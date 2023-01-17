Read full article on original website
Related
Turn this Gmail security feature on ASAP
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson explains how to use your Gmail to send private encrypted emails to others so you keep your personal information secure and safe from harm.
Millions of Android owners must look for ‘red alert’ right now – it’s very serious
OWNERS of Google Pixel smartphones should never ignore a "red alert" in their settings. Google warns users who are at "critical risk" – and must act immediately. You should regularly check your settings to see if you're at risk. Thankfully it's very easy to do – once you know...
Millions urged to watch out for new Google warning that could save from danger
GOOGLE has created a very handy alert that could protect you from danger. It works to stop frustrating (and even criminal) spam calls that are targeting you. Google is added a new "suspected spam caller" alert to Google Voice calls. This will warn you when a call comes through so...
Android users warned of new hack capable of spying on your calls in a way you never expected
EXPERTS have uncovered a creepy flaw hackers could make use of to sniff out details about your identity. The malware is not only able to listen to calls - it can apparently work out private details too. According to a group of researchers, the tech can recognise a person's gender...
People are just noticing easy iPhone hack to switch off annoying pop-up
IPHONE users have been alerted to a secret feature which could help them avoid frustrating pop-ups when using apps. One clever TikTok user revealed the hack to fellow iPhone users in a viral clip. By switching off this feature, users can stop receiving pop-ups asking them to rate apps. iPhone...
FedEx Driver Recorded Gassing on Porch - Video Blows Up the Internet
The video catches a FedEx driver loudly passing gas after petting a customer's cat. The Tik Tok video took no time to become a viral internet sensation. In a viral video clip, captured by a resident’s Ring doorbell camera, a FedEx delivery driver was captured bending over to pet the resident’s porch-dwelling cat and then passing a tremendously loud fart.
Couple lose their entire $100,000 life savings in text message scam
A young couple has spoken out after getting scammed of their entire life savings. Text message scams have been on the rise and it's easier said than done to argue you'll never fall victim to one. Scammers can go to great lengths to target their victims, such as when a...
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depression
An article in Business Insider describes the experience of a former CEO and a Facebook and Microsoft exec, Philip Su who was paralyzed by burnout. Su claimed that he was so depressed that he quit his CEO job and decided to take an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job. However, he did not need the money.
A job seeker recently bombed an interview within 5 minutes of entering the building- Fails a test before the interview
A candidate completely botched his job interview just five minutes after entering the building where his interview was scheduled to take place. Reports indicate that a man was expected to interview for a client-facing job but was rejected before the interview started by failing a simple test at reception. [i]
Business Insider
How to use the secret conversation feature in Facebook Messenger to keep your chats as private as possible
To create a secret conversation on Messenger, start a new chat and tap the lock icon. Messenger's secret conversations are encrypted, meaning not even Facebook can read them. Secret conversations are only available in the Messenger mobile app, not the website. Over the past few years, encrypted messaging apps like...
How to quickly delete or archive thousands of unread emails in Gmail
If you’re not an inbox zero person, you probably have hundreds or even thousands of unread emails piling up in your Gmail account. Those are emails you’re never going to open or look for. But they will eat away from your Gmail account storage, so you might consider deleting all the unread emails you’ll probably never look at. And you might want to rip off the Band-Aid and do it all at once. Otherwise, you’ll probably never get around to this chore.
TechRadar
Best free email services for 2023
Since the first email systems were invented decades ago, one thing has been relatively consistent; most of the biggest services on the planet remain free to use. You can get started without spending cash, whether it's Gmail, iCloud, Outlook, or Yahoo Mail. That doesn't mean all email services are the same because they are not.
Check Ring settings now – there’s a costly mistake that is so easy to fix in seconds
ALL Ring doorbell owners should check their WiFi connections – and it only takes a few seconds. It can reveal some major mistakes that are easily fixed. Unless you've hardwired your Amazon Ring doorbell to your router, it'll be using WiFi. That means a good WiFi connection is essential...
How to mute someone on Facebook
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Facebook is a popular social media platform that connects you with friends and family that you don't interact with daily over messages, WhatsApp chats, or calls. However, some Facebook friends can write annoying posts which show up on your timeline, and unfriending them is not always an option. Instead, you can mute those people so that their posts don't appear in your Facebook feed. So, let's check out how to mute someone on Facebook.
People are only just realizing there’s a hidden Android setting that makes your photos much better
ANDROID users have just discovered a hidden setting that allows them to make their photos all the more unique. The setting gives users the chance to add special properties to various photos, including making them shine, sparkle, and even add animations. The feature is a part of Google Photos and...
How to view deleted Snaps on Snapchat
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Snapchat is a popular communication app with plenty of staying power. When it was introduced, the novelty of pairing texts with images took the world by storm. Self-deleting messages added to the intrigue of the platform.
Engadget
Twitter admits it’s breaking third-party apps, cites ‘long-standing API rules’
Several days after Twitter abruptly cut a number of third-party apps off from its API, the company has quietly acknowledged the move. “Twitter is enforcing its long-standing API rules,” the company said in a tweet from its developer account. “That may result in some apps not working.”
People are just realising huge Ring doorbell mistake millions may be making
AMAZON'S Ring doorbell can help owners keep track of activity nearby their home - but the feature can kill its battery. The device notifies users of movement around your home through its in-built motion detector. But if the motion detector is too sensitive, users can be bombarded by Ring notifications...
Warning for millions of iPhone owners – don’t ignore vital Apple alert
Scam phone calls aren't new, but they're increasingly devious. An Apple support page warns iPhone owners to be cautious when receiving unsolicited phone calls. They can seem very convincing, but could be a ploy to steal your personal info – or even your cash. "Scammers use fake Caller ID...
makeuseof.com
How to Show or Hide Your LinkedIn Premium Badge
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. A LinkedIn Premium subscription comes with several perks. As a job seeker, the subscription offers free access to learning materials, the ability to see who viewed your profile, a premium badge to show off, and more. However, someone can't tell if you're a LinkedIn Premium subscriber when you have no premium badge.
Comments / 0