But no, sadly it’s not here in the Tampa area. But this one would be a bit closer than Daytona. A bullseye has been set for a third Buc-ee’s location in Florida. Fox 13 reports that Buc-ee’s has put in paperwork to build one of their enormous gas stations in Ocala just off I-75. There will be lots of debate before they get the stamp of approval to go ahead and build. So for now, for those Beaver Nuggets, you’re going to have to head over to Daytona or Saint Augustine.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO