Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same dayPete LakemanNew York City, NY
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge ParkWestland DailyNew York City, NY
NBA Star Undergoes Surgery For Significant InjuryOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersMorristown, NJ
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor HochulTom HandyNew York City, NY
These 11 Upstate New York Flower Festivals Are Waiting for Spring!
Upstate New York Winters Are known to often be long, cold, and full of snow. That is why when the colorful beginnings of spring start to pop up in Upstate New York, it is welcomed by many. You have an abundance of places to visit to enjoy Mother Nature's glorious touch. And to be the clear, there is no shortage of marvelous nature to enjoy in New York for our travel-worthy mountain ranges to our sunny parks and gardens. It is never too early to start thinking about spring!
New York City Mayor Wants To Send Migrants To Upstate New York
If New York City's Mayor gets his way the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York will soon see an influx of migrants. New York City Mayor Eric Adams wants to send migrants arriving in New York City to Upstate New York. New York City Mayor Wants To Send Migrants To...
6 Regal Theaters Locations Closing In New York
Business has been rough for theaters for years. But the pandemic certainly didn't help. Now, more theaters will continue to close across the country. We've often said that there's just nothing like going to see a movie at a movie theater. It's a whole different experience there. The smell of the popcorn is the first thing that hits you. Then it's larger than life screens and incredible sound that you can almost feel. It's just cool to see a movie...at the movies.
All Out Smoking Ban For New York State Soon?
There are millions of people who smoke in New York State. Consider New York City...how many smokers? Doesn't that have an impact?
This South Shore inn named an ‘essential restaurant’ in all of NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — One Staten Island restaurant has risen to the ranks of “The 38 Essential Restaurants in New York City” published on Eater.com. Historic Killmeyer’s Old Bavaria Inn of Charleston landed on the lofty list amidst varied genres such as taquerias and a Michelin-starred Indian eatery.
Kaylin, Goodbye And Thank You For Waking Up Central New York
For the past few years, Kaylin and I have been waking you up with Dave and Kaylin in the morning. Today we celebrated Kaylin and said goodbye. Kaylin has announced that she is leaving Lite 98.7. I've been happy over the last few years to work with her on the morning show. Because of you listening and interacting with us on our app, we were able to win a few awards and enjoy plenty of laughs.
3 Upstate New York Towns Named Best for First-Time Homebuyers
Upstate New York has a lot of offer people looking to purchase their first house. The cost of living here is quite low compared to other locations in the U.S., and you can usually find a decent home in a decent area that fits your budget. This is not news...
Hot Dog! Veteran Owned Business in Upstate New York Has Some Unique Eats
One Upstate New York restaurant has caught our eye, all because of it's rather interesting menu selection. No more need to be jealous of the kids menu when you go out to eat anymore. Bring the family, or just yourself, here and all your hot dog dreams will come true.
New York State Is Home To This 17 Mile Landmark
There is a good chance that when you tell someone that you are from New York, they automatically assume that you live in the city. But those of us who grew up in New York State, outside of the city, know there is more, much more to New York State than the Big Apple.
Memories Come Alive at the Old Catskill Game Farm [PICS]
The Catskill Game Farm is a treasured memory for thousands of baby boomers and beyond in Upstate New York. Just one look at these photographs and I am sure it will all come back to you in an instant. The game farm, once America's largest family-owned private zoo, was a...
Controversy After New York State Woman’s Upset Jeopardy! Win
Fans rejoiced when a New York woman won on Jeopardy! but then came some controversy. A woman from the Lower Hudson Valley became a Jeopardy! champion. Westchester County, New York Woman Wins On Jeopardy!. Katie Palumbo of Amawalk, New York finished first on Monday's episode of Jeopardy!. "Exciting news! SHS...
What Unique Animals Live in New York’s Largest Forest?
New York may be synonymous with New York City to outsiders, but real New Yorkers know there's a lot more to the empire state, including some unique wildlife in our largest forest. According to a story for AZ Animal written by Abdulmumin Akinde, the state of New York being equated...
OH BABY! Is This the Heaviest Newborn in New York State History?
Let's hope the mother had a stiff epidural for this chunky cherub. Did you know possibly the largest baby ever born in New York State happened in an Upstate hospital? Back in March of 2019, the Arnot Odgen Medical Center in Elmira welcomed a colossal baby girl, who tipped the scales at 15 pounds, 15 ounces and 23.2 inches. At the time it was the hospital's largest baby on record, and most believe it to be the heaviest newborn in state history.
Are You Automatically Married In New York After Living With Significant Other?
Have you been living with your significant other for a while now? A year or maybe a few years of being under the same roof? Valentine's Day is less than a month away and as the date approaches you may be planning a romantic getaway, an intimate dinner and might even take it to the next level and get engaged.
wearebuffalo.net
Another Winter Storm Heading for New York State
January is routinely cold and snowy here in New York state, which makes it the least favorite month of the year for many. However, this January has started out on the mild side. Temperatures have been in the 30's and 40's, while we haven't really seen much in the way of significant snowfall. The temperatures lately have been in the 40's, which will continue into Thursday.
Drop A Line! Check Out New York’s Free Fishing Days For 2023
New York State has some of the greatest varieties of fishing opportunities in the country. From world class fly fishing for trout to floating a worm off of a lake dock for crappie, the Empire State has plenty of cool places to drop-a-line! The Department of Environmental Conservation announced "Free Fishing Days" for 2023. The free days are sure to provide the awesome experience of being a New York State angler.
Starting a Business in 2023? Stats Show New York is a Brutal Place to Do It
A new calendar year brings new opportunities along with it. There are some who will look to exercise more and lose weight, while others will try to pick up a new hobby, or connect with friends and family more than they did in the past 365 days. Still others, however,...
Popular Burger Chain Suddenly Closes Three Capital Region Locations
This one is surprising as this popular burger chain was a Capital Region favorite. And when visiting one of your favorite local restaurants the last thing you want to see is a sign that says "Due to economic and labor conditions, this restaurant is closed." We made such a huge effort during the pandemic to support our local businesses, and maybe now they need that support more than ever?
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red light
A New York witness at Niagara Falls reported watching a dark gray, disc-shaped object about 100 feet off the ground at 6:30 a.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Do As I Didn’t: Watch Your New York State License Expiration Date Closely
Some days I surprise myself with this whole adulting thing - being responsible not only for myself, but my 7-year-old daughter, our two cats, our home, my two jobs, and all that comes along with these things. Other days, my biggest accomplishment is getting into my car wearing two of...
