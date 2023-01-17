Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
erienewsnow.com
Erie Rise Parents, Administrators React to Charter Revocation
PSSA Fallout continues after the Erie School Board revoked the Charter of Erie Rise Youth Leadership Academy Charter School. In making the decision, board members cited declining state test scores, saying not only did the charter school not live up to a 2019 deal promising to raise scores, it actually reported lower scores than three years ago.
erienewsnow.com
Erie County Executive Brenton Davis Shares State of the County Remarks
The State of the County Insider program hosted by Lisa Adams begins with prepared remarks from County Executive Brenton Davis. He touches on his early move to lift COVID mask mandates and start test to treat facilities. The in the Q&A portion of the show we dig into why he...
erienewsnow.com
Second Harvest Food Bank to Hold Express Produce Distribution in Warren
In an effort to get food into the hands of needy families, Second Harvest Food Bank is holding an express produce distribution in Warren. Erie News Now teams up with Second Harvest for our food drive every November. Now, Second Harvest's holding a produce express distribution, it starts at 2...
erienewsnow.com
The Little Free Pop-up Pantry in Downtown Erie
The Little Free Pantry aims to offer a way for neighbors to meet the needs of the community and combat food insecurity. The LFP encourages everyone to take what you need and leave what you can. Raegin Peck is the admin of The Little Free Pantry Facebook group. She has...
erienewsnow.com
Chautuqua Lake District, Possible Taxation Plans, Scraped
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) — The advisory group tasked with developing solutions to help manage Chautauqua Lake’s health has voted not to form a Lake District and subsequent tax to fund solutions to improve the lake’s sustainability. On Thursday evening, the Chautauqua Lake Protection and Rehabilitation...
erienewsnow.com
Erie City Council Accepting Applications to Fill Liz Allen's Seat
Erie City Council is accepting applications to fill the seat left vacant following Liz Allen's resignation earlier this month. The announcement comes after city council voted Wednesday night to accept Allen's resignation. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and residents of the City of Erie for at...
erienewsnow.com
Mercyhurst Prep Performing Arts Presents Let's Murder Marsha
Mercyhurst Prep Performing Arts is preparing for opening night of Let's Murder Marsha. Opening night is this Thursday at the Mercyhurst Preparatory School Performing Arts Center, the show begins at 7 p.m. Let's Murder Marsha is about a happy housewife named Marsha. Marsha is addicted to reading murder mysteries and...
erienewsnow.com
City of Erie Invites Public to Provide Feedback on Greengarden Boulevard & French Street Bikeway Projects
The City of Erie and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is inviting the public to provide feedback on projects to create new bikeways along Greengarden Boulevard & French Street. The purpose of these projects is to improve bicycle and pedestrian safety by creating dedicated bikeways along two north-south corridors.
erienewsnow.com
371 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Early January in Erie County
A total of 371 COVID-19 cases were reported in Erie County from Jan. 1 to 15, according to Erie County Health Department. The daily average for this period was 25 cases. Health department officials said this is not a definitive indicator of actual number of cases in Erie County because the numbers only reflect reported cases.
erienewsnow.com
Electrical Engineers Identify Cause Of Jamestown Area Power Outage
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Electrical engineers have identified what caused a Jamestown area wide power outage on Thursday morning. The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities says a problem with circuits tripping at the Dow Street Substation is to blame. A widespread electric outage lasted around a half-hour,...
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania Lottery Mega Millions Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold in Warren County
WARREN, Pa. (Erie News Now) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Warren County sold a winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million for the Friday, January 13th drawing. The ticket was sold in Pennsylvania leading up to the 26th draw in this historic Mega Millions jackpot run. All Pit...
erienewsnow.com
Runway Jeep Injuries Woman In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A woman was hurt by her own out of control vehicle before it rolled down a city block striking several parked cars and even a building in Jamestown on Wednesday. Just before 9:30 a.m. Jamestown Police and Fire personnel, along with ALSTAR EMS,...
erienewsnow.com
The Government is Not Coming for Your Gas Stove, Not Yet - But How Are Erie Appliance Shoppers and Homebuyers Reacting
Just last week, it seemed that the days of cooking with a gas stove were numbered. The choice between cooking with gas or electric stoves heated up when a commissioner with the Consumer Product Safety Commission said he had not ruled out a ban on gas appliances. But after plenty...
erienewsnow.com
Wanted Jamestown Man Arrested Wednesday
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A Jamestown resident with an active bench warrant was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday evening. Silk Spencer, 35, was located when Jamestown Police Department responded to a suspicious situation complaint on Jamestown’s south side. At that time, Spencer was found...
erienewsnow.com
Aaron Lewis to Perform Solo 2023 Acoustic Tour at the Warner Theatre this Summer
Aaron Lewis, an American musician is coming to Erie on his 2023 Acoustic Tour. Erie Events made the announcement in a recent Facebook post. Presale tickets will become available this Thursday at 10 p.m. The show itself is scheduled for Sunday, July 23rd. Aaron's latest album, Frayed At Both Ends,...
erienewsnow.com
Jury Convicts Man of Voluntary Manslaughter in Fatal Shooting Outside Erie Store
A jury has convicted a man on all charges including voluntary manslaughter for a fatal shooting outside a convenience store in the City of Erie in 2020. Kyontia Blanks, 26, was also found guilty of aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime, firearms not to be carried without a license, recklessly endangering another person and flight to avoid apprehension.
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Charged After Falsely Reporting A Man With A Gun
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A 40-year-old Jamestown man was charged with Falsely Reporting an Incident after he allegedly entered the CVS in Brooklyn Square in Jamestown on Monday and claimed someone had threatened to shoot him in the parking lot. Kenneth Mosley, Sr. stated that this suspect...
Comments / 0