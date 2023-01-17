ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
erienewsnow.com

Erie Rise Parents, Administrators React to Charter Revocation

PSSA Fallout continues after the Erie School Board revoked the Charter of Erie Rise Youth Leadership Academy Charter School. In making the decision, board members cited declining state test scores, saying not only did the charter school not live up to a 2019 deal promising to raise scores, it actually reported lower scores than three years ago.
erienewsnow.com

Second Harvest Food Bank to Hold Express Produce Distribution in Warren

In an effort to get food into the hands of needy families, Second Harvest Food Bank is holding an express produce distribution in Warren. Erie News Now teams up with Second Harvest for our food drive every November. Now, Second Harvest's holding a produce express distribution, it starts at 2...
WARREN, PA
erienewsnow.com

The Little Free Pop-up Pantry in Downtown Erie

The Little Free Pantry aims to offer a way for neighbors to meet the needs of the community and combat food insecurity. The LFP encourages everyone to take what you need and leave what you can. Raegin Peck is the admin of The Little Free Pantry Facebook group. She has...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Chautuqua Lake District, Possible Taxation Plans, Scraped

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) — The advisory group tasked with developing solutions to help manage Chautauqua Lake’s health has voted not to form a Lake District and subsequent tax to fund solutions to improve the lake’s sustainability. On Thursday evening, the Chautauqua Lake Protection and Rehabilitation...
MAYVILLE, NY
erienewsnow.com

Erie City Council Accepting Applications to Fill Liz Allen's Seat

Erie City Council is accepting applications to fill the seat left vacant following Liz Allen's resignation earlier this month. The announcement comes after city council voted Wednesday night to accept Allen's resignation. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and residents of the City of Erie for at...
erienewsnow.com

Mercyhurst Prep Performing Arts Presents Let's Murder Marsha

Mercyhurst Prep Performing Arts is preparing for opening night of Let's Murder Marsha. Opening night is this Thursday at the Mercyhurst Preparatory School Performing Arts Center, the show begins at 7 p.m. Let's Murder Marsha is about a happy housewife named Marsha. Marsha is addicted to reading murder mysteries and...
erienewsnow.com

371 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Early January in Erie County

A total of 371 COVID-19 cases were reported in Erie County from Jan. 1 to 15, according to Erie County Health Department. The daily average for this period was 25 cases. Health department officials said this is not a definitive indicator of actual number of cases in Erie County because the numbers only reflect reported cases.
erienewsnow.com

Electrical Engineers Identify Cause Of Jamestown Area Power Outage

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Electrical engineers have identified what caused a Jamestown area wide power outage on Thursday morning. The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities says a problem with circuits tripping at the Dow Street Substation is to blame. A widespread electric outage lasted around a half-hour,...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Runway Jeep Injuries Woman In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A woman was hurt by her own out of control vehicle before it rolled down a city block striking several parked cars and even a building in Jamestown on Wednesday. Just before 9:30 a.m. Jamestown Police and Fire personnel, along with ALSTAR EMS,...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Wanted Jamestown Man Arrested Wednesday

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A Jamestown resident with an active bench warrant was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday evening. Silk Spencer, 35, was located when Jamestown Police Department responded to a suspicious situation complaint on Jamestown’s south side. At that time, Spencer was found...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Jury Convicts Man of Voluntary Manslaughter in Fatal Shooting Outside Erie Store

A jury has convicted a man on all charges including voluntary manslaughter for a fatal shooting outside a convenience store in the City of Erie in 2020. Kyontia Blanks, 26, was also found guilty of aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime, firearms not to be carried without a license, recklessly endangering another person and flight to avoid apprehension.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Charged After Falsely Reporting A Man With A Gun

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A 40-year-old Jamestown man was charged with Falsely Reporting an Incident after he allegedly entered the CVS in Brooklyn Square in Jamestown on Monday and claimed someone had threatened to shoot him in the parking lot. Kenneth Mosley, Sr. stated that this suspect...
JAMESTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy