tigerdroppings.com

No. 3 LSU Holds Off Arkansas In Thursday Night Thriller, 79-76

BATON ROUGE — Angel Reese scored 30 and recorded her 19th straight double-double, tying Sylvia Fowles’ LSU record as No. 3 LSU holds off Arkansas 79-76 in a thriller Thursday night in the PMAC. Both teams battled all four quarters as it came down to the final minutes of the game that saw two lead changes and crucial free throws.
tigerdroppings.com

LSU OL Kardell Thomas Plans To Enter The Transfer Portal

LSU backup offensive guard Kardell Thomas plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, he confirmed to TigerDroppings on Wednesday. Thomas signed with LSU in 2019 as a highly recruited offensive lineman from Southern Lab in Baton Rouge. He has appeared in just 11 games over the last three years, with two starts.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Greg McElroy calls Alabama-LSU division title race a 'toss-up' in 2023

Greg McElroy is viewing Alabama and LSU on equal footing as the SEC West rivals head into this offseason. The Crimson Tide and Tigers are widely viewed as the top contenders for the West in 2023. McElroy said he would give the slight edge to Alabama because it will host LSU next season, but he called the race a “toss-up.”
tigerdroppings.com

LSU Falls To No. 16 Auburn At Home, 67-49

Per LSUSports.net: LSU Men’s Basketball fell to No. 16 Auburn 67-49 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Wednesday night. LSU was led ins coring by both KJ Williams and Trae Hannibal who ended the night with 16 points. Williams added a team-high eight rebounds. Justice Williams finished the night with seven points and six rebounds.
tigerdroppings.com

LSU Reveals New SWAT Leaders For Spring Football

LSU head coach Brian Kelly announced the new SWAT Leaders for LSU Spring Football. Each SWAT Leader "will serve as a captain for their team throughout the spring workouts and practices." The new SWAT Leaders are Josh Williams, Garrett Nussmeier, Charles Turner, Jay Bramblett, Jayden Daniels, Miles Frazier, Mekhi Wingo,...
lafourchegazette.com

Former Thibodaux coach accepts coordinator position at Central

Former Thibodaux High School head football coach Chris Dugas will be coaching in Lafourche this fall – just a little more 'down the bayou' than normal. The coach announced today that he's been named the Offensive Coordinator at Central Lafourche, the next stop for the 24-year veteran coach after being relieved of his head coaching duties at Thibodaux after the 2022 season.
webcenterfairbanks.com

Louisiana State University sophomore hit and killed by car, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A Louisiana college community is mourning the death of a sophomore student who died after she was struck by a car. Authorities said Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks died after being hit by a vehicle over the weekend. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s...
WAFB

2nd & Charles opens in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A popular book and electronics store has opened its first location in the Capital area. 2nd & Charles will celebrate the grand opening of its new store in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Feb. 4, the company announced on social media. The store advertises itself as...
iheart.com

LSU Student Killed In Crash Donates Organs

An LSU student hit and killed by a vehicle will save lives. The Alpha Phi sorority says 19-year-old Madison Brooks was able to donate her heart and kidneys following her death on Sunday. Authorities said Brooks was standing in the middle of Burbank Drive early that morning when she was...
KLFY News 10

Thieves steal thousands from Louisiana Nike store

LOUISIANA (KLFY) — Police in Louisiana are investigating a string of thefts that occurred at a Nike store resulting in thousands of dollars of merchandise being stolen. According to Baton Rouge police, over the past several months, four men allegedly stole thousands of dollars’ worth of sneakers from the Nike Towne Center store. Nike is […]
