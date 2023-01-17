ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

24/7 Wall St.

The Least Reliable Cars in America

For all the meticulous research and planning that usually goes into making a car purchase, there’s nothing more upsetting or disappointing than buying a lemon. An unreliable car that regularly needs repairs can end up being an endless money pit – and it can also be downright dangerous to drive. (These are the car brands […]
MotorAuthority

Carroll Shelby's 1968 Ford Mustang Black Hornet headed to auction

A 1968 Ford Mustang from Carroll Shelby's personal collection is up for grabs. Nicknamed Black Hornet, it's scheduled to be auctioned off by Barrett-Jackson at the company's Scottsdale, Arizona, event to be held Jan. 21-29. In the 1960s, Shelby American worked closely with Ford to develop new Mustang variants, keeping...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
CarBuzz.com

C9 Chevrolet Corvette May Not Be All-Electric After All

The next-generation Chevrolet Corvette, internally called the C9, may not utilize an all-electric powertrain despite some earlier reports to the contrary. The latest rumor comes from AutoForecast Solutions (AFS), which also provides a tentative timeline for the C8's final years and when the C9 will enter series production. But let's back up and discuss that powertrain rumor.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Carscoops

Mid-Engine S650 Mustang Render Imagines Slick Fictional C8 Corvette Rival

This story contains independent illustrations that are neither related to nor endorsed by Ford. The Chevy Corvette’s switch to a mid-engine layout was supposedly because the limits of front-engine performance had been reached. But what if Ford had run into that same stopping point with the Mustang? This rendering by TheSketchMonkey imagines exactly that: an S650 Mustang that has gone mid-engine in the name of performance.
torquenews.com

2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Debuts with 655 Horsepower

The new hybrid version of the Corvette, the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray, debuts on the 70th Anniversary of the very first 1953 Chevrolet Corvette. Chevy’s first electrified Corvette is a stunner. It combines the beauty of the Stingray with the power of the Z06 and produces a sleek sports car that does 0-60 mph in 2.5 seconds. It can do the quarter-mile in 10.5 seconds.The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray and its unique eAWD architecture debuted this morning at Rockefeller Center in New York. The original 1953 Corvette debuted exactly 70 years ago at the nearby Waldorf Astoria.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KLST/KSAN

Rare 1930 Lancia Dilambda cruises into Jay Leno’s Garage

(Motor Authority) – Many classic cars rarely turn a wheel, but that’s not the case with this 1930 Lancia Dilambda. Owner Filippo Sole drove this Italian convertible across America, and recently appeared on an episode of “Jay Leno’s Garage” to talk about his experience. That experience didn’t end well, as the Lancia was hit by […]
MotorAuthority

One-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible heads to auction

A unique 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible is set to cross the block at an RM Sotheby's auction in Phoenix, Arizona, on Jan. 16. The Monaco Orange droptop is the only one of its kind. It's one of just two factory-documented ZL-1 Corvettes built for 1969, and the only convertible to get the ZL-1 treatment, an option that added a race-derived 427-cubic-inch V-8 engine to the C3 'Vette.
PHOENIX, AZ
Gear Patrol

Chevy May Launch Its Most Revolutionary Corvette Yet Next Week

2023 is the 70th anniversary of the Corvette — and to celebrate, Chevrolet has just teased a new version launching on January 17, 2023. Judging from the video, it should be the most revolutionary C8 Corvette yet. And that's saying something, considering the C8 already moved the Corvette to a mid-engine layout and ditched the manual transmission.
Carscoops

What If The Ford Mustang Mach SUV Was Designed In The 1970s?

This story contains renderings for a fictional Mustang Mach SUV that are neither related to nor endorsed by Ford. If you had told an automotive enthusiast a decade or so ago that there would soon be an SUV that looked like a Mustang, they probably would have laughed at you. The idea, though, has already become normalized, leading us to wonder, could a Mustang Mach SUV have been introduced sooner?
insideevs.com

Woman Sure Tesla Model 3 Runs On Gas, Is Determined To Fill It Up

Despite the electric vehicle boom that we've been witnessing over the past few years, EV adoption is still in its early infancy, and that explains why some people are still adjusting to this new reality. Electric cars are as old as the automobile itself and quickly rose to popularity in...
Carscoops

Go For A Shotgun Ride In The 2024 Corvette E-Ray

The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray builds on what is an already-impressive mid-engined supercar and Carlos Lago from Car and Driver had the opportunity to check it out in person at the unveiling. We knew that a hybrid variant of the Corvette was coming from before even the standard C8-generation ‘Vette...
qcnews.com

2023 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang honors 100 years of the automotive icon

This year is the 100th anniversary of the birth of Carroll Shelby, the automotive icon who created the Shelby Cobra and launched a performance-car empire. Shelby American is commemorating the occasion with a limited run of special-edition Mustangs. Based on the 2023 Ford Mustang GT, the Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition...
nextbigfuture.com

Diesel Truck Cost Versus Electric Truck Using One Truckers Claims

Nextbigfuture has to go into all the details of the costs (energy and maintenance) in order to address arguments against a transition over time from diesel trucks to electric semi trucks. This is one of the articles going over the information. A person who claims to be trucker in the...
CALIFORNIA STATE

