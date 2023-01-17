BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — New court documents say a Buckeye husband who shot and killed his wife on Tuesday morning while she was in bed is claiming self-defense. The new paperwork just released says 54-year-old Hercelyn Robert Mayo told police he was having an ongoing fight with his wife, 52-year-old Charon Mayo, that started on Saturday and was getting worse. She said she wanted a divorce, but Hercelyn wanted to stay married. Hercelyn told investigators early Tuesday morning he noticed Charon’s gun wasn’t on her nightstand as usual. So as he was getting ready to leave, he asked her if she had a gun or a weapon for him. Hercelyn claims Charon didn’t respond and scooted over toward the edge of the bed. According to court paperwork, Hercelyn told police his wife reached toward the area between the box spring and the mattress for what he thought was a gun, so he fired his gun from the doorway across the room.

