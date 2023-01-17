Read full article on original website
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Insists He Will Defend Denny Hamlin Against NASCAR for Remarks on Upcoming Podcast but Also Recommends Driver Save Money for Fines
Denny Hamlin will be defended by Dale Earnhardt Jr. for any remarks on his new podcast that land him in hot water with NASCAR, but the Hall of Famer recommended the driver save up money for the fines. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Insists He Will Defend Denny Hamlin Against NASCAR for Remarks on Upcoming Podcast but Also Recommends Driver Save Money for Fines appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR world reacts to hilarious rule change
It makes sense that NASCAR has a very specific set of required equipment for driver safety, but one specific requirement has just been updated and it’s going absolutely viral in the racing world. As racing reporter Jeff Gluck of The Athletic shared on Tuesday afternoon, NASCAR has made several updates to its safety rules, making Read more... The post NASCAR world reacts to hilarious rule change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Richard Childress Is Making Joe Gibbs Look Bad over Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs wasn't able to secure sponsors and keep Kyle Busch. It hasn't been a problem for Richard Childress Racing. The post Richard Childress Is Making Joe Gibbs Look Bad over Kyle Busch appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Alex Bowman Says Contract Negotiations With Hendrick Motorsports Have Started
Just days after Alex Bowman debuted his new primary paint scheme for the 2023 season, he opened up about contract talk with Hendrick Motorsports. While we saw some of his NASCAR teammates sign extensions last season, it might be Bowman’s turn finally. The No. 48 is a big deal...
Jeffrey Earnhardt debuts Jesus Revolution car
Earlier this month, Jeffrey Earnhardt announced that ForeverLawn renewed their sponsorship for the 2023 season. Earnhardt will pilot the No. 44 Chevrolet Camaro in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Alpha Prime Racing, making him the teams first full-time driver since 2021. View the Jesus Revolution paint scheme below. However, when...
Kyle Busch Talks Kevin Harvick Retirement and Casually Slips in Specific Age He Wants to Retire
Kyle Busch visited with reporters this week and talked about Kevin Harvick's retirement announcement. The RCR driver also casually mentioned a specific age he wants to retire. The post Kyle Busch Talks Kevin Harvick Retirement and Casually Slips in Specific Age He Wants to Retire appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR drivers set to run SRX events in 2023
Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Clint Bowyer set for multiple SRX in their debut. The Superstar Racing Experience is a short track mini-series created by Ray Evernham and Tony Stewart. The series hosts six races in July and August. The field has a select number of racers that run every...
Sterling Marlin Had a Strict (and Tasty) Ritual Before His Back-to-Back Daytona 500 Wins
NASCAR drivers, just like most other athletes, have been known to engage in their various rituals and superstitions. Some are pretty mundane: Davey Allison would watch a movie the weekend of a race. Others are slightly more superstitious: Dale Earnhardt would always make sure to exit a building from the same door he entered. For Sterling Marlin, fried bologna proved to be a good luck charm. At least for a couple years. It did end up winning him back-to-back Daytona 500s, making him one of only 12 drivers in NASCAR history to win multiple runnings of the "Great American Race."
Justin Marks Isn’t Going to Risk Making Denny Hamlin’s Potential Daytona 500 Mistake
Trackhouse Racing will not run a third car at the Daytona 500. The post Justin Marks Isn’t Going to Risk Making Denny Hamlin’s Potential Daytona 500 Mistake appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kyle Busch, Clint Bowyer, Kevin Harvick to debut in SRX series
Tony Stewart's summer all-star series, the Superstar Racing Experience, will include Kyle Busch, Clint Bowyer, Kevin Harvick and Helio Castroneves.
conceptcarz.com
Best of the Best: Ford Bronco and Maverick Recognized by Car and Driver in '10Best Trucks and SUVs' List
Announced today, the 2023 Ford Bronco® and 2023 Ford Maverick® have been recognized by Car and Driver in the '10Best Trucks and SUVs' list. For Bronco, it marks the second consecutive year appearing on a '10Best' list. The vehicles were reviewed on a 100-point scale by Car and...
Sports World Reacts To IndyCar Driver Announcement
The IndyCar Series may not have the high-profile drivers that their Formula 1 rivals have, but the racing series has one thing that F1 probably never will: The coolest name of a driver in the history of racing. On Wednesday, Dale Coyne Racing and Rick Ware Racing announced the signing of Sting Ray ...
Busch, Bowyer, Harvick, Helio to all race SRX this summer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Busch, Clint Bowyer and Kevin Harvick will all make their debuts this season in Tony Stewart’s summer all-star series, while four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves confirmed Wednesday he’ll return for a third season. Busch, who left Joe Gibbs Racing at the...
NASCAR rookie class set for 2023
Here are the NASCAR rookies for the 2023 season in Cup, Xfinity and Trucks. NASCAR has announced the 2023 rookie class. 9 drivers are set for their rookie seasons across the top 3 national series. View the 2023 NASCAR rookie class below. Ty Gibbs and Noah Gragson will be the...
Secret Ford Mustang is getting Ready to Rock
RTR Vehicles is teasing new products based on the 2024 Ford Mustang GT. The company posted a photo of a prototype it has at the shop to work with.
A Dozen (or so) Drivers to Watch at Daytona and Beyond This Season
More than 300 drivers will compete in IMSA-sanctioned events at Daytona International Speedway in January, with 59 hours of on-track activity, culminating with the 61st running of the Rolex 24 At Daytona. With four distinct series (the Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup Presented by BFGoodrich Tires, IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge,...
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco Among Car And Driver’s 10Best For 2023
Since its rebirth a couple of years ago, the Ford Bronco has been a hot entity not only among those looking for a rugged, capable, open-air SUV, but also critics, who have been quick to bestow it with all sorts of positive reviews, awards, and various other types of accolades. That list includes honors such as an IF Design Gold Award from the IF International Forum Design GmbH, a five-year cost to own award from Kelley Blue Book, and 2022 North American SUV of the Year. Now, praise for the Ford Bronco continues to roll in, as that model has landed on Car and Driver‘s 10Best Trucks and SUVs list for 2023.
