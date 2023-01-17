Read full article on original website
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Edged Out; Fall to LSU, 79-76
BATON ROUGE, La. – Arkansas women’s basketball (17-4, 4-2 SEC) gave No. 3/4 LSU (19-0, 7-0 SEC) its biggest scare of the season, but the Razorbacks were edged out, dropping the game, 79-76. Arkansas held onto a three-point lead with 3:21 left, but the Razorbacks were shut out from the field for the remainder of the game. Five Razorbacks cracked double digits in scoring, led by Erynn Barnum’s 20 points and seven rebounds.
Could Razorbacks Lose More Than Offensive Coordinator Today?
Report says closing of transfer portal today has been TCU's target date on OC.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
#25 Arkansas Edged at Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. – With the game tied at 71 with one minute to play, Missouri went 8-of-8 at the line down the stretch to pull out a 79-76 victory over #25 Arkansas Wednesday night at Mizzou Arena. Overall, Missouri was 30-of-40 at the line, including 21-of-28 in the second...
Two Legitimate Names to Consider for Razorback Offensive Coordinator
Key traits needed in replacement as Kendal Briles heads to TCU
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Preview – Razorbacks Up for Big Test at No. 3/4 LSU
FAYETTEVILLE – The No. 22 Arkansas women’s basketball team (17-3, 4-1 in SEC) is riding into Thursday night’s game at No. 3/4 LSU (18-0) on a four-game winning streak and looking for a different outcome than the last time these two teams met three weeks ago. Arkansas, who is 5-0 in road games this year, is off to its best 20-game start since 2007-08 and best start in league play since 2005-06. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center with coverage of the game being broadcast on SEC Network.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks take on Kansas in last Home Stand
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas will wrap up the last home meet of the 2022-23 season against the Kansas Jayhawks and North Texas Mean Green on Jan. 20-21 at Arkansas Natatorium. North Texas will be competing in diving-only events on both days. Friday is slated to start at 5 P.M. CT. The Razorbacks will celebrate Senior Day on Saturday, which will begin at 10 a.m.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Enos returns to lead Arkansas offense
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Head Coach Sam Pittman has named Dan Enos as the Razorbacks offensive coordinator. Enos returns to Arkansas with over 30 years of coaching experience, including three seasons as the Hogs’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2015-17. During his three seasons in Fayetteville, he engineered some of the most productive offenses in school history with both the 2015 and 2016 Razorback offenses still ranking in the school’s Top 10 for total yards and yards per game. Enos’ first offense on The Hill in 2015 remains one of only three offenses in school history to surpass 6,000 yards. In his lone season under Enos, Razorback quarterback Brandon Allen set three school records, including the career mark for touchdown passes with 64 and the single-game record for touchdown passes in a game with seven against Mississippi State. That 2015 offense – with Pittman as the team’s offensive line coach – set the school record for touchdowns with 62, averaging 35.9 points per game (6th all-time at Arkansas) while rushing for 2,565 yards and passing for 3,486 yards.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
MBB Preview: #25 Arkansas at Missouri
Who: #25 Arkansas Razorbacks (12-5, 1-4 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (13-4, 2-3 SEC) What: Arkansas has won five straight versus Missouri. When: Wednesday – Jan. 18 – 8:00 pm (CT) Where: Columbia, Mo. – Mizzou Arena / Norm Stewart Court. How (to follow):. Television: SEC Network (Dave...
hogville.net
Tommy Varhall enrolls at Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Former Maryland offensive lineman Tommy Varhall has transferred to Arkansas and started classes on Tuesday. Varhall, 6-8, 315, was a preferred walk-on at Maryland and will be the same at Arkansas. He played his senior season at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. Prior to that he played at Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley Northwest.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Part 2 of 100 Seasons Documentary Airs Thursday Night
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – In celebration of the 100th season of Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball, Hogs+ has produced a three-part docuseries that will tell the complete story of the program’s century-long tradition. Part Two of the series – The Legends – takes fans through the end of the...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs Ranked No. 8 in D1Baseball Preseason Top 25
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas has checked in at No. 8 in D1Baseball’s preseason top 25. D1Baseball is the third of the six major preseason polls, which also includes Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball, NCBWA, Perfect Game and USA Today Coaches, to be released. The Hogs were ranked No. 4 in Perfect Game’s preseason top 25 and No. 7 in Collegiate Baseball’s Fabulous 50 preseason poll.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Council Makes USBWA Oscar Robertson Trophy Watch List
FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas guard Ricky Council IV is one of 50 players named to the United State Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) Oscar Robertson Trophy midseason watch list, which is presented to the organization’s national Player of the Year. Council currently ranks second in the SEC in scoring (18.0...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs Earn No. 8 Ranking in D1Softball Preseason Poll
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the second straight year, Arkansas softball earned a No. 8 ranking in D1Softball’s preseason top 25, the publication announced Tuesday. Arkansas’ No. 8 ranking by D1Softball ties for the highest preseason ranking by the outlet in program history. The Razorbacks were also selected as preseason No. 8 by the publication last season.
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, January 19, 2023: Structurlam’s sudden collapse
Stunning news out of Conway on Wednesday when Structurlam announced that it was laying off 144 workers – most of its workforce. There’s speculation that the cancellation of a contract to supply structural timber for the new Walmart headquarters was the big blow. But Walmart says it’s not the culprit and is looking for new sources of mass timber to complete its project. Structurlam took over a 288,000-square-foot complex in Faulkner County and spent $90 million to create mass timber for commercial construction. It’s too early to tell what impact this will have on the cross-laminated timber industry in the state. Many Arkansas companies have invested in the University of Arkansas-Fayetteville’s new facility to study and promote mass timber use. If Structurlam can’t make it, it calls similar ventures into question.
Cameraman takes epic tumble after wild college basketball buzzer beater
After a display of peak athleticism during an epic finish to the Arkansas-Vanderbilt women’s college basketball game, one cameraman hilariously showed off his own version of coordination. The Arkansas Razorbacks and Vanderbilt Commodores had an absolutely insane ending to their game on Monday. Vanderbilt’s Marnelle Garraud drained three 3-pointers during the final 21 seconds of Read more... The post Cameraman takes epic tumble after wild college basketball buzzer beater appeared first on Awful Announcing.
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas State University announces plans for veterinary college
Arkansas State University intends to start a College of Veterinary Medicine (CVM) and now it plans to undergo the endeavor without the help of any outside entity. Once it’s completed, the A-State veterinary program would be the second in the state. Batesville-based Lyon College is in the process of...
Arkansas Woman Wins $1 Million Dollars in Arkansas Lottery Game
An Arkansas woman from Conway is now a millionaire thanks to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery "Play it Again" drawing. The woman who wants to remain anonymous thought it was a scam when she received a certified letter on Thursday, January 12, 2023, stating she had won $1 million dollars. The Faulkner County woman called the number on the letter and claimed her million-dollar prize from the ASL Claim Center in Little Rock. The claimant’s name was randomly selected from all the eligible entries players had submitted from non-winning instant scratch-off tickets.
southarkansassun.com
Hundreds Of Deer Carcasses Dumped In Arkansas Prompts Investigation
The hundreds of deer carcasses dumped on a landowner’s property in Arkansas have prompted an investigation. The investigation was launched by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, together with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, launched an investigation...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Wilson’s collegiate record earns National Athlete of the Week
NEW ORLEANS – Setting a collegiate record in the 600m to open the 2023 indoor track and field season earned Razorback sophomore Britton Wilson the women’s National Athlete of the Week accolade from the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. In addition, Wilson was...
Remembering reporter Haven Hughes
It is an extremely hard day for everyone at FOX 16 News as last night a tragedy none of us were prepared for hit home with the death of reporter Haven Hughes.
