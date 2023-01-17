ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hallowell, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92 Moose

Man Repeatedly Stabbed In Winslow, Maine

According to WGME, the suspect is in custody. Original story follows... According to the KJ, schools were locked to the public and the town offices were closed following a Wednesday stabbing in Winslow. The newspaper article explains that, according to Chief Leonard Macdaid, a middle aged man was stabbed at...
WINSLOW, ME
92 Moose

Man Dies in Rangeley, Maine After Falling Out of Bucket Truck While It’s Driving Down The Road

According to Maine Department of Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, a man is dead following an accident in Rangeley on Tuesday morning. Moss is reporting that a 911 call was placed on Tuesday morning to the Franklin County Emergency Dispatch center from a caller claiming that a man had fallen out of a bucket truck in Rangeley. Emergency crews from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Maine State Police, Rangeley Police, North Star Ambulance and the Maine Department of Transportation responded to the scene on Main Street.
RANGELEY, ME
Q 96.1

Two Maine Men Seriously Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash

Two Maine men were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Monday night in Peru, Maine. The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of one of the vehicles in the accident, 57-year-old Kenneth Roy from Greene, and his passenger, 54-year-old Robert Winson of South Portland sustained serious injuries. Three...
PERU, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Death at Portland campsite ruled suspicious, police say

PORTLAND, Maine — The death of a man at a campsite near the Fore River Parkway Trail System is being considered suspicious, according to Portland police. In a news release Thursday morning, Portland police reported they were called to the campsite around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday for a person in need of medical assistance.
PORTLAND, ME
truecountry935.com

Man Arrested After Police Standoff in Industry

57-year-old Bradford Luker of Industry was arrested this morning, Jan. 18, after a standoff with police at a home on Taylor Road. A gun was fired inside the home while while a woman there. She was not shot at. Luker will be charged with domestic violence assault and reckless conduct.
INDUSTRY, ME
WGME

Foot chase leads to arrest, drugs and guns being found in Portland

A teen was arrested after a foot chase took place in Portland after he failed to stop for police, leading to drugs and guns being found, according to the Portland Police Department. Salahoudine Eleyeh was arrested and charged for unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and refusing to submit to arrest.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Four arrests made in ongoing Auburn drug investigation

AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police say four arrests have been made as part of an ongoing drug investigation. Police served a search warrant at 14 Lake Auburn Ave. on Monday at 2 a.m. During the search, officers and detectives seized methamphetamine, crack cocaine, cocaine and fentanyl, as well as...
AUBURN, ME
truecountry935.com

Missing: Search Continues for Boothbay Man

Thomas Harris, 60, was last seen Jan. 2, working in the yard outside his home on Butler Rd. in Boothbay. Harris is 5’10”, 120 pounds with brown graying hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, camo pants, and work boots. Anyone with information,...
BOOTHBAY, ME
Q106.5

Join a Zoom Meeting Tonight About Portland to Bangor Rail Service

The Maine Department of Transportation is considering the expansion of rail service in the state to include Bangor. There's something so romantic about traveling by train. Watching the scenery as it passes by, without having to deal with traffic. Strolling down to the diner car for a snack. And then taking a nap, rocked to sleep by the movement of the train. Okay, so these days, you may be eating at a cafe, rather than a dining car, but the premise is still there. It's a great way to travel, especially for families who can enjoy time together instead of Mom or Dad being stressed by driving.
BANGOR, ME
truecountry935.com

Jury Selection Begins in Gardiner Murder Trial

Jury selection is underway today, Jan. 17, in the trial of Dylan Ketcham of Gardiner, accused of shooting and killing 22-year-old Jordan Johnson in 2020. Johnson was shot in the head and later died from his injuries. Ketcham told police he was attacked first and was defending himself.
GARDINER, ME
truecountry935.com

Winslow Police Warn of New Scam

The Winslow Police Department, on their Facebook page, is warning of a new phone scam where callers are told they have qualified for a grant.
WINSLOW, ME
92 Moose

What Would You Do With The Old State Street Augusta Red Barn?

The pandemic brought on many changes in Central Maine. This is especially true when it comes to businesses. Sadly, we saw many iconic Central Maine businesses close their doors for good during the pandemic. However, we also saw many businesses change their way of operating, and even expand, during the pandemic.
AUGUSTA, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Did You Know Another Holy Donut Location Just Opened in Maine?

Potato deliciousness comes in many forms. Mashed potatoes (garlic and non), potato skins, hash browns, home fries, french fries, TATER TOTS... ...but most Mainers would probably bet their life savings that the best way to eat potatoes?. Holy. FREAKIN. Donut. And they just opened a new location this past weekend.
ARUNDEL, ME
townline.org

LEGAL NOTICES for Thursday, January 19, 2023

The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the estates noted. The first publication date of this notice January 5, 2023. If you are a creditor of an estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate of this Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by his name, a written statement of the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide. See 18-C M.R.S.A. §3-80.
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

Robert H. Rogers Sr.

Robert H. “Bob” Rogers Sr. passed away peacefully on Jan. 16, 2023 surrounded by his loved ones. He will be dearly missed. He was born May 18, 1942 to Robert C. Rogers and Betty Lahey Rogers in New Haven, Connecticut. Bob was a fixture in Wiscasset. He spent...
WISCASSET, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy