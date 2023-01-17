Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Branford Land Trust January Film Series: Afro-Indigenous Relationships to LandJen PayneBranford, CT
Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My! Branford Land Trust Winter Animal Tracking ClassesJen PayneBranford, CT
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Newly Remodeled Walmart Supercenters Offer Enhanced Shopping Experience With Innovative FeaturesTy D.Farmingdale, NY
Ex-Director of New York Charity, Wafa Abboud Was Sentenced to 33 Month In Prison For Embezzling Over $1MAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Related
stonybrookathletics.com
Volleyball Announces 2023 Signing Class
STONY BROOK, N.Y. – Stony Brook volleyball head coach Kristin Belzung has announced the signings of seven student-athletes that make up the 2023 signing class for the Seawolves. "We could not be more excited to add these seven student-athletes to our 2023 roster. This class brings an incredibly high-level...
stonybrookathletics.com
Badger Honored On Extra Inning Softball Position Rankings
STONY BROOK, N.Y. – Senior catcher Corinne Badger has been recognized and honored amongst some of the best players in the country. The Pleasant Valley, N.Y. native was named to the 2023 Extra Inning Softball Position Rankings for Catchers according to Extra Inning Softball on Tuesday. The senior was ranked as the 20th best catcher in the country.
syossetjerichotribune.com
An Update On The Syosset School District Mascot
At the Jan. 9 Syosset Central School District Board of Education meeting, an update was given on where the district currently stands on its mascot, “The Braves.”. As previously reported by Anton Media Group’s Amanda Olsen, a New York state court upholding the prohibition on Native American depictions in mascots, team names and logos will affect several districts across Long Island, including Syosset. The school district’s team name and logos will have to be retired by the end of the school year or the district will lose state funding.
longisland.com
Massapequa Wallpaper Installer Arrested for Stealing $80,000 in Watches from Multiple Clients
The Garden City Police Department and the Old Westbury Police Department reports the arrest of a Massapequa man for multiple Grand Larcenies that occurred from April 2022 through January 2023 in Garden City and in Old Westbury. According to detectives, defendant Jaiver Ricardo Velez Gomes, 43, of 55 Cleveland Place...
Eater
At Century-Old Randazzo’s, the Battle of the Clam Chowders Continues
Randazzo’s Clam Bar is not only one of the city’s best Italian restaurants, it’s one of the city’s best seafood restaurants. It dates to 1916 — an era when the bay was lined with so-called clam shacks – now there’s only one. Randazzo’s began as a Lower East Side fish market that moved to Sheepshead Bay in 1932, eventually establishing an empire that extended to clam bars, seafood restaurants, and fish markets. Run by the fifth generation of the Randazzo family, the restaurant perches on the edge of the bay at 2017 Emmons Avenue, near East 21st Street, a red-neon lobster hoists high in the air above it. But diners don’t make the pilgrimage to Randazzo’s for lobster alone: Clams are as much of the draw.
syossetjerichotribune.com
New Bakery Opens In Syosset
On Jan. 9, the Syosset Woodbury Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of Stellina Bakery and Cafe in Syosset. Founded by world renowned chef Fabrizio Facchini and Oyster Bay locals Tom and Adriana Milana, Stellina Hospitality’s mission is to bring a piece of their Italian culture to Long Island.
New York YIMBY
Las Vegas Sands Reveals Proposed Casino on the Nassau Coliseum Campus in Uniondale, Long Island
Las Vegas Sands has revealed proposals to redevelop roughly 80 acres of vacant land surrounding the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum into a new casino and entertainment complex in Uniondale, Long Island. The campus would also have a hotel, outdoor spaces for private events and community gatherings, celebrity chef restaurants, flexible meeting and convention space, a day spa, and a live performance venue that the developer said will honor the long legacy of live music at Nassau Coliseum.
LI middle school substitute teacher fired for 'inappropriate activity' during anatomy lesson
A substitute teacher at a Long Island middle school was fired after conducting an “inappropriate activity” during an anatomy lesson, the Sachem School District announced Wednesday.
This South Shore inn named an ‘essential restaurant’ in all of NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — One Staten Island restaurant has risen to the ranks of “The 38 Essential Restaurants in New York City” published on Eater.com. Historic Killmeyer’s Old Bavaria Inn of Charleston landed on the lofty list amidst varied genres such as taquerias and a Michelin-starred Indian eatery.
longisland.com
Dos Toros to Open its First Restaurant on Long Island in New Hyde Park
Dos Toros Taqueria, the fast-casual Mission-style taqueria, will introduce Long Island to its San Francisco Bay Area-inspired fare with the grand opening of its New Hyde Park restaurant on January 19. Originally from California's Mission District, brothers Leo and Oliver Kremer opened their first Dos Toros 13 years ago in...
Rogue driven by lying Rep. George Santos has at least 5 open speeding tickets, with 4 in Queens school zones
Even lying Long Island Rep. George Santos’ main ride is a Rogue. The Nissan Rogue driven by the scandal-scarred congressman has been ticketed for speeding at least five times since he was elected to office — including four times in school zones in Queens, online records show. The blue all-wheel-drive car, which The Post has seen the defiant 34-year-old Republican driving while dashing around the Big Apple, has racked up at least $300 in recent fines, the records show. That includes four in Queens, where he and his family have lived at times rent-free, as well as a speeding fine in Washington, DC,...
Investigation finds concerning link between guardianship lawyers, case workers and judges
Eyewitness News found that guardianship lawyers, law firms or people who deal with guardianship cases who donated to judges' election campaigns were awarded guardianship appointments by those same judges.
longisland.com
Suffolk County Executive Bellone Announces Free COVID-19 Test Kit Distribution
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone today announced that the County will host a free test kit and KN95 mask distribution event on January 24 between 12:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. in the lobby of the H. Lee Dennison Building, located at 100 Veterans Memorial Highway. Approximately 1,000 test kits and nearly 1,000 KN95 mask will be available for residents to pick up.
Flashbak
Lush Kodachrome Photos of Manhattan In The Early 1940s
Charles Weever Cushman (1896 – 1972) was in New York City in July 1941 and September 1942. A keen amateur photographer and Indiana University alumnus, Cushman took approximately 14,500 Kodachrome colour slides from 1938 to 1969, during which time he extensively documented the United States as well as other countries. He took meticulous notes about each and every photograph, filling dozens of notebooks with details as he witnessed the world changing around him. Charles Cushman’s work is kept at the Indiana University Libraries.
27east.com
New Lawsuit Targets Lewis Road Approval by Southampton Town Planning Board, Paving the Way for Golf Course Resort in East Quogue
Opponents of a planned East Quogue luxury golf course development have filed suit looking to overturn the Southampton Town Planning Board’s approval of the Lewis Road Planned Residential Development. Petitioners... more. Harold K. Platt, formerly of Southampton, died peacefully at his home in Naples, Florida on ... 19 Jan...
longisland.com
Charleys Cheesesteaks Coming to Centereach Mall Inside Walmart
Charley’s Cheesesteak is set to open in the space that used to be a McDonalds inside the Centereach Mall Walmart off Middle Country Road. According to the Charleys Cheesesteak website the restaurant will be coming soon but no date has been announced. There are six other restaurants already on Long Island, mostly inside food court malls like Roosevelt Field, Deer Park Tanger Outlet or Smith Haven.
Puttin' On the Ritz - The "kid glove" treatment for Allen Weisselberg
Talk about White privilege after falling in the crosshairs of the law. Allen Weisselberg is the poster boy. Rikers Island would hardly be considered New York City’s number one vacation spot. But there are certain places, dorms, and units that are more dangerous than others. And Allen Weisselberg has been designated to about the cushiest deal the jail offers. Hardly a surprise. Still, even I, who suffered a similar circumstance, am offended.
DA: 5 Men Stole ‘Most Valuable Metal On The Planet’ In HV, New York
Five men are accused of stealing the "most valuable metal on the planet" in the Hudson Valley 56 times!. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah recently announced a 24-count indictment of five men in connection with the countywide theft of 56 van and bus catalytic converters with a fair market value of more than $50,000, officials say.
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg, DOI Commissioner Strauber, NYPD Commissioner Sewell Announce Indictment in Massive Construction Industry Kickback Scheme
Construction Management Executive Robert Baselice Allegedly Led Conspiracy that Stole Millions from Developers. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., New York City Department of Investigation (“DOI”) Commissioner Jocelyn Strauber, and NYPD Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell today announced the indictment of 24 individuals and 26 companies for a wide-ranging construction industry kickback scheme that corrupted the competitive bidding process for dozens of contracts over more than 8 years. Led by ROBERT BASELICE (known professionally as Robert Basilice), 51, in conjunction with associates including LOUIS ASTUTO, 58, PAUL NOTO, 43, and FRANK CAMUSO, 59, the alleged scheme resulted in the theft of more than $5,000,000 from BASELICE’s firm’s clients.
longisland.com
Gusto Osteria Wine Bar Now Open in Hauppauge
After Relish in Hauppauge closed, a note on the door said for patrons to look for a new restaurant opening in its place. Now that promise has been fulfilled and Gusto Osteria Wine Bar has opened its doors at 551 Hauppauge Road. With a new interior design and new menu, reviewers are saying that Gusto is good.
