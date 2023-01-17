Read full article on original website
How to clear cache on an Android for improved performance
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson gives Android users a step-by-step explanation on how to clear the cache from apps and browsers, potentially improving phones' speed.
Google Chrome ‘will stop working properly’ for millions next week in shock shutdown
GOOGLE Chrome users browsing on an older version of Windows are racing to upgrade to a newer edition. The search engine is set to halt technical and security support for the browser running on Windows 7 next week. Google tabled plans to ditch its support offering in July 2021. But...
makeuseof.com
How to Prevent Windows From Saving Files to OneDrive
OneDrive is a powerful cloud storage client that comes pre-installed on both Windows 10 and Windows 11 computers. With it, you can easily store your data in the cloud and share files across multiple devices.
How to delete cookies on Android
Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your user preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Cookies make it possible for websites to remember things like your login information, shopping cart contents, language preferences, and more to provide a personalized experience.
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depression
An article in Business Insider describes the experience of a former CEO and a Facebook and Microsoft exec, Philip Su who was paralyzed by burnout. Su claimed that he was so depressed that he quit his CEO job and decided to take an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job. However, he did not need the money.
How to transfer photos from Android to a computer
Whether you use a top Android phone or a budget one, you probably take pictures with it. While watching them on your phone's screen is perfectly fine, you might want to transfer them to your computer. Once those photos are on your computer, you can edit them, view them on a larger screen, or save them. There are several ways to achieve this, but some are specific to some brands or don't always work with Macs.
Bill Gates reveals the next big thing in tech, and it's not metaverse
Artificial Intelligence or AI is the next big tech shift that users can expect in the coming years, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recently said while interacting with a Reddit user last week. Gates thinks that metaverse and Web3 are revolutionary but not quite as much as AI. Gates' comments come...
TechSpot
Microsoft Defender update kills Start Menu shortcuts and program files on Windows
Facepalm: Microsoft Defender should provide plenty of security features for Windows-based home and enterprise customers. Some of those features, however, are turning against users and making system administrators regret yet another unlucky Friday the 13th. Last Friday was a rather unlucky day for Windows users and system administrators worldwide. According...
makeuseof.com
How to Make the Taskbar Bigger or Smaller on Windows 11
Ever looked at the Windows 11 Taskbar and thought it looks too small for your liking? Or maybe you feel it could be a little smaller? If that's the case, you can change its size to suit your needs by making it bigger or smaller.
The Windows Club
Microsoft Defender blocks Microsoft Edge on Windows PC
Microsoft Defender is an in-built antivirus software of the Microsoft Windows operating system. This antivirus software scans the Internet browser and removes viruses, spyware, and malware from our computers. Some Windows users say when they want to open the Edge browser, Microsoft Defender blocks Microsoft Edge. This is ironic as both these software are developed by Microsoft and are built into Windows Operating System.
The Windows Club
How to Lock a File or Folder in Windows 11/10
Your computer is the home of a lot of important information. Be it your business reports, bank statements, personal information, or more. And if multiple users are using your computer, you might want to safeguard your files. Hence, you may ask how to lock a file or folder in Windows 11/10. Locking a folder or file in Windows isn’t a tricky thing to do. Windows itself gives you all the necessary options. So let’s go ahead and learn about it.
TechRadar
Hackers are using device monitoring software Cacti to install malware
Hackers are utilizing a known vulnerability in device monitoring tool Cacti to install all sorts of malware (opens in new tab) on vulnerable endpoints, researchers have claimed. Cybersecurity researchers from The Shadowserver Foundation spotted multiple attempts at delivering various malware via the critical command injection vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2022-46169. By...
makeuseof.com
8 Ways to Fix Microsoft Outlook Crashing on Windows
Although Microsoft Outlook is one of the most feature-rich email clients out there, it's not without its problems. Outlook for Windows can occasionally trouble you with strange errors and abrupt app crashes.
makeuseof.com
How to Start Windows Media Player in Windows
If you're looking for an easy way to play and manage your media files in Windows 11, then Windows Media Player is what you need. It's a free built-in application that allows you to quickly access your audio, video, and photo files with just a few clicks. In this article, we'll show you how to open Windows Media Player in Windows 11.
The Windows Club
How to Bulk Install multiple Games at once in Steam on PC
Some PC gamers may not be aware that on Steam it’s possible you can bulk/batch download and install multiple games at once on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 gaming system. In this post, we will show you how to easily and successfully carry out this task!. For one...
makeuseof.com
What Is the Windows Component Services Tool, and How Do You Access It?
The Component Services tool helps you configure COM (Component Object Model) components and COM+ applications. COM is a system that helps you create software components and link them together to build applications, and a COM+ application comprises a group of COM components that perform related functions.
makeuseof.com
How to Remove the Login Password on Windows 11
Passwords are an essential security tool and can keep unauthorized lurkers away. But sometimes, you may feel that a login password for your Windows 11 is unnecessary; as such, you can remove the Windows 11 sign-in password.
The Windows Club
How to add Troubleshoot Compatibility to Context Menu on Windows 11/10
On your computer running Windows 10 or Windows 11 or newer version, some older games or apps created for earlier versions of Windows might run poorly or even not run at all. PC users can try running the games/apps in Compatibility Mode or run the Program Compatibility Troubleshooter to detect and fix common compatibility problems on their devices. In this post, we walk you through the steps on how to Add or Remove Troubleshoot Compatibility on the Context Menu in Windows 11/10.
Eerie AI can ‘spy’ on people using a common household gadget which has no cameras
RESEARCHERS have managed to detect 3D shapes and the movements of human bodies in a room - using a WiFi router. Such technology may eventually replace normal cameras, researchers in the US hope. Researchers from Carnegie Mellon University, based in Pittsburgh in the US, said that WiFi overcomes hang-ups that...
makeuseof.com
How to Use an Amazon Echo Show as a Security Camera
If you enable Amazon's Home Monitoring option on your Echo Show, you can use that device as a security camera. You can view its camera footage remotely in a way that's different from and slightly more discreet than using the Drop In feature. We'll show you how to set it up, how to use it, and explain some of the options.
