news9.com
Tulsa Police Investigating Shooting That Hit Car With Toddler Inside
An investigation is underway after Tulsa police say someone shot at a car with a 1-year-old baby inside. Police say the baby was not hurt in the shooting, but a woman inside the vehicle suffered injuries. According to police, it started around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday night when officers got...
kggfradio.com
Bartlesville Attempted Kidnapping Suspect in Custody
Bartlesville Police have taken a kidnapping suspect into custody. Quincy Wilson is accused of attempting to kidnap a worker at the Lowe's in Bartlesville on Tuesday. Surveillance video showed Wilson trying to physically force the employee outside of the store. BPD Captain Andrew Ward says Wilson was found in Tulsa.
Man Accused Of Robbing Bank In November Identified, Wanted By Tulsa Police
Detectives with the Tulsa Police Department identified a wanted suspect accused of robbing a bank in November of last year. On Wednesday, TPD said Robbery Detectives positively identified Roderick Robinson, 46, as the suspect accused handing a note to the teller and demanding money at the MidFirst Bank on South Peoria Avenue on Nov. 25, 2022.
news9.com
Robbery Suspect Is Tulsa Police Weekly Most Wanted
Tulsa Police are working to find a robbery suspect they say assaulted a clerk. Kent Grayson, Jr. is accused of robbing a convenience store at 23rd and S. Jackson. Grayson on January 7. Police say Grayson reached across the counter, stole a cash register from the business, and assaulted a clerk who tried to stop him.
Woman Hospitalized After Shooting In Tulsa
An investigation is underway after Tulsa police say someone shot at a car with a 1-year-old baby inside. Police say the baby was not hurt in the shooting, but a woman inside the vehicle suffered injuries. According to police, it started around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday night when officers got...
KRMG
Tulsa man will be sentenced Wednesday for shooting airport police officer
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man will be sentenced Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to shooting a Tulsa International Airport officer in the chest. Joseph Watson got into a shootout in the airport parking garage in November 2021, after police said he was targeting his wife and brother, who were flying in from Houston.
KRMG
Tulsa police searching for man accused of robbing bank
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is searching for a man accused of robbing a bank. Last October, a man walked into a bank near E. 41st St. and S. Peoria Ave. and passed a robbery note to the teller, according to TPD. TPD said the teller...
news9.com
Man Accused By Police Of Attempting To Kidnap Lowes Employee In Bartlesville Arrested
A man police say attempted to kidnap an employee at a store in Bartlesville is in custody on Wednesday, police say. The Bartlesville Police Department said that video shows a man identified as Quincy Wilson attempting to forcibly remove a female Lowes employee from the store on Tuesday. Captain Andrew...
news9.com
OSBI: Man Facing Charges In Connection To Disappearance Of Bartlesville Man
A man who is already in prison has been charged with murdering a Bartlesville man, according to the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation. The OSBI says Brock Thompson was the last person seen with the victim, Devin Viles last July. In September, investigators found human remains in pasture in Nowata County....
news9.com
Bartlesville Man Arrested, Accused Of Trying To Kidnap Woman
Bartlesville Police say a man is in custody accused of attempting to kidnap a Lowe's employee. Bartlesville Police say Quincy Wilson was taken into custody today in Tulsa and is being brought back here to Bartlesville to be booked into the Washington County Jail. Police say Wilson was walking through Lowe's Monday evening around 5 p.m. when he tried to grab an employee.
KRMG
Tulsa man convicted of robbery, jury recommends 225 years
TULSA, Okla. — A jury has recommended a sentence of 225 years after a Tulsa man was convicted on multiple counts of robbery, kidnapping and assault while masked or disguised, according to Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office. Jerome Hall was found guilty on three counts of robbery, three...
KRMG
Tulsa murder suspect turns himself in
TULSA, Okla. — A man wanted in connection a deadly shooting has turned himself in, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). TSCO said on Jan. 17 Jayveon Washington, age 20, turned himself into the front lobby at the Tulsa County Jail. Deputies took him into custody at the jail.
news9.com
Tulsa Police Officer Injured In Overnight Crash
Tulsa police say an officer is injured after an overnight crash. According to police, the crash happened late Monday night near East 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue. Police say the officer was driving along 61st when another car turned in front of the officer's patrol car. According to police,...
news9.com
3 Hospitalized After Head-On Crash In Tulsa
Three people are in the hospital on Wednesday morning after a crash in Tulsa. Police say a driver struck another car head-on just after 2 a.m. near East 71st Street and Riverside Drive. According to police, one person involved broke their foot n the crash. Both vehicles suffered extensive damage.
news9.com
3 Arrested For Allegedly Trafficking Illegal Drugs In Stillwater
Three people have been arrested over the span of two days for allegedly trafficking illegal drugs, according to Stillwater Police. On Jan, 12, police arrested Rocky Bradford, 46, for an outstanding Payne County warrant, and an investigation revealed that he was also in possession of six grams of Fentanyl and 11 grams of Methamphetamine.
Second suspect arrested in shooting of little girl in north Tulsa
A 6-year-old girl is in critical condition Sunday after a drive-by shooting on North Yale and Apache. The girl was shot in the chest
KTUL
16-year-old hit, killed in Okfuskee County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a 16-year-old boy was hit and killed in Okfuskee County Sunday night. Troopers were called to the scene near North Choctaw Avenue, just north of Weleetka, around 9:45 p.m. OHP said Creek County paramedics rushed the Weleetka teen...
publicradiotulsa.org
Inmate dies at city of Tulsa Municipal Jail
A woman died at the city of Tulsa Municipal Jail last week. The Tulsa Police Department didn’t immediately respond to a request for the woman’s identity. In a news release from TPD, she’s identified as a 48-year-old woman arrested Thursday night at WINCO Foods on South Memorial Drive on outstanding warrants around trespassing, jaywalking, and public intoxication.
news9.com
Stillwater Lady Bakes Cookies For Police Department
Being a police officer is tough and oftentimes unappreciated, but Evelyn Grover in Stillwater refuses to let that be the case. “About three years ago, everybody was talking against the police, and I thought nope, that’s not going to work,” Grover said. At 95 years young, Grover has...
KRMG
Truck kills pedestrian near Waleetka
A pedestrian is dead after he was hit by a pick-up truck Sunday night. A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol indicates a 1992 Chevrolet pickup struck the pedestrian around 9:45 p.m. Sunday night, just north of Weleetka in Okfuskee County. The name of the victim has not been released...
