Recently my students have been asking for classes using armatures, this is NOT my forte, so I decided to do some research and I thought you might benefit from what I found. Working over an armature can be done on large and small scales. You can use them in small or large pieces but if you are making something large you will really want to use one. The first benefit of using one is that your work becomes posable, so you can move the limbs, neck, tail, whatever you put wire in, and it will stay where you move or pose it. The second reason to use one is that it helps with larger projects. When you needle felt something large it can take a very long time to firm up, and can also still just never really stand or be sturdy unless it has wire inside.

1 DAY AGO