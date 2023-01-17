Read full article on original website
elmoreautauganews.com
Elmore County Added to Federal Disaster Declaration; Additional Resources Available to Impacted Citizens
On January 19, 2023, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) issued an amendment to major disaster declaration, FEMA-4684-DR, for the state of Alabama. The amendment adds Coosa, Elmore and Hale counties to the original declaration and enables the three counties and their citizens access to Individual Assistance (IA) and Public Assistance (PA) categories A and B. PA Categories A and B provide state and local governments the opportunity to receive reimbursement for eligible activities. These would be related to the removal of debris from public property and emergency protective measures used in response to the events of January 12th.
thecutoffnews.com
Central Alabama Redevelopment Alliance to Serve as SBA Disaster Recovery Center in Selma, AL
Central Alabama Redevelopment Alliance (CARA) in partnership with the Small Business Administration (SBA) will serve as the SBA Disaster Recovery Center. The SBA offers disaster assistance in the form of low interest loans to businesses, nonprofit organizations, homeowners, and renters located in regions affected by declared disasters. SBA also provides eligible small businesses and nonprofit organizations with working capital to help overcome the economic injury of a declared disaster. The business community can visit the center located at 2300 Summerfield Road, Selma, AL 36701 in the GTC Administrative Building beginning Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Affected businesses can apply online or visit the center to apply. More information can be found online at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/ or by calling (334) 872-0888.
WLOS.com
Hearts with Hands sends shipment of disaster relief supplies to Alabama tornado victims
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hearts with Hands is reaching out to support tornado victims in Selma, Alabama, after twisters struck the town last week, destroying homes and businesses. A total of nine people died in the tornadoes across the Southeast. Hearts with Hands said Wednesday, Jan. 18 it is...
elmoreautauganews.com
Prattville Lions Providing Funds for Food Friday, Saturday at Piggly Wiggly in Pine Level for Storm Victims
The PRATTVILLE LIONS CLUB will be at the Piggly Wiggly in Pine Level tomorrow and Saturday providing funds* for the purchase of perishable food items (meat, dairy, vegetables, fruit, etc.) to those whose homes were damaged by the tornado on Jan. 12. We will also have diapers, wipes, new underwear, brooms, and mops for distribution from our disaster relief trailer. Please come by and let us assist you!
elmoreautauganews.com
DHR Offering SNAP Replacement Benefits to Six Counties Following Jan. 12 Storms, Tornadoes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) is replacing SNAP benefits for program participants in six counties who experienced storm-related food losses on Jan. 12. Eligible SNAP recipients in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR...
elmoreautauganews.com
Wetumpka Storm Donation Center Toured by Federal and State Delegation
Recently Federal and State legislative members representing Elmore and Autauga Counties met to view the tornado damage in areas of Elmore and Autauga Counties. After visiting sites along the tornado track in both counties, the tour ended at the multi county donation center located in Wetumpka. The Donation Center has...
apr.org
FEMA: Alabama tornado victims need to register for help
The clock is ticking for Alabama residents hit hard by last week’s tornado. Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency toured the city of Selma as well as Dallas and Autauga Counties this week. They’re advising property owners to register with FEMA as soon as they can. Kevin Wallace is the agency’s coordinating officer for Alabama. He says there’s a sixty-day window to apply at FEMA’s website or APP, or at temporary disaster offices.
ABC 33/40 News
"Utter devastation." FEMA reps tour tornado destruction in Selma
Federal help is on the way for people of Dallas and Autauga counties. FEMA now has 80 workers on site, with plans to deploy more in the days ahead. 900 people have already applied for assistance, and FEMA officials expect that number to rise. FEMA said they will go door to door in both communities to make sure people receive the help they deserve.
alabamanews.net
Tornado Donations Pouring into Prattville to Be Sent to Victims
A third load of donated items will be sent from Prattville to tornado victims in our area. Prattville City Hall has been a drop-off point for people who want to help those in our area who lost everything when the tornadoes hit last Thursday. Disaster relief items such as diapers...
alabamanews.net
FEMA: 900+ People in Autauga, Dallas Counties Have Asked for Tornado Recovery Help
Federal, state and local leaders held a briefing on tornado recovery efforts on Tuesday afternoon in Selma. Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency say so far, more than 900 people have applied for federal help in Autauga and Dallas counties. They expect that number to rise. As Alabama News...
selmasun.com
Organizers working to help Selma residents in wake of EF-2 tornado
Grassroots organizers are working to help residents of Selma after an EF-2 tornado struck the heart of Queen City on Thursday, January 12. The National Weather Service has rated the tornado a high-end EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 130 mph with a path nearly half a mile wide. The...
WSFA
FEMA offers help to Autauga, Dallas counties’ tornado victims
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA is offering help to Autauga and Dallas county homeowners and renters who were affected by the Jan. 12 severe weather, including by wind and tornado damage. FEMA released the following information for survivors:. Survivors can apply for disaster assistance...
wvtm13.com
Deadly Alabama tornado on ground for over 80 miles
We have learned more about the deadly and destructive long track tornado that killed seven and injured over a dozen others in Autauga County on January 12th. The tornado was rated an EF-3 by the National Weather Service. Peak winds were estimated to have reached 150 mph based on the damage seen and integrity of structures affected. The maximum width of the tornado has been estimated to be 1500 yards. That is fifteen football fields wide!
Troy Messenger
Selma devastated by EF-2 tornado
Grassroots organizers are working to help residents of Selma after an EF-2 tornado struck the heart of Queen City on Thursday, January 12. The National Weather Service has rated the tornado a high-end EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 130 mph with a path nearly half a mile wide. The...
selmasun.com
Selma Housing Authority offering Emergency Housing Voucher Program
Selma Housing Authority (SHA), in partnership with the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), is offering its Emergency Housing Voucher Program for those who have been affected by last week's weather events. The initial number of vouchers is 15, though more vouchers may become available as allocations from HUD...
alreporter.com
Selma community organizers, faith leaders, residents come together
Tornado damage at the Crosspoint Christian Daycare Center in Selma, Alabama. Amanda McCloud/Twitter. Grassroots organizers are working to help residents of Selma after an EF-2 tornado struck the heart of Queen City on Thursday, January 12. The National Weather Service has rated the tornado a high-end EF-2 tornado with maximum...
elmoreautauganews.com
Latter-Day Saint Congregations Serving together for Tornado Cleanup Efforts
PRATTVILLE ALABAMA COMMAND CENTER: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints assists in disaster relief efforts in the aftermath of Alabama tornadoes. WHAT: Volunteers arriving from Latter-day Saint congregations in Alabama and Georgia will serve together in this tornado cleanup effort. Volunteers clear debris and remove trees and tarp roofs, bringing comfort in their trademark yellow shirts and vests. All services are performed at no cost.
WSFA
Selma man who survived Hurricane Katrina talks tornado aftermath
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - “Everything was beautiful back in the day.” That’s how Selma homeowner Robert Hodby described his neighborhood in Selma before it was turned upside down from last week’s tornado. Hodby and Sherry Goldsby are cousins and neighbors who live in their childhood hometown....
alabamanews.net
NWS: Autauga County Tornado on the Ground for 76 Miles, Nearly to Georgia
National Weather Service survey teams say the tornado that began in Autauga County last Thursday was on the ground for 76 miles. That’s just one of the findings of this powerful and long-track tornado, which had a constant damage track from Autauga County through Elmore, Coosa and Tallapoosa counties before lifting in Chambers County.
altoday.com
FEMA Deputy Administrator to visit storm ravaged areas
On Tuesday, FEMA Deputy Administrator Erik A. Hooks will be in Alabama to meet with state and local officials about the ongoing response and recovery efforts following the devastating tornadoes that swept across the state last week. Hooks will travel to Autauga and Dallas counties to survey the devastation caused...
