KTVL
Oregon audit: Drug decriminalization law needs work, gets 'incomplete' grade
SALEM, Ore. — Measure 110, the drug decriminalization and addiction treatment law passed overwhelmingly by Oregon voters in November 2020, is failing to boost Oregon's drug treatment system, according to a new audit released Thursday morning. However, the audit report from Secretary of State Shemia Fagan's office and the...
KTVL
Retriever Towing sued by state over illegal tows, 'predatory towing practices'
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Justice Consumer Protection Section has filed a lawsuit against Retriever Towing, alleging the company illegally towed cars without authorization. In 2017, the Oregon legislature passed reforms that forbid towing cars from parking facilities unless the towing company got signed permission to tow...
KTVL
Washington ranked one of worst states in US for driving
WASHINGTON STATE — Between traffic, the cost of maintenance and safety, driving in some states is much more pleasant than others in the United States. A new WalletHub study of all 50 states found Washington state is the second-worst in the country for driving, only beating out Hawaii. According...
KTVL
West Virginia bill would allow some medical professionals to carry firearms on the job
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Tactical medical professionals such as doctors and EMTs are specially trained to provide medical help in high intensity SWAT team situations. Right now in West Virginia, they do it unarmed, relying on the law enforcement group they are with for protection. This could soon change, however, as Bill 83 advanced to a second reading in the Senate on Monday.
KTVL
OSU College of Forestry: tree removal, road construction impacts landslide severity
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Findings of a study led by Oregon State University's College of Forestry have shown that the clear-cutting of timber—the complete removal of trees from an area—and road construction have a greater impact on the severity and frequency of landslides, rather than the amount of water coursing through a watershed, according to a press release from OSU.
KTVL
Sheriff: Students, deputy likely sickened by burning fentanyl in Willamina school bathroom
A student may have burned pills containing fentanyl in a Willamina school's bathroom on Tuesday, prompting a deputy and at least one student to be sent to the hospital, the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said. According to officials, a deputy was on the middle school campus following up on...
KTVL
Items seized from Idaho murder suspect's apartment include stained sheets
BOISE, Idaho (KBOI) — Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair, and a single glove — but no weapon — when they searched the Washington state apartment of a graduate student charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to newly unsealed court documents.
KTVL
ODOT warns of winter driving conditions in Southwest Oregon
SOUTHERN OREGON — Oregon Department of Transportation warns drivers about winter driving conditions through late afternoon. ODOT says heavy, wet snow is falling on the higher summits of Southwest Oregon, including Interstate 5, Sexton Summit, and Canyon Mountain. Winter driving conditions are also seen on Highway 199 at the...
KTVL
OSU College of Engineering to develop zero-emissions 'SuperTruck'
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Researchers from the Oregon State University College of Engineering are partnering up with Daimler Trucks North America in order to develop a zero-emissions heavy-duty truck capable of regional and long-haul freight deliveries, according to a release from OSU. Oregon State University's Yue Cao and Alan Fern...
KTVL
ODOT begins work on new EV fast charging stations
The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) announced that they're partnering up with private companies to begin work on new EV fast charging stations along Interstate 5, U.S. Highway 97, and Interstate 205. The new charging stations are funded thanks to the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program. $7.5-billion in funds...
KTVL
Cold case: Man found dead in Columbia River identified after 24 years
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man found dead in the Columbia River 24 years ago has been identified, according to the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office. The deceased man was originally found floating in the Columbia River in Vancouver on Oct. 26, 1998. Decades later, he has finally been...
KTVL
OSU student travels to Antarctica in quest to find world's oldest piece of ice
CORVALLIS, Ore. — When you think of ice, you probably don't think of it being the color green. But Julia Peterson, an Oregon State University PhD student, says she and her colleagues are searching for just that. "It's really got this like green tint to it at the bottom,...
KTVL
Ask the Expert: Function over fashion this winter
SOUTHERN OREGON — News10’s Ask the Expert segment enlists the help of healthcare professionals at Valley Immediate Care to bring answers to questions about various health topics. In this edition, Valley Immediate Care’s CEO Brent Kell spoke about the best clothing materials to stay warm and dry in...
KTVL
BLM camera shows wild cats crossing Mill Creek, officials created cat bridge 'by accident'
The Bureau of Land Management caught a bobcat and a cougar on camera in Alsea. Alsea is located in the coast range between Corvallis and Waldport. Officials say they didn't mean to build a cat bridge. Logs were placed around the stream to help rebuild degraded habitat.
KTVL
Did you see it? Video captures fireball streaking across western Washington sky
A fireball was spotted by several people all across western Washington Monday night. Reports of the fireball came from Seattle, Federal Way, Bremerton and Lopez Island. "Ball got bigger as it descended, looked like smoke coming out all around ball at the end, just above horizon. VERY bright," said one person who saw the fireball on Lopez Island.
KTVL
Man swept out to sea after raft capsizes at Netarts Bay, Coast Guard search ongoing
NETARTS BAY, Ore. — Authorities are searching for a missing man who was swept out to sea after his raft flipped in Netarts Bay Tuesday morning. Just before 9 a.m. responders from the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office (TCSO), Netarts-Oceanside Fire-Rescue, Oregon State Parks, and the United States Coast Guard (USCG) answered a water rescue call in Netarts Bay.
KTVL
Woman target of shooting that injured 11-year-old girl, court docs say
PORTLAND, Ore. — The suspect accused of shooting and injuring an 11-year-old girl was allegedly targeting the girl’s mother, who is a former girlfriend, according to newly obtained court documents. The shooting happened a week ago at an apartment complex near Southeast 160th Avenue and East Burnside Street.
