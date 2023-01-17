ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Veracity Report

FedEx Driver Recorded Gassing on Porch - Video Blows Up the Internet

The video catches a FedEx driver loudly passing gas after petting a customer's cat. The Tik Tok video took no time to become a viral internet sensation. In a viral video clip, captured by a resident’s Ring doorbell camera, a FedEx delivery driver was captured bending over to pet the resident’s porch-dwelling cat and then passing a tremendously loud fart.
Tyla

Couple lose their entire $100,000 life savings in text message scam

A young couple has spoken out after getting scammed of their entire life savings. Text message scams have been on the rise and it's easier said than done to argue you'll never fall victim to one. Scammers can go to great lengths to target their victims, such as when a...
BGR.com

How to quickly delete or archive thousands of unread emails in Gmail

If you’re not an inbox zero person, you probably have hundreds or even thousands of unread emails piling up in your Gmail account. Those are emails you’re never going to open or look for. But they will eat away from your Gmail account storage, so you might consider deleting all the unread emails you’ll probably never look at. And you might want to rip off the Band-Aid and do it all at once. Otherwise, you’ll probably never get around to this chore.
TechRadar

Best free email services for 2023

Since the first email systems were invented decades ago, one thing has been relatively consistent; most of the biggest services on the planet remain free to use. You can get started without spending cash, whether it's Gmail, iCloud, Outlook, or Yahoo Mail. That doesn't mean all email services are the same because they are not.
Android Police

How to mute someone on Facebook

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Facebook is a popular social media platform that connects you with friends and family that you don't interact with daily over messages, WhatsApp chats, or calls. However, some Facebook friends can write annoying posts which show up on your timeline, and unfriending them is not always an option. Instead, you can mute those people so that their posts don't appear in your Facebook feed. So, let's check out how to mute someone on Facebook.
Android Police

How to view deleted Snaps on Snapchat

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Snapchat is a popular communication app with plenty of staying power. When it was introduced, the novelty of pairing texts with images took the world by storm. Self-deleting messages added to the intrigue of the platform.
makeuseof.com

How to Show or Hide Your LinkedIn Premium Badge

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. A LinkedIn Premium subscription comes with several perks. As a job seeker, the subscription offers free access to learning materials, the ability to see who viewed your profile, a premium badge to show off, and more. However, someone can't tell if you're a LinkedIn Premium subscriber when you have no premium badge.

