Queens, NY

Scott Boras rips Mets over Carlos Correa saga: ‘Don’t understand’

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Scott Boras is still baffled by the Mets over the Carlos Correa fiasco.

Correa finally signed with the Twins last week on a six-year deal, $200 million deal after having contracts fall through with the Giants and Mets over ankle injury fears. The Mets deal would’ve been worth north of $300 million, but for more years.

Boras, the MLB super-agent, spoke to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale about his frustrations with Steve Cohen’s team.

“I don’t understand the Mets,’’ Boras said. “I gave them all of the information. We had them talk to four doctors. They knew the issue the Giants had. And yet, they still call the same doctor the Giants used for his opinion. There was no new information. So why negotiate a contract if you were going to rely on the same doctor?

“It was different with the Giants because a doctor had an opinion they didn’t know about. But the Mets had notice of this. They knew the opinion of the Giants. So why did you negotiate when you know this thing in advance?”

The Post’s Dan Martin and Jon Heyman reported this past weekend that ankle surgeon Dr. Robert Anderson was brought in to consult about Correa’s risk.

Boras continued to voice his frustrations, saying that the Mets offered $157.5 million over six years plus a series of club options. He said he’d offered the Mets injury protections, including the opportunity to void the contract if he spent over 120 games on the injured list over the course of two years.

“I said [to Mets lawyers], ‘You’re now putting the contract at risk,'” Boras said. “I’ve got to cover your risk by your deferral. You can’t have everything. You can’t defer the contract, save $100 million on the CBT taxes, and have him take all of the risk at the back of the contract that’s not guaranteed.’’

Ultimately, Mets GM Billy Eppler and owner Steve Cohen passed on the deal.

Nonetheless, Correa said he does not have hard feelings towards the Mets (or Giants).

“There’s no hard feelings toward both organizations. There’s nothing but respect for them,” Correa told The Athletic . “Doctors have differences of opinion. That’s fine. But God took me here to the Minnesota Twins. I couldn’t be more grateful for this opportunity.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY
