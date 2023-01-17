ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sportscasting

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Insists He Will Defend Denny Hamlin Against NASCAR for Remarks on Upcoming Podcast but Also Recommends Driver Save Money for Fines

Denny Hamlin will be defended by Dale Earnhardt Jr. for any remarks on his new podcast that land him in hot water with NASCAR, but the Hall of Famer recommended the driver save up money for the fines. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Insists He Will Defend Denny Hamlin Against NASCAR for Remarks on Upcoming Podcast but Also Recommends Driver Save Money for Fines   appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
The Comeback

NASCAR world reacts to hilarious rule change

It makes sense that NASCAR has a very specific set of required equipment for driver safety, but one specific requirement has just been updated and it’s going absolutely viral in the racing world. As racing reporter Jeff Gluck of The Athletic shared on Tuesday afternoon, NASCAR has made several updates to its safety rules, making Read more... The post NASCAR world reacts to hilarious rule change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Racing News

Jeffrey Earnhardt debuts Jesus Revolution car

Earlier this month, Jeffrey Earnhardt announced that ForeverLawn renewed their sponsorship for the 2023 season. Earnhardt will pilot the No. 44 Chevrolet Camaro in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Alpha Prime Racing, making him the teams first full-time driver since 2021. View the Jesus Revolution paint scheme below. However, when...
Racing News

NASCAR drivers set to run SRX events in 2023

Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Clint Bowyer set for multiple SRX in their debut. The Superstar Racing Experience is a short track mini-series created by Ray Evernham and Tony Stewart. The series hosts six races in July and August. The field has a select number of racers that run every...
FanBuzz

Sterling Marlin Had a Strict (and Tasty) Ritual Before His Back-to-Back Daytona 500 Wins

NASCAR drivers, just like most other athletes, have been known to engage in their various rituals and superstitions. Some are pretty mundane: Davey Allison would watch a movie the weekend of a race. Others are slightly more superstitious: Dale Earnhardt would always make sure to exit a building from the same door he entered. For Sterling Marlin, fried bologna proved to be a good luck charm. At least for a couple years. It did end up winning him back-to-back Daytona 500s, making him one of only 12 drivers in NASCAR history to win multiple runnings of the "Great American Race."
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To IndyCar Driver Announcement

The IndyCar Series may not have the high-profile drivers that their Formula 1 rivals have, but the racing series has one thing that F1 probably never will: The coolest name of a driver in the history of racing. On Wednesday, Dale Coyne Racing and Rick Ware Racing announced the signing of Sting Ray ...
ILLINOIS STATE
Racing News

NASCAR rookie class set for 2023

Here are the NASCAR rookies for the 2023 season in Cup, Xfinity and Trucks. NASCAR has announced the 2023 rookie class. 9 drivers are set for their rookie seasons across the top 3 national series. View the 2023 NASCAR rookie class below. Ty Gibbs and Noah Gragson will be the...
Speedway Digest

A Dozen (or so) Drivers to Watch at Daytona and Beyond This Season

More than 300 drivers will compete in IMSA-sanctioned events at Daytona International Speedway in January, with 59 hours of on-track activity, culminating with the 61st running of the Rolex 24 At Daytona. With four distinct series (the Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup Presented by BFGoodrich Tires, IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge,...
fordauthority.com

Ford Bronco Among Car And Driver’s 10Best For 2023

Since its rebirth a couple of years ago, the Ford Bronco has been a hot entity not only among those looking for a rugged, capable, open-air SUV, but also critics, who have been quick to bestow it with all sorts of positive reviews, awards, and various other types of accolades. That list includes honors such as an IF Design Gold Award from the IF International Forum Design GmbH, a five-year cost to own award from Kelley Blue Book, and 2022 North American SUV of the Year. Now, praise for the Ford Bronco continues to roll in, as that model has landed on Car and Driver‘s 10Best Trucks and SUVs list for 2023.

Comments / 0

Community Policy