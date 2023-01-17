ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge denies motion to move Mosby trial to another court

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
A judge has denied the motion to move the Marylin Mosby trial to another court.

On Tuesday, the defense council asked for the trial to be moved to another courthouse in Greenbelt for convenience of jury selection and to potentially prevent prejudice.

The judge denied it, stating that the defense had no data to back up their claims.

The defense went on to argue that it may be difficult to select an unbiased jury locally due to Mosby's notoriety.

The judge has agreed to hear the argument about moving the trial again after they've collected evidence from the questionnaires that will go out for the jury selection.

