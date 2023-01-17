Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Occasionally, Windows throws the 0xc000001d error at users when they try to start an application. Sometimes, it appears when users run a particular application, but in other cases, it appears randomly. When the error hits your screen, you may also encounter a BSoD. Why does this error occur, and what can you do about it?

2 DAYS AGO