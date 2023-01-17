ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10NEWS

It only warms up from here: Tampa officially passes the coldest time of year

TAMPA, Fla. — The coldest part of "winter" is now behind us in Tampa. As the days get longer and the sun gets stronger, our average high and low temperatures start to climb. January is typically the coldest month of the year. From January 13-18, our average high and low reach their lowest point — a high of 71 degrees and a low of 52 degrees.
draysbay.com

Is it too late to build a stadium in Tampa?

Not long after the Rays submitted their proposal to St. Pete, there were reports that the team was also looking at a Tampa site along the Ybor Channel, bring back the long desired hope among Rays fans for a water front stadium in a downtown area. This location on the...
995qyk.com

Buc-ee’s Has Picked Its 3rd Florida Location

But no, sadly it’s not here in the Tampa area. But this one would be a bit closer than Daytona. A bullseye has been set for a third Buc-ee’s location in Florida. Fox 13 reports that Buc-ee’s has put in paperwork to build one of their enormous gas stations in Ocala just off I-75. There will be lots of debate before they get the stamp of approval to go ahead and build. So for now, for those Beaver Nuggets, you’re going to have to head over to Daytona or Saint Augustine.
tampabeacon.com

Get ready to go ‘Hiking with a Viking’ in Hillsborough

TAMPA — Hillsborough County officials are offering residents fun activities to embrace the outdoors with the return of its four-month-long Hiking Spree. Residents can register online for free to participate in the spree and download a list of trails provided by the county to keep track of which trails they hike. Hikes are rated from easy to moderate to strenuous, with multiple trails found in neighborhood parks, conservation parks, nature preserves, and Florida state parks.
luxury-houses.net

This $3.2 Million Private Sanctuary in Bradenton, Florida is Perfectly Positioned Amongst A Natural Setting

20706 79th Ave East Home in Bradenton, Florida for Sale. 20706 79th Ave East, Bradenton, Florida is a gorgeous custom-built home situated on 7.65 acres and was built in 2014 by Denny Yoder of Yoder Homes and combines exquisite design with quality and comfort to meet all that is needed to live the Florida lifestyle. This Home in Bradenton offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 20706 79th Ave East, please contact Chris Baylis (Phone: 941-735-4713) at Michael Saunders & Company for full support and perfect service.
