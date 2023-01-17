Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Despite concerns and criticism, EPA insists consent order on Red Hill fuel facility’s shutdown is necessary
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The EPA said it was seeking community input on a proposed consent decree requiring the Navy to defuel Red Hill and shut down the facility. The order also contains specific actions to operate and maintain the Navy’s drinking water system at Pearl Harbor, which was contaminated by fuel spills in 2021.
bigislandnow.com
Hawaiʻi’s Hannemann, Ingram appointed to US Travel and Tourism Advisory Board
Peter Ingram, president and CEO of Hawaiian Airlines, and Mufi Hannemann, president and CEO of the Hawai‘i Lodging & Tourism Association, have been appointed to a two-year term on the US Travel and Tourism Advisory Board. The announcement of the 32 board members was made on Jan. 12 by...
bigislandgazette.com
Governor Declares 6th Emergency Relief Period, Relieving Food Insecurity
Governor Josh Green, M.D. signed a sixth emergency proclamation to extend federal funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotment benefits, in keeping with ongoing federal COVID relief efforts. The emergency proclamation continues through the next sixty days, However, the federal government passed the 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act and established that the Emergency Allotments for the benefit month of February 2023 will be the last month for the SNAP Emergency Allotments.
Military.com
Air Force Returns Land Used for Apollo Program to State of Hawaii
More than 300 acres of land on Molokai once used by the federal government to support Apollo space missions have been returned to the state after a years-long decommissioning. The 363-acre parcel, owned by the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands and long leased to the U.S. Air Force, is expected to be made available to DHHL beneficiaries, most likely for ranching and possibly farming.
bigislandnow.com
32nd State Legislature session opens with celebration of Hawaiian culture, optimism
HONOLULU — At the Hawaiʻi State Capitol, busloads of people arrived more than an hour before the start of the 32nd State Legislature. For nearly three years, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the House and Senate to operate solemnly online, but Wednesday the public was back and the mood was festive.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i Island students can join conservation-based summer program
Kupu is preparing to host its 2023 Hawai‘i Youth Conservation Corps Summer Program on Kauaʻi, Molokaʻi, Oʻahu, Maui and Hawaiʻi Island. Kupu is a leading conservation and youth education nonprofit in Hawai‘i. Summer program participants will receive intensive hands-on experience in the world of conservation, according to organizers.
bigislandnow.com
Permit office of Kona Recreation Division to be relocated
The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation will be relocating Kona Recreation Division permit office from the West Hawai‘i Civic Center to Kailua Park, effective Feb. 1, 2023. The new permitting office will be located outside the Kona Community Aquatics Center building, 75-5530 Kuakini Highway in Kailua-Kona....
kauainownews.com
Department of Hawaiian Home Lands gets back 363 acres on Molokaʻi from military
In a move that Hawaiʻi Gov. Josh Green called “long overdue,” the U.S. Air Force is returning more than 363 acres on Molakaʻi to the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands. “We hope this right-sizing of our footprint will in some small way contribute to the realization of vision that you and the residents of the island have for Molokaʻi,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Hashimoto with the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.
beckersasc.com
Hawaii physician to keep $205K in Medicaid funds after state's attempt to recoup
Hawaii's state Supreme Court ruled that Frederick Nitta, MD, of Hilo, Hawaii, is allowed to keep $205,000 in enhanced Medicaid payments, despite state officials' attempts to recoup the funds, the American Medical Association said Jan. 18. Dr. Nitta, an obstetrician-gynecologist, provided primary care services for patients in rural areas 60...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Ikaika Anderson, Green's pick to lead DHHL, on fulfilling $600M spending plan
The Hawaiian Homes Commission is hoping for an extension to spend the $600 million that the state Legislature set aside for the agency in 2022. Newly appointed Department of Hawaiian Home Lands Director Ikaika Anderson said Wednesday he will work diligently with the existing timeline. But if an extension were...
bigislandnow.com
Hawaiian Kingdom overthrow, National Day of Racial Healing commemorated at UH
To commemorate 130 years since the overthrow of the Hawaiian Kingdom and the 7th annual National Day of Racial Healing, the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa held an inaugural event called Hawaiʻi Kuʻu Home Aloha (Hawaiʻi my beloved home). Hosted by the UH Mānoa Native...
LIST: Best private high schools in Hawaii for 2023
NICHE has released its annual ranking of best private high schools in Hawaii.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, January 19, 2022
Things are picking up on the Pacific satellite as storms brew north of the state. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - Jennifer Robbins. Updated: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM HST.
the university of hawai'i system
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Wiwoʻole
—Fearless, brave, bold, courageous. “As a graduate from Ke Kula ʻO Nāwahīokalaniʻōpuʻu, one of Iosepa Nāwahī’s best characteristics is being wiwoʻole, is being fearless, which is the type of person that we all should strive to be everyday.”. —Kekailiko Medeiros,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Paramedics have a warning for Hawaii drivers: Tailing ambulances isn’t just inconsiderate, it’s dangerous
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency medical crews say drivers trying to get ahead in traffic are using ambulances to clear the way. Sunny Fitzgerald, a paramedic with Honolulu EMS, said it happens daily ― especially during rush hour ― and it puts them and the patients at risk. “We...
bigislandnow.com
Hawaiʻi Attorney General joins amicus brief supporting New York’s concealed-carry law
Hawaiʻi Attorney General Anne Lopez joined a coalition of 15 attorneys general supporting the constitutionality of New York’s concealed-carry laws by asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit to reverse a lower court decision that preliminarily enjoined certain aspects of New York’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act, also known as CCIA.
KITV.com
YETI expanding to Hawaii with new store on Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- YETI, the popular cooler and drinkware maker, is expanding to Hawaii with a new location at Ala Moana Center, KITV4 has learned. The Austin, Texas-based company already has 13 stores across the country, including two stores in Austin, as well as in California, South Carolina, Illinois, Colorado, Florida and Arizona.
KITV.com
Hawaii bill proposed to offer backpay to those terminated over vaccine mandates
HONOLULU (KITV4) – During the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of workers across the country were either forced to resign or were let go because they did not comply with their employer’s vaccine mandates. Hawaii state lawmakers, Rep. Diamond Garcia and Sen. Brenton Awa introduced Bill...
Hawaii woman sentenced for $3M exchange in illegal lobbying
A Hawaii woman has been sentenced to two years in prison for her alleged role in an unregistered lobbying campaign where she was paid millions of dollars.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HNN News Brief (Jan. 17, 2023)
Defendant in North Shore murder trial testifies he didn’t kill victim, returned to find blood. Defendant Stephen Brown claimed under oath he didn’t kill Telma Boinville as he took the stand in an unusual decision to testify during the first of two murder trials for the death of Telma Boinville.
Comments / 0