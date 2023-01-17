Robbie Henshaw and Joey Carbery have been left out of Ireland’s 37-man squad for the Six Nations but there is a place for uncapped Leinster back Jamie Osborne.Centre Henshaw has endured an injury-hit season and is currently sidelined with a wrist issue, while Ross Byrne and Jack Crowley have been selected ahead of Carbery as fly-half cover for captain Johnny Sexton.Osborne, 21, is the only Test newcomer picked by Andy Farrell on the back of his standout performances for his province.Sexton, who underwent surgery after suffering a cheekbone problem on New Year’s Day, and prop Tadhg Furlong (ankle and calf)...

1 DAY AGO