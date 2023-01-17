The Elko County Sheriff's Office says a man needed to be rescued from his home due to deep snow earlier this week. On January 19, 2023 Elko County Sheriff's Office Deputy Reitz, along with a member of the Search and Rescue team from the Elko County Sheriff's Office, responded to the Montello area where a man was stuck in his home due to deep snow.

