Austin and Aaron Nola host "Strike Out ALS" charity event in Baton RougeTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Spoke & HubM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Baton RougeTed RiversBaton Rouge, LA
What's Coming to the Former McDonald's Building on West Lee DriveM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?Chibuzo NwachukuAddis, LA
BREAKING: Former Oregon State LB Omar Speights Signs With LSU
Speights will play his final year of eligibility in Baton Rouge, suit up for the Tigers this spring.
LSU's Tiger Stadium Ranks High on List of Most Stunning Stadiums
A list of the most "stunning stadiums" from around the world has some very familiar places included. All in all, eight SEC Football stadiums made the list including LSU's Tiger Stadium.
tigerdroppings.com
2023 New Orleans DB Ryan Robinson Jr. Commits To LSU As Preferred Walk-On
LSU added more depth to the defensive back position on Thursday when 2023 three-star defensive back Ryan Robinson Jr. committed to the Tigers as a preferred walk-on. The New Orleans native (Edna Karr) held power five offers from schools like Nebraska, Arkansas, Auburn, and many others.
tigerdroppings.com
No. 3 LSU Holds Off Arkansas In Thursday Night Thriller, 79-76
BATON ROUGE — Angel Reese scored 30 and recorded her 19th straight double-double, tying Sylvia Fowles’ LSU record as No. 3 LSU holds off Arkansas 79-76 in a thriller Thursday night in the PMAC. Both teams battled all four quarters as it came down to the final minutes of the game that saw two lead changes and crucial free throws.
tigerdroppings.com
LSU Basketball Unveils “Stars & Script” Throwback Uniforms For Saturday
LSU will be wearing the “Stars & Script” throwback uniforms vs. Tennessee on Saturday at the PMAC. Check it out:
tigerdroppings.com
LSU Basketball Hints To Throwback Jerseys For Upcoming Game
Actually, this a throwback to the peak Dale Brown days where LSU went to 2 straight Elite Eights and a Final Four. Losing to the eventual national champion each year. MUCH better than a throwback to the Will Wade days!!!
tigerdroppings.com
LSU OL Kardell Thomas Plans To Enter The Transfer Portal
LSU backup offensive guard Kardell Thomas plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, he confirmed to TigerDroppings on Wednesday. Thomas signed with LSU in 2019 as a highly recruited offensive lineman from Southern Lab in Baton Rouge. He has appeared in just 11 games over the last three years, with two starts.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Greg McElroy calls Alabama-LSU division title race a 'toss-up' in 2023
Greg McElroy is viewing Alabama and LSU on equal footing as the SEC West rivals head into this offseason. The Crimson Tide and Tigers are widely viewed as the top contenders for the West in 2023. McElroy said he would give the slight edge to Alabama because it will host LSU next season, but he called the race a “toss-up.”
tigerdroppings.com
LSU Falls To No. 16 Auburn At Home, 67-49
Per LSUSports.net: LSU Men’s Basketball fell to No. 16 Auburn 67-49 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Wednesday night. LSU was led ins coring by both KJ Williams and Trae Hannibal who ended the night with 16 points. Williams added a team-high eight rebounds. Justice Williams finished the night with seven points and six rebounds.
Former LSU QB Walker Howard Reveals Transfer Destination
Howard will suit up for the Rebels in 2023, look to compete for starting duties.
tigerdroppings.com
LSU Reveals New SWAT Leaders For Spring Football
LSU head coach Brian Kelly announced the new SWAT Leaders for LSU Spring Football. Each SWAT Leader "will serve as a captain for their team throughout the spring workouts and practices." The new SWAT Leaders are Josh Williams, Garrett Nussmeier, Charles Turner, Jay Bramblett, Jayden Daniels, Miles Frazier, Mekhi Wingo,...
lafourchegazette.com
Former Thibodaux coach accepts coordinator position at Central
Former Thibodaux High School head football coach Chris Dugas will be coaching in Lafourche this fall – just a little more 'down the bayou' than normal. The coach announced today that he's been named the Offensive Coordinator at Central Lafourche, the next stop for the 24-year veteran coach after being relieved of his head coaching duties at Thibodaux after the 2022 season.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Louisiana State University sophomore hit and killed by car, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A Louisiana college community is mourning the death of a sophomore student who died after she was struck by a car. Authorities said Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks died after being hit by a vehicle over the weekend. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s...
Lafayette Native on THE ROOKIE and THE ROOKIE: FEDS
Breaux Bridge native and actress, Ashli Auguillard, emerged as the surprise "bad guy" on the special ABC crossover event of THE ROOKIE and THE ROOKIE: FEDS.
LSU coed from Covington killed after being run over
A 19-year-old LSU student from the Northshore died after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning at the intersection of Burbank Drive and Pelican Lakes Parkway in East Baton Rouge Parish.
2nd & Charles opens in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A popular book and electronics store has opened its first location in the Capital area. 2nd & Charles will celebrate the grand opening of its new store in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Feb. 4, the company announced on social media. The store advertises itself as...
WAFB.com
DA Hillar Moore considering run for Louisiana Governor or Attorney General
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore is considering a run for Louisiana Governor or Attorney General. Moore, a Democrat, took office back in 2009. His current term ends on January 10, 2027. “I think I have the best job in the world, particularly...
iheart.com
LSU Student Killed In Crash Donates Organs
An LSU student hit and killed by a vehicle will save lives. The Alpha Phi sorority says 19-year-old Madison Brooks was able to donate her heart and kidneys following her death on Sunday. Authorities said Brooks was standing in the middle of Burbank Drive early that morning when she was...
Thieves steal thousands from Louisiana Nike store
LOUISIANA (KLFY) — Police in Louisiana are investigating a string of thefts that occurred at a Nike store resulting in thousands of dollars of merchandise being stolen. According to Baton Rouge police, over the past several months, four men allegedly stole thousands of dollars’ worth of sneakers from the Nike Towne Center store. Nike is […]
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, Louisiana has produced a number of notable figures in the entertainment industry, including musicians, actors, and composers. Among them are Randy Jackson, David Lambert, Bill Conti, Andrei Codrescu, and Percy Sledge.
