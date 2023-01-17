ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

KVAL

Oregon's rent cap called into question this legislative session

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon's rent control law may see changes this legislative session. Senate Bill 608, passed in 2019, made Oregon the first state to institute a rent cap. The law capped annual rent increases at 7% plus the Consumer Price Index (CPI) that adjusts each year with inflation.
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Oregon audit: Drug decriminalization law needs work, gets 'incomplete' grade

SALEM, Ore. — Measure 110, the drug decriminalization and addiction treatment law passed overwhelmingly by Oregon voters in November 2020, is failing to boost Oregon's drug treatment system, according to a new audit released Thursday morning. However, the audit report from Secretary of State Shemia Fagan's office and the...
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Audit reveals Measure 110 effectiveness is unknown

“Really our message is pretty simple,” said Kip Memmott, the Secretary of State’s Audit Director. “It’s too early to tell.”. Nearly two years after the first-in-the-nation policy, Measure 110, was implemented, Oregon’s Secretary of State’s office reveals the effectiveness of the program is still up in the air.
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Hospitals, nurses push for changes to help address patient care in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. — Hospitals across Oregon say they are struggling financially, and they are now asking lawmakers for help, or they may need to reduce patient capacity. Executives with those hospitals are asking for exemptions to the state's health care cost target, changes to nurse staffing laws, and more incentives for students and educators in health care institutions.
OREGON STATE
KVAL

How do you control weeds like 'roughstalk bluegrass'?

ALBANY, Ore. — Linn County prides itself on being the “grass seed capital of the world”, but not every grass is a good grass. In fact, certain grasses are considered weeds, OSU Extension crop specialist Christy Tanner told Linn County Commissioners Will Tucker and Sherrie Sprenger Tuesday morning.
LINN COUNTY, OR
KVAL

West Linn, Oregon City leaders gather to discuss I-205 tolling project

PORTLAND, Ore. — Leaders from West Linn and Oregon City gathered at West Linn City Hall on Tuesday night to discuss the Interstate 205 tolling project. The council meeting was packed with almost every person there about the project. For now, the Oregon Department of Transportation plans to start...
WEST LINN, OR
KVAL

Oregon and Oregon State football 2023 schedules released

EUGENE, Ore. — College football fans all over the country have been counting down the days until they find out when their favorite teams will be back this fall – even though the football season just ended. But get your calendars ready - the 2023 schedule is here.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

OSU College of Forestry: tree removal, road construction impacts landslide severity

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Findings of a study led by Oregon State University's College of Forestry have shown that the clear-cutting of timber—the complete removal of trees from an area—and road construction have a greater impact on the severity and frequency of landslides, rather than the amount of water coursing through a watershed, according to a press release from OSU.
CORVALLIS, OR
KVAL

Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in shooting on 'Rust' set

WASHINGTON (TND) — Actor and producer Alec Baldwin, who fatally shot a cinematographer on the set of the movie “Rust” in 2021, will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, prosecutors said Thursday morning. Prosecutors said weapons specialist Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who supervised weapons on the set,...
SANTA FE, NM
KVAL

ODOT warns of winter driving conditions in Southwest Oregon

SOUTHERN OREGON — Oregon Department of Transportation warns drivers about winter driving conditions through late afternoon. ODOT says heavy, wet snow is falling on the higher summits of Southwest Oregon, including Interstate 5, Sexton Summit, and Canyon Mountain. Winter driving conditions are also seen on Highway 199 at the...
OREGON STATE
KVAL

ODOT begins work on new EV fast charging stations

The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) announced that they're partnering up with private companies to begin work on new EV fast charging stations along Interstate 5, U.S. Highway 97, and Interstate 205. The new charging stations are funded thanks to the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program. $7.5-billion in funds...
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Drivers slow down, elk and deer winter migration

Sheriff's deputies in Lincoln County are warning drivers to be extra careful of elk and deer on the highway. When it gets colder, and the food runs low elk and deer move down to lower elevations to find something to eat. This migration often means the animals are crossing major...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Police find missing Salem teen with special needs in Lincoln City

SALEM, Ore. — A Salem teenager with special needs who went missing Monday night, was found safe Tuesday on the Oregon coast. Officers said the teenager was found in Lincoln City and is being brought back to his parents. Salem Police officials thanked all those who helped with the...
SALEM, OR
KVAL

Oregon State left off preseason baseball rankings

CORVALLIS, Ore. — D-1 Baseball released their pre-season rankings ahead of the new baseball season and there was one noticeable omission on the poll. For a second year in a row, Oregon State’s baseball team was left unranked by the poll. The Beavers’ season ended last year in...
CORVALLIS, OR
KVAL

Reser Stadium renovations are on track to finish up in June

After months of waiting, Reser’s west side finally has its new roof. "The last time I was here in Reser Stadium, Oregon State completed a monumental comeback over Oregon. But they had to pick up their biggest win of the season in front of only half a crowd. Well now, the dream of completing Reser Stadium is almost finished. So, let's go ahead and throw on these hard hats once again and see some of the progress that's been made."
CORVALLIS, OR

