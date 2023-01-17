Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting man while driving in Glendale
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that happened last week near a busy intersection. Rodolfo Sanchez, 22, is facing a number of charges after officers say he opened fire on a moving car near 51st Avenue and Pasadena early in the afternoon on Jan. 10. Several rounds hit the car and the driver was shot in the stomach. The 40-year-old victim pulled off the road, went inside a nearby business, and called for help. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and has since been treated and released.
AZFamily
Alec Baldwin charged with manslaughter in 'Rust' movie set shooting
Scottsdale ranch uses horses to help first responders with PTSD; they need donations. Hunkapi says first responders from all walks of life, including those who suffer from traumatic injuries, addiction, PTSD or other challenges go to the farm.
AZFamily
Armed robbery suspect shot, killed by Goodyear police after chase in Laveen
LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An armed robbery suspect is dead after leading Goodyear police on a chase in Laveen on Thursday afternoon, according to police. The shooting happened near 75th and Southern avenues just before 3 p.m. Goodyear police say they were trying to arrest a man wanted for...
KTAR.com
Driver arrested, accused of DUI after wrecking car without tires in Glendale
PHOENIX – A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and other offenses after wrecking a car with no tires in Glendale this week, authorities said. Officers found 35-year-old Emil Kolenovic unconscious in the driver’s seat of a white Toyota after it collided with another car Tuesday, the Glendale Police Department said on social media. The post didn’t say where the crash occurred.
KTAR.com
Arrest warrant issued for suspect in fatal August shooting in Phoenix
PHOENIX — An arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect in a double-shooting that left a woman dead in Phoenix last year, authorities said Wednesday. Turrail Lightfoot, 44, is wanted in the August death of 37-year-old Latoya Davis, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Police...
KTAR.com
Avondale gas station employee shoots man who came in brandishing gun
PHOENIX – An employee shot an armed man at a West Valley gas station Wednesday morning, authorities said. The man was brandishing a gun when he entered the Chevron at 107th Avenue and Indian School Road around 5:15 a.m., according to the Avondale Police Department. When the man became...
AZFamily
Gas station clerk shoots suspect who tried robbing store, Avondale police say
AVONDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A suspect is hospitalized after police say he was shot by a gas station employee during an armed robbery in Avondale early Wednesday morning. Around 5:15 a.m., police say a man walked into the Chevron gas station at the corner of 107th Avenue and Indian School Road and pulled out a gun. While the suspect was distracted by a customer in the store, a clerk behind the counter pulled out his own gun and reportedly shot the suspect.
AZFamily
Arizona woman to be charged in deadly shooting on movie set
Concerns raised about sex trafficking in the Phoenix area ahead of Super Bowl. For years, headlines in host cities have sounded the alarm about potential increases in sex labor and human trafficking ahead of the big event. $150K public bathroom coming to Phoenix as part of new pilot program.
AZFamily
Phoenix police searching for suspect who shot 2 women, killing 1, last summer
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect who shot two women in a Phoenix neighborhood last summer. One of the women later died. Police are searching for Turrail Demone Lightfoot, 44, in connection with the shooting that happened on Aug....
AZFamily
Police searching for driver after deadly hit and run in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after being hit by a car Wednesday night in south Phoenix. Now police are searching for the driver who sped away after the collision. Police and fire crews were called to the area of 28th Street and Broadway around 6:30 p.m. and found a man in the roadway suffering from serious injuries. That man, since identified as 58-year-old Andrew Joaquin Salazar, was pronounced dead at the scene.
KTAR.com
2 arrested in fatal El Mirage business shooting that left teen dead last year
PHOENIX — Two people, including a teenager, were arrested in connection to a fatal El Mirage shooting that took place last year, authorities said. Emanuel Longoria Almanza, 18, and Guadalupe Chavez, 16, were booked into jail Monday after officers conducted a traffic stop in the West Valley city, the El Mirage Police Department said in a press release.
AZFamily
19 stolen cars found in Phoenix chop shop bust; salvage yard owner arrested
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A chop shop investigation ended with the owner of a Phoenix salvage yard in custody, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. On Tuesday, detectives with the DPS Vehicle Theft Task Force were doing salvage yard inspections checking for stolen cars that may have ended up in chop shops near 43rd Avenue and Broadway Road. Detectives checked 12 businesses including 2,150 vehicles and motors, and discovered 19 were stolen.
AZFamily
Buckeye husband claims self-defense for shooting his wife in bed, police say
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — New court documents say a Buckeye husband who shot and killed his wife on Tuesday morning while she was in bed is claiming self-defense. The new paperwork just released says 54-year-old Hercelyn Robert Mayo told police he was having an ongoing fight with his wife, 52-year-old Charon Mayo, that started on Saturday and was getting worse. She said she wanted a divorce, but Hercelyn wanted to stay married. Hercelyn told investigators early Tuesday morning he noticed Charon’s gun wasn’t on her nightstand as usual. So as he was getting ready to leave, he asked her if she had a gun or a weapon for him. Hercelyn claims Charon didn’t respond and scooted over toward the edge of the bed. According to court paperwork, Hercelyn told police his wife reached toward the area between the box spring and the mattress for what he thought was a gun, so he fired his gun from the doorway across the room.
AZFamily
Body-cam of Phoenix officer shooting man raising questions about language barrier
Man dead, two others hurt after shooting in west Phoenix.
AZFamily
Body-cam shows Phoenix officer shooting man who reportedly refused to drop scissors
Authorities confirmed that a child's remains were found about 15 miles from where 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was reported missing. The child's caregiver, Ivon Adams, was arrested at a home in Glendale on first-degree murder and child neglect. Some lawmakers in support of proposal lowering age limit to run for office.
AZFamily
Reward offered for info after man found shot to death in Phoenix apartment
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Silent Witness is offering a reward for information in the shooting death of a man in Phoenix earlier this month. On Jan. 8, the body of 32-year-old Justin Finch was found in an apartment near Campbell Avenue and Black Canyon Highway. No details on what may have led up to the shooting have been released by investigators.
fox10phoenix.com
1 dead following shooting in west Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX - One person is dead and two others were hospitalized after a west Phoenix shooting on Wednesday night, police said. The shooting, according to Sgt. Melissa Soliz, happened at a residential neighborhood east of 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road. Officers responded to the scene after multiple calls from people who said shots were fired in the area.
AZFamily
Man dead, two others hurt after shooting in west Phoenix
Wife wanted divorce before husband shot, killed her in Buckeye, police say.
AZFamily
Woman arrested after killing man, dog in Goodyear in hit and run
Authorities confirmed that a child's remains were found about 15 miles from where 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was reported missing. The child's caregiver, Ivon Adams, was arrested at a home in Glendale on first-degree murder and child neglect. Some lawmakers in support of proposal lowering age limit to run for office.
AZFamily
Police identify man killed in west Phoenix shooting; two others hospitalized
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead and two others are is in the hospital after a shooting in west Phoenix on Wednesday night. It happened near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road. Officers arrived and found a man identified Thursday morning as 18-year-old Aaron Joseph Hernandez,...
