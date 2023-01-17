Read full article on original website
CNET
Lunar New Year 2023: What Is the Year of the Rabbit?
Lunar New Year, also known as the Chinese New Year and the Spring Festival, is celebrated by nearly 2 billion people worldwide. In 2023, Lunar New Year falls on Jan. 22, when participants will say goodbye to the Year of the Tiger and usher in the Year of the Rabbit.
Recycled Crafts
A Little Friend Crochet Unicorn
Are you ready to make your very own magical unicorn friend? Look no further than the Leisure Arts Kit Make A Little Friend Crochet Unicorn! This kit includes everything you need to create an adorable 8″ tall unicorn, including yarn, a plastic crochet hook, a plastic needle, fiberfill, and step-by-step instructions. With an intermediate skill level, this kit is perfect for crafters who are ready to take on a new challenge. And the best part? These kits come in a variety of colors, so you can choose the one that best fits your style.
Recycled Crafts
Easy Knitting Patterns to Practice Ribbing
Ribbing is often used as an edging on projects worked with other stitches, like the brim of a hat or the cuff of a sleeve. But sometimes it’s fun to let ribbing take center stage in a project. It’s easy to knit and give a nice graphic element to any project. It’s also stretchy, squishy and warm. Let’s take a look at some ribbing knitting patterns that bring this stitch to center stage.
pethelpful.com
Moment Baby Donkey Finally Leaves His 'House' for the First Time Is So Irresistible
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Getting used to a whole new world and new surroundings can be pretty intimidating for baby animals. Between all of the unfamiliar sights, smells, and noises, it's no wonder that they might be a little hesitant to explore at first. That's exactly what happened with one cute-as-a-button baby donkey named Spanky.
boldsky.com
Crow Symbolism: Know About Spiritual Meanings Attached To This Bird
A great many of us believe in omens and their implications on human life. During shraddha ceremonies, the pinda made of rice balls is offered to the crows at the end. Crows come in during that time, call their brethren, and consume it. This is supposed to please the departed soul as crows are supposed to personify the dead people on that day.
Before and After: A $475, One-Week Redo Turns an Uninviting Living Room into a Cozy Hangout Space
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Although almost any paint color can look chic in the right context, it is true that some people have certain colors they just don’t jibe with. For homeowner Shanna Roberts, it’s the “buttercup yellow” that the front of her home was painted when she moved in in November 2022.
Recycled Crafts
Video Tutorial – Quilted Tote Bag
Make a stylish spring sling bag you can take anywhere you want by turning rainbow charms into a stylish crossbody bag with a twist lock and handy zippered pocket in this tutorial from Missouri Star Quilt Co. You can make this clever pattern by Emmaline Bags by following along with...
Recycled Crafts
How to make an adorable and easy scrap fabric lion decoration
I am one of those crafters that saves every little scrap of fabric. Why? Because there are projects like this lion that they are perfect for. Pop on over to the blog Milk Magazine to see the step by step tutorial on how to make a scrap fabric and recycled cardboard lion head decoration. I bet this could be made with yarn scraps or recycled clothing strips?
Recycled Crafts
Armatures in Needle Felting, Free tutorials!
Recently my students have been asking for classes using armatures, this is NOT my forte, so I decided to do some research and I thought you might benefit from what I found. Working over an armature can be done on large and small scales. You can use them in small or large pieces but if you are making something large you will really want to use one. The first benefit of using one is that your work becomes posable, so you can move the limbs, neck, tail, whatever you put wire in, and it will stay where you move or pose it. The second reason to use one is that it helps with larger projects. When you needle felt something large it can take a very long time to firm up, and can also still just never really stand or be sturdy unless it has wire inside.
Recycled Crafts
Free Pattern – Aqueous Throw Blanket
As a crocheter, I know the joy and satisfaction that comes from creating something beautiful and functional with your own two hands. That’s why I am excited to share with you the Aqueous Throw pattern from Mary Maxim. This free pattern allows you to crochet a luxurious throw that is perfect for snuggling up on the couch, or adding a touch of warmth and style to any room in your home.
a-z-animals.com
Gargantuan Crocodile Snatches Zebras Crossing a River
No matter how many videos of the brutality of nature you watch, it’s still surprising when you see it happen again. You can understand the circle of life and animalistic instincts and still react strongly when watching a huge croc snap its jaw shut on an innocent animal; especially one that doesn’t know the ruthlessness of killing another animal. An herbivore.
The Pioneer Woman Is Having a Kitchen Sale With Sets Starting at Just $15
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ree Drummond of The Pioneer Woman brand has mastered the art of making modern vintage-style kitchen tools and home decor. With her country cottage florals and use of retro colors, it’s hard not to fall hard for everything in The Pioneer Woman Walmart collection. And right now, you can fall in love without having to blow through your spending budget because a handful of beautiful Pioneer Woman kitchen items are currently on sale. This gorgeous 18-piece mixing bowl set from...
Recycled Crafts
Build Your Knitting Skills with the Rebecca Page Knitting Summit
There are lots of ways to learn about knitting and build your skills these days. We can watch videos, read books and blogs and learn from people we know. If you want to learn a lot in a short period of time, a summit is a great way to do that.
Wild, soaked and exhilarated: my 12 years as the keeper of Quarantine Island
Dave Wilson [the former keeper] welcomed me to the island for the first time in 1992. Walking up the track to the remaining chimney of the old quarantine hospital on top of the hill, Dave confided that he was often lonely and thought that, although he loved the island, it was probably better suited to a family. He smiled cheekily at me and suggested that I would be a good person for the job and the transitions that would be needed in the near future.
Recycled Crafts
Stitch a Rabbit for the Year of the Rabbit
Here’s another pretty rabbit cross-stitch pattern to stitch up for Lunar New Year. This year of the rabbit cross stitch pattern is worked in four colors, and I love the floral design in the negative space on the rabbit’s body. The design is 81 by 87 stitches, which comes out to 6 by 7 inches on 14-count fabric. This would be a lovely addition to your decor for Lunar New Year or to have on display throughout the year.
