detailed his experience, and now, the owner has posted a follow-up about what he’s going to do with the car moving forward.
Top Speed
The Ford GT Reigns Supreme Over The Corvette Z06 In The Chevy Vs. Ford Supercar Showdown
The Corvette and Ford GT are not only two of the most iconic nameplates in automotive history, they reside at the summit of American performance. The GT has a storied racing pedigree and is only sold in exclusive numbers while the 'Vette is the obtainable, mid-engine supercar that delivers serious thrills for an agreeable price. But when it comes to all-out performance, which takes the cake? Throttle House recently released a video review of the Ford GT versus a Corvette Z06 attempting to answer the question in a modern-day Ford vs. Chevy showdown. The results are somewhat expected with the more powerful and race-ready GT taking the crown, but the Z06 holds its own and shows its potency in the process.
Carscoops
Dealer Seemingly Shamed Into Advertising Corvette Z06 For MSRP After Adding $100,000 Protection Package
Greedy dealer markups on desirable cars are all over the map but some brands are coming down on the practice. One Chevrolet dealership in Florida seemed to have a workaround for its in-stock Corvette Z06. Days later, the price has mysteriously been posted at MSRP online. Was the dealer shamed into offering the car for what Chevrolet says that customers should be able to buy it for? Here are the facts for you to decide on.
fordauthority.com
North American 2024 Ford Ranger Spotted Without Camo
While the next-generation Ford Ranger is already on sale in select international markets, the all-new mid-size pickup has yet to launch in the U.S. – though that is set to happen this year for the 2024 model year, as Ford Authority previously reported. In the meantime, Ford Authority has spotted a couple of 2024 Ford Ranger prototypes testing in America, including a SuperCrew and a model wearing a long bed. But while both of those models were wearing heavy camo, this newly-spotted 2024 Ford Ranger is completely uncovered, giving us our best look yet at the North American version of the new pickup.
Secret Ford Mustang is getting Ready to Rock
RTR Vehicles is teasing new products based on the 2024 Ford Mustang GT. The company posted a photo of a prototype it has at the shop to work with.
A Dozen (or so) Drivers to Watch at Daytona and Beyond This Season
More than 300 drivers will compete in IMSA-sanctioned events at Daytona International Speedway in January, with 59 hours of on-track activity, culminating with the 61st running of the Rolex 24 At Daytona. With four distinct series (the Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup Presented by BFGoodrich Tires, IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge,...
Top Speed
This C5 Corvette And Fourth-Gen Camaro Z28 Drag Race Is An Epic Battle Of Classic American Sports Cars
What happens when two General Motors legends from the 1990s line up for a good old-fashioned drag race? Recently, the gang over at The Fast Lane (TFL) put on their classics channel a drag race featuring a 1999 Chevrolet Corvette and a 1998 Chevrolet Camaro Z28, and the results are thrilling. Both cars are about the same age and both are powered by the legendary GM LS1 - the Camaro pushing out 305 horsepower while the same engine in the Corvette was tuned a bit differently and made 345 horsepower. So, which one of them is able to put the power to the pavement and get down the drag strip quicker?
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco Among Car And Driver’s 10Best For 2023
Since its rebirth a couple of years ago, the Ford Bronco has been a hot entity not only among those looking for a rugged, capable, open-air SUV, but also critics, who have been quick to bestow it with all sorts of positive reviews, awards, and various other types of accolades. That list includes honors such as an IF Design Gold Award from the IF International Forum Design GmbH, a five-year cost to own award from Kelley Blue Book, and 2022 North American SUV of the Year. Now, praise for the Ford Bronco continues to roll in, as that model has landed on Car and Driver‘s 10Best Trucks and SUVs list for 2023.
Spire Motorsports Announces New Sponsor, Paint Scheme For Corey LaJoie
As the season gets underway, NASCAR teams are announcing sponsors for 2023. Spire Motorsports announced a new Corey LaJoie partner. Celsius Energy Drink is going to be the primary sponsor for three races this season. With the addition of Celsius to the Spire Motorsports team, we might not see Raze...
overtimeheroics.net
MLB Expansion and Relocation Candidates
The hot topic around baseball in recent years has been that of expansion and possible relocation. For many fans, there is a hunger for expansion since MLB is entering its 25th year since its most recent expansion, adding the Tampa Bay Devil Rays and Arizona Diamondbacks in 1998. During this time, the NFL, NBA, and NHL have added a total of seven expansion teams.
