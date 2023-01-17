ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bigislandgazette.com

Governor Declares 6th Emergency Relief Period, Relieving Food Insecurity

Governor Josh Green, M.D. signed a sixth emergency proclamation to extend federal funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotment benefits, in keeping with ongoing federal COVID relief efforts. The emergency proclamation continues through the next sixty days, However, the federal government passed the 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act and established that the Emergency Allotments for the benefit month of February 2023 will be the last month for the SNAP Emergency Allotments.
HAWAII STATE
Military.com

Air Force Returns Land Used for Apollo Program to State of Hawaii

More than 300 acres of land on Molokai once used by the federal government to support Apollo space missions have been returned to the state after a years-long decommissioning. The 363-acre parcel, owned by the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands and long leased to the U.S. Air Force, is expected to be made available to DHHL beneficiaries, most likely for ranching and possibly farming.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i Island students can join conservation-based summer program

Kupu is preparing to host its 2023 Hawai‘i Youth Conservation Corps Summer Program on Kauaʻi, Molokaʻi, Oʻahu, Maui and Hawaiʻi Island. Kupu is a leading conservation and youth education nonprofit in Hawai‘i. Summer program participants will receive intensive hands-on experience in the world of conservation, according to organizers.
bigislandnow.com

Permit office of Kona Recreation Division to be relocated

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation will be relocating Kona Recreation Division permit office from the West Hawai‘i Civic Center to Kailua Park, effective Feb. 1, 2023. The new permitting office will be located outside the Kona Community Aquatics Center building, 75-5530 Kuakini Highway in Kailua-Kona....
KAILUA-KONA, HI
kauainownews.com

Department of Hawaiian Home Lands gets back 363 acres on Molokaʻi from military

In a move that Hawaiʻi Gov. Josh Green called “long overdue,” the U.S. Air Force is returning more than 363 acres on Molakaʻi to the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands. “We hope this right-sizing of our footprint will in some small way contribute to the realization of vision that you and the residents of the island have for Molokaʻi,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Hashimoto with the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.
HAWAII STATE
beckersasc.com

Hawaii physician to keep $205K in Medicaid funds after state's attempt to recoup

Hawaii's state Supreme Court ruled that Frederick Nitta, MD, of Hilo, Hawaii, is allowed to keep $205,000 in enhanced Medicaid payments, despite state officials' attempts to recoup the funds, the American Medical Association said Jan. 18. Dr. Nitta, an obstetrician-gynecologist, provided primary care services for patients in rural areas 60...
HAWAII STATE
the university of hawai'i system

Hawaiian Word of the Week: Wiwoʻole

—Fearless, brave, bold, courageous. “As a graduate from Ke Kula ʻO Nāwahīokalaniʻōpuʻu, one of Iosepa Nāwahī’s best characteristics is being wiwoʻole, is being fearless, which is the type of person that we all should strive to be everyday.”. —Kekailiko Medeiros,...
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawaiʻi Attorney General joins amicus brief supporting New York’s concealed-carry law

Hawaiʻi Attorney General Anne Lopez joined a coalition of 15 attorneys general supporting the constitutionality of New York’s concealed-carry laws by asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit to reverse a lower court decision that preliminarily enjoined certain aspects of New York’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act, also known as CCIA.
NEW JERSEY STATE
KITV.com

YETI expanding to Hawaii with new store on Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- YETI, the popular cooler and drinkware maker, is expanding to Hawaii with a new location at Ala Moana Center, KITV4 has learned. The Austin, Texas-based company already has 13 stores across the country, including two stores in Austin, as well as in California, South Carolina, Illinois, Colorado, Florida and Arizona.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HNN News Brief (Jan. 17, 2023)

Defendant in North Shore murder trial testifies he didn’t kill victim, returned to find blood. Defendant Stephen Brown claimed under oath he didn’t kill Telma Boinville as he took the stand in an unusual decision to testify during the first of two murder trials for the death of Telma Boinville.
HAWAII STATE

