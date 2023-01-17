Read full article on original website
Becky A. Strange
Becky A. Strange, 69, of Loogootee, Indiana passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at her residence. She was born on June 26, 1953, in Washington, Indiana to Charles F. and Viola (Swartz) Summers. Becky was a member of Loogootee Methodist Church. She graduated from Loogootee High School and then...
Semi Accident in Washington Causes Water Line to Burst
On January 18, at 2:06 p.m. A semi registered to Precise Moving & Storage out of Georgia struck a water meter pit. The truck was attempting to turn off of Flora Street and onto Northwest 1st Street. The truck then left the roadway and went into the grass in front...
More Info On Evansville Shooter
More information on the shooter Thursday night at the west side Walmart in Evansville. The shooter has been identified as 25 year old Ronald Ray Mosley II, a former employee. Officers were notified around 10:00 pm Thursday night and given a description of the shooter, assembled a team and began the search.
Daviess County Arrest Report
Terry Cochran, 55, of Charlestown, was arrested on a petition to revoke. No bond was set. Elvis “Aron” Taylor, 37, of Washington, was arrested on a counts of domestic battery and strangulation. No bond was set.
Active Shooter At Evansville Walmart
An active shooter shot at least one person in an Evansville Walmart and was killed by police Thursday night. The calls for an active shooter came in at 9:59 p.m. at the Walmart on South Red Bank Road, and police were quick to respond. Once officers were able to get inside the store, the man got into a shootout with police throughout the store. Police were able to shoot and neutralize the man, who is now deceased from his injuries. No officers were hit by the gunfire. “There were multiple times that he was actually shooting at officers before they were able to shoot him.”At this time, we don’t know how many other people he shot at,” Evansville Police Department Sgt. Anna Gray said outside the Walmart on Thursday. According to Evansville Police, one victim was taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown. Police are still trying to determine if there were any other victims from the shooting. Sgt. Gray says that anyone who may have been injured or knows more about the shooting, should contact police immediately. The identity of the suspect has not been released by police. There was no immediate known motive for the attack. The investigation is still ongoing.
Important Message From Washington Police Department
An Important Message from the Washington Police Department:. It has been brought to WPD’s attention that there has been a series of calls in various cities recently of someone claiming to be an Officer from their Department. The caller has been using one of our Officer’s name and the...
Martin County Humane Society Pet Wellness Clinic Today
The Martin County Humane Society Wellness Clinic is today from 5 to 6 p.m. at 507 N. Oak St. in Loogootee. There are plenty of package deals available for dogs and cats, such as updated shots, nail trims, microchipping, and more. No appointment is needed, and the offer is open...
