Elko Man Sentenced In 2021 Deadly Shooting
Austin William Himmelman pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter and battery with a deadly weapon. Austin William Himmelman pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter and battery with a deadly weapon.
Search For Shooting Suspect In Elko
Elko Police are looking for a driver that fired a gun into another car, hitting two people. Police in Elko are investigating after two people arrived at an area hospital with gunshot wounds Thursday night.
Elko County Sheriff's Office rescues man from snow-covered home
The Elko County Sheriff's Office says a man needed to be rescued from his home due to deep snow earlier this week. On January 19, 2023 Elko County Sheriff's Office Deputy Reitz, along with a member of the Search and Rescue team from the Elko County Sheriff's Office, responded to the Montello area where a man was stuck in his home due to deep snow.
Investigation underway after shooting in Elko
Police in Elko are investigating after two people arrived at an area hospital with gunshot wounds Thursday night. On January 19, 2023 at approximately 8:45 pm, EPD Officers were notified of a someone who arrived at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and a second person with a single gunshot wound.
