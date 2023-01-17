Read full article on original website
Robbie Henshaw and Joey Carbery miss out as Andy Farrell names Ireland Six Nations squad
Robbie Henshaw and Joey Carbery have been left out of Ireland’s 37-man squad for the Six Nations but there is a place for uncapped Leinster back Jamie Osborne.Centre Henshaw has endured an injury-hit season and is currently sidelined with a wrist issue, while Ross Byrne and Jack Crowley have been selected ahead of Carbery as fly-half cover for captain Johnny Sexton.Osborne, 21, is the only Test newcomer picked by Andy Farrell on the back of his standout performances for his province.Sexton, who underwent surgery after suffering a cheekbone problem on New Year’s Day, and prop Tadhg Furlong (ankle and calf)...
BBC
Six Nations: England's Henry Slade available for tournament as red card overturned
England have received a Six Nations boost with Henry Slade's red card being overturned by a disciplinary panel. The Exeter centre was sent off for a high tackle in Chiefs' 39-28 Champions Cup defeat by Bulls on Saturday. However the red card has been rescinded, leaving Slade free to play...
BBC
Six Nations: Ruaridh McConnochie on switching to Scotland from England
Ruaridh McConnochie has dismissed criticism of the rule allowing players to switch countries and says he is desperate to fulfil his "childhood dream" of playing for Scotland. The London-born Bath wing, 31, featured for England at the 2019 World Cup. However he can represent the country of his parents' birth...
BBC
Rhys Webb: Recalled Wales scum-half a 'great advert' for resilience, says Toby Booth
Ospreys head coach Toby Booth says Rhys Webb is a "great advert" for the importance of showing resilience following his Wales recall. The scrum-half, 34, has been named in Warren Gatland's Six Nations squad having been in fine form for Ospreys. Webb had previously been overlooked by Wayne Pivac, with...
BBC
Jack Nowell: Exeter winger backed to force England return
Exeter boss Rob Baxter believes Jack Nowell can force his way back into the England squad after being dropped by new head coach Steve Borthwick. Nowell, 29, won the last of his 45 caps in November's loss to South Africa. He has yet to agree a new contract with the...
BBC
Zimbabwe v Ireland ODI: Irish skipper Andrew Balbirnie to miss rest of series with concussion
Captain Andrew Balbirnie will miss the rest of Ireland's one-day international series against Zimbabwe after retiring hurt in Wednesday's opening defeat with a suspected concussion. Balbirnie hit his eighth ODI century before he was struck on the helmet from a deflection off his own bat. The 32-year-old Dubliner has been...
