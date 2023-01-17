ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Robbie Henshaw and Joey Carbery miss out as Andy Farrell names Ireland Six Nations squad

Robbie Henshaw and Joey Carbery have been left out of Ireland’s 37-man squad for the Six Nations but there is a place for uncapped Leinster back Jamie Osborne.Centre Henshaw has endured an injury-hit season and is currently sidelined with a wrist issue, while Ross Byrne and Jack Crowley have been selected ahead of Carbery as fly-half cover for captain Johnny Sexton.Osborne, 21, is the only Test newcomer picked by Andy Farrell on the back of his standout performances for his province.Sexton, who underwent surgery after suffering a cheekbone problem on New Year’s Day, and prop Tadhg Furlong (ankle and calf)...
BBC

Six Nations: Ruaridh McConnochie on switching to Scotland from England

Ruaridh McConnochie has dismissed criticism of the rule allowing players to switch countries and says he is desperate to fulfil his "childhood dream" of playing for Scotland. The London-born Bath wing, 31, featured for England at the 2019 World Cup. However he can represent the country of his parents' birth...
BBC

Jack Nowell: Exeter winger backed to force England return

Exeter boss Rob Baxter believes Jack Nowell can force his way back into the England squad after being dropped by new head coach Steve Borthwick. Nowell, 29, won the last of his 45 caps in November's loss to South Africa. He has yet to agree a new contract with the...

