Hot 99.1

These 11 Upstate New York Flower Festivals Are Waiting for Spring!

Upstate New York Winters Are known to often be long, cold, and full of snow. That is why when the colorful beginnings of spring start to pop up in Upstate New York, it is welcomed by many. You have an abundance of places to visit to enjoy Mother Nature's glorious touch. And to be the clear, there is no shortage of marvelous nature to enjoy in New York for our travel-worthy mountain ranges to our sunny parks and gardens. It is never too early to start thinking about spring!
96.1 The Breeze

6 Regal Theaters Locations Closing In New York

Business has been rough for theaters for years. But the pandemic certainly didn't help. Now, more theaters will continue to close across the country. We've often said that there's just nothing like going to see a movie at a movie theater. It's a whole different experience there. The smell of the popcorn is the first thing that hits you. Then it's larger than life screens and incredible sound that you can almost feel. It's just cool to see a movie...at the movies.
ROCHESTER, NY
Lite 98.7

Kaylin, Goodbye And Thank You For Waking Up Central New York

For the past few years, Kaylin and I have been waking you up with Dave and Kaylin in the morning. Today we celebrated Kaylin and said goodbye. Kaylin has announced that she is leaving Lite 98.7. I've been happy over the last few years to work with her on the morning show. Because of you listening and interacting with us on our app, we were able to win a few awards and enjoy plenty of laughs.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Is Home To This 17 Mile Landmark

There is a good chance that when you tell someone that you are from New York, they automatically assume that you live in the city. But those of us who grew up in New York State, outside of the city, know there is more, much more to New York State than the Big Apple.
Hot 99.1

Memories Come Alive at the Old Catskill Game Farm [PICS]

The Catskill Game Farm is a treasured memory for thousands of baby boomers and beyond in Upstate New York. Just one look at these photographs and I am sure it will all come back to you in an instant. The game farm, once America's largest family-owned private zoo, was a...
Q 105.7

OH BABY! Is This the Heaviest Newborn in New York State History?

Let's hope the mother had a stiff epidural for this chunky cherub. Did you know possibly the largest baby ever born in New York State happened in an Upstate hospital? Back in March of 2019, the Arnot Odgen Medical Center in Elmira welcomed a colossal baby girl, who tipped the scales at 15 pounds, 15 ounces and 23.2 inches. At the time it was the hospital's largest baby on record, and most believe it to be the heaviest newborn in state history.
ELMIRA, NY
wearebuffalo.net

Another Winter Storm Heading for New York State

January is routinely cold and snowy here in New York state, which makes it the least favorite month of the year for many. However, this January has started out on the mild side. Temperatures have been in the 30's and 40's, while we haven't really seen much in the way of significant snowfall. The temperatures lately have been in the 40's, which will continue into Thursday.
Hot 99.1

Drop A Line! Check Out New York’s Free Fishing Days For 2023

New York State has some of the greatest varieties of fishing opportunities in the country. From world class fly fishing for trout to floating a worm off of a lake dock for crappie, the Empire State has plenty of cool places to drop-a-line! The Department of Environmental Conservation announced "Free Fishing Days" for 2023. The free days are sure to provide the awesome experience of being a New York State angler.
NEW YORK STATE
Q 105.7

Popular Burger Chain Suddenly Closes Three Capital Region Locations

This one is surprising as this popular burger chain was a Capital Region favorite. And when visiting one of your favorite local restaurants the last thing you want to see is a sign that says "Due to economic and labor conditions, this restaurant is closed." We made such a huge effort during the pandemic to support our local businesses, and maybe now they need that support more than ever?
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

