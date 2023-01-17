ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
signalscv.com

LASD: One in custody after gang-related shooting

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials said this week a 15-year-old who shot a 17-year-old in the face remains in a juvenile detention facility after a petition against the suspect was sustained in court, according to officials. In cases involving L.A. County’s juvenile justice system, a sustained petition is...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies engage in armed containment with ‘gang house’

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station engaged in an armed containment on the 19200 block of Drycliff Street, ultimately taking two into custody, a man and a male juvenile who was in possession of a loaded gun, according to station spokeswoman Natalie Arriaga. The standoff began at...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Stand-Off Ongoing In Canyon Country With Armed Suspects

An investigation is currently underway in Canyon Country by deputies regarding the detainment of reported assault suspects.  UPDATE (6:00 p.m.): Deputies left the standoff without detaining at least one suspect still believed to be inside the home. At around 4:30 p.m. deputies detained two suspects near Whites Canyon Road and Drycliff Street according to initial ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

New details emerge in deputy-involved shooting of homeless man

New details have emerged in the deputy-involved shooting and killing of 40-year-old Thomas Phan on Nov. 16 in Valencia. The following are accounts and information provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, according to a written incident summary as a result of an investigation spearheaded by its homicide division.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies: Two suspects steal $1k worth of Walmart merchandise

Two suspects stole approximately $1,000 worth of merchandise from Walmart in Valencia on Thursday afternoon, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials and Los Angeles County radio dispatch traffic. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to the Walmart on Kelly...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies need help in finding identity theft suspect

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is asking for the community’s help in finding an identity theft suspect they’ve been searching for since May 22 of last year. The suspect reportedly entered several retail stores in Santa Clarita and purchased items using a victim’s allegedly stolen credit card.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Man is held on assault charge

A 30-year-old Norwalk man was arrested Tuesday by Huntington Beach police on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with a firearm. According to Jessica Cuchilla, public information officer for the HBPD, the arrestee was identified as Scott Catalano. At around noon, officers responded to reports of a shooting...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
signalscv.com

Canyon Country woman arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon

A 58-year-old Canyon Country resident was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call about a person with knife at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, in the 18550 block of Soledad Canyon Road.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Palmdale Shooting

A man was fatally shot in Palmdale, authorities said Thursday. Deputies from the Palmdale Station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to a shots fired call in the 38600 block of 11th Street East and found the victim in a driveway suffering from gunshot wounds, Sgt. Gerardo Magos told City News Service.
PALMDALE, CA
Key News Network

Suspect in Custody After Fiery Barricade

Monterey Park, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was in custody after barricading inside a home and setting fire to contents in a room early Thursday morning. Monterey Park Fire Department and police officers responded to the 300 block of West Riggin Street in the city of Monterey Park at approximately 12:40 a.m., Jan. 19, where a man was barricaded with smoke seen coming from inside a residence.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
CBS LA

Kidnapping suspect arrested in Santa Ana

A Santa Ana man was behind bars on Wednesday after he was arrested for sexual assault, robbery and kidnapping a 19-year-old woman. According to police, Quinnton Xavier Roberson, 28, kidnapped a woman who was shopping on Monday at the Main Place Mall in the 2800 block of N. Main Street. Roberson is said to have stalked the victim as she was shopping before he followed her into the parking structure and kidnapped her, forcing her to drive to a secluded parking lot in the 400 block of South Flower Street in Orange, where he sexually assaulted her, stole her personal belongings and...
SANTA ANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Police Investigate False Threat of Bomb at Elementary School in Burbank

Authorities searched a Burbank elementary school Wednesday after a caller reported a bomb on campus, and determined that the threat was false, police said. The incident temporarily disrupted classes at Joaquin Miller Elementary School, 720 E. Providencia Ave., the Burbank Police Department reported. “This morning, around 8:20 a.m., an unidentified...
BURBANK, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities Release Photos of Credit Card Theft Suspect

Authorities Thursday circulated photos of a man they believe used someone else’s credit cards to purchase items at retail stores in Santa Clarita. The suspect used the victim’s cards on May 29, 2022 to buy items at Best Buy, Macy’s, Arco, Panda Express and Turner’s Outdoorsman, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station reported.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy