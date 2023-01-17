Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida LawMalinda FuscoFlorida State
Tampa Bay Buccaneers To Fire Multiple CoachesOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
This popular restaurant is giving away free food at its two locations in Tampa on ThursdayAsh JurbergTampa, FL
Dallas Cowboys To Sign New Kicker After Catastrophic Playoff GameOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Related
On this day: Snow fell in Tampa Bay 46 years ago
The Tampa Bay area is no stranger to the occasional cold snap, but it usually comes without the snowfall expected farther north.
10NEWS
It only warms up from here: Tampa officially passes the coldest time of year
TAMPA, Fla. — The coldest part of "winter" is now behind us in Tampa. As the days get longer and the sun gets stronger, our average high and low temperatures start to climb. January is typically the coldest month of the year. From January 13-18, our average high and low reach their lowest point — a high of 71 degrees and a low of 52 degrees.
Best Day Trips And Scenic Drives Around Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay area of Florida is a beautiful place to live, and there are lots of scenic drives and wonderful day trips you can take around the region. Here are some of the best. Courtney Campbell Causeway The Courtney Campbell Causeway crosses almost ten
Seffner’s Soulful Flavors moves to new Tampa location in University area
There are daily staples, but the menu changes throughout the week.
draysbay.com
Is it too late to build a stadium in Tampa?
Not long after the Rays submitted their proposal to St. Pete, there were reports that the team was also looking at a Tampa site along the Ybor Channel, bring back the long desired hope among Rays fans for a water front stadium in a downtown area. This location on the...
Tampa’s Wagamama sets opening date, Pop Goes the Waffle closing, and more Tampa Bay foodie news
And Water Street Tampa’s newest eatery, Boulon Brasserie, is now accepting reservations.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Festival of tall ships coming to St. Petersburg waterfront this spring
TAMPA, Fla. — A flotilla of a half-dozen tall ships, including a replica of the iconic Santa Maria, will sail into the St. Petersburg waterfront for a festival onshore and off March 30-April 2. Tall Ships America, a nonprofit dedicated to maritime heritage and youth education, is bringing its...
Bay area mobile home community hit with 2 unexpected price hikes
A double whammy! Residents at a Tampa Bay area mobile home community are getting hit with two unexpected price hikes. They turned to 8 On Your Side, asking how to challenge the charges.
Tampa’s Most Romantic Restaurants for Valentine’s Day
Over the years, we’ve discovered quite the assortment of romantic locales throughout Tampa Bay worthy...
The 2nd annual Pinellas TacoFest heads to England Brothers Park next weekend
This weekend-long foodie fesival is free to attend.
Tampa Bay’s first Raising Cane's opens in Clearwater this month
The local chicken tendy competition is heating up.
‘It’s a bad sight’: Rep. Steube hospitalized after 25-foot fall at Sarasota home
Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) is recovering in the hospital after falling from a ladder at his home in Sarasota on Wednesday.
995qyk.com
Buc-ee’s Has Picked Its 3rd Florida Location
But no, sadly it’s not here in the Tampa area. But this one would be a bit closer than Daytona. A bullseye has been set for a third Buc-ee’s location in Florida. Fox 13 reports that Buc-ee’s has put in paperwork to build one of their enormous gas stations in Ocala just off I-75. There will be lots of debate before they get the stamp of approval to go ahead and build. So for now, for those Beaver Nuggets, you’re going to have to head over to Daytona or Saint Augustine.
tampabeacon.com
Get ready to go ‘Hiking with a Viking’ in Hillsborough
TAMPA — Hillsborough County officials are offering residents fun activities to embrace the outdoors with the return of its four-month-long Hiking Spree. Residents can register online for free to participate in the spree and download a list of trails provided by the county to keep track of which trails they hike. Hikes are rated from easy to moderate to strenuous, with multiple trails found in neighborhood parks, conservation parks, nature preserves, and Florida state parks.
‘Don’t see that every day’: Flaming Corvette whizzes by police in Bradenton
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Bradenton police detectives were in the right place at the right time when they spotted an older-model Chevrolet Corvette driving, on fire. Authorities said the sports car was driving along Barcarotta Avenue near 1st Avenue Wednesday evening when it erupted in flames. The department said detectives ran after the car […]
All-you-can-eat Hong BBQ and Hot Pot is now open in Tampa
Its grand opening day was yesterday, Jan. 17.
luxury-houses.net
This $3.2 Million Private Sanctuary in Bradenton, Florida is Perfectly Positioned Amongst A Natural Setting
20706 79th Ave East Home in Bradenton, Florida for Sale. 20706 79th Ave East, Bradenton, Florida is a gorgeous custom-built home situated on 7.65 acres and was built in 2014 by Denny Yoder of Yoder Homes and combines exquisite design with quality and comfort to meet all that is needed to live the Florida lifestyle. This Home in Bradenton offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 20706 79th Ave East, please contact Chris Baylis (Phone: 941-735-4713) at Michael Saunders & Company for full support and perfect service.
Bay News 9
Survey asks residents what they want built under the Selmon Expressway in South Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Neighbors in south Tampa are being asked what they would like to see built underneath the Selmon Expressway. The Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority (THEA) is now conducting a survey of residents to help determine what will be built under the roadway at the intersection of MacDill Avenue and Bay To Bay Boulevard.
New I-75 interchange now open in Pasco County
The commute in Pasco County just got a little easier for drivers. The area is experiencing explosive growth.
WSVN-TV
Pasco County workers remove fishing line from eagle nest on cell tower
(WSVN) - A Pasco County worker spotted a fishing line in a bald eagle’s nest and thanks to his quick thinking, the bird’s babies were saved. The incident happened in Tampa when a general contractor was scaling a cell tower, Tuesday. “Because of this big effort today the...
Comments / 0